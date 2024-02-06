Tyson recalls chicken nuggets over reports of rubber inside

The recall is for more than 36,000 pounds of nuggets, which Tyson said were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.

Tuesday's recall came after Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said it was contacted by a "small number" of customers who found rubber pieces in the nuggets.

Tyson's White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets were produced Nov. 26, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019. The products have the establishment number P-13556 inside the USDA inspection mark.