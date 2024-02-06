Ube Ub-session

In case you didn't know, May was Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. I know school is out for the summer, but I couldn't resist the opportunity to Google educate myself on the many ways their contributions have help create what we consider to be the very fabric of "America."

I was inspired to honor their past and present by subtly sprinkling little tidbits of information about their culture and accomplishments throughout the layers of my foodie column. It was a fantastic idea. It could have been great. Maybe, it could have garnered the attention of the national media outlets forcing me to request time off from my day job to make appearances on the morning talk show circuit. You could have exchanged "I remember when ..." stories while watching my Netflix special ...

I guess we will never know.

What really happened?

I became ube (oo-bay) obsessed.

This deceptive doughnut started my ube escapades. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

After reading about Crepe Girardeau's "The Christine" ube crepe named in honor of the owner's former teacher, a Filipina, I recalled eating an ube doughnut in Hawaii a couple of months ago. I wasn't blown away by the flavor, but I decided I should give it another go.

Early Saturday morning I headed straight to the Crepe Girardeau food truck and discovered — I love ube. Yes, I fell in love with a little, native to the Philippines, purple yam.

I demolished my crepe while scouring Tik Tok for some ube-inspiration, then, still drunk on ube love, I drove straight to the Pacific Rim Asian market and demanded everything ube. OK, maybe "demanded" is too strong of a word. I politely asked about ube, and the owners were more than happy to oblige.

In addition to a couple of purple yams, I purchased some popular ube snack items to taste test.