Early into our marriage, my wife and I participated in a newlywed small group at our church. The leaders of our group were a couple who had been married for more than 30 years, which seemed like a lifetime to a group in their 20s. Once a month our group would gather to discuss the Bible and how to build a God honoring life and marriage. One evening our conversation involved a booklet printed in 1967 titled "Tyranny of the Urgent" by Charles E. Hummel.

Hummel's central idea is that the urgent matters of life can crowd out what is important. Important matters are the most life giving, have the biggest impact, and take the longest investment. Important matters are worked on in the immediate but rarely completed today.

Urgent matters, contrary to important ones, always demand an immediate response. Hummel writes, "urgent tasks call for instant action -- endless demands pressure every hour and day." Decades before you were accessible 24 hours a day people were struggling with multiple demands for their attention.