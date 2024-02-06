Two not-for-profits receive grants to help at-risk youth

Soap. Shampoo. Deodorant. Most children never have to worry where these items come from. They just open the cabinet, and they're there. For others, toothpaste and mouthwash can be hard to come by if their parents are forced to make tough decisions about what they can and can't afford.

Rent? Food? The electric bill? All too often, things such as combs and toothbrushes become luxuries that get crossed off the shopping list.

Lacey Poole, program manager of CoNEXTions' Street Outreach Program, and a team of volunteers fill small backpacks with travel-sized bottles of shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, a water bottle and non-perishable food and even things such as T-shirts, socks and underwear if they are available. Each care kit also contains information about what services CoNEXTions' offers and a listing of resources such as housing/shelter and food assistance. These Care Kits will be kept ready for kids who drop-in and for teams who go out into the community searching for kids in need.

The CoNEXTions' Drop-in Center is a small brick building on South Sprigg St that provides a safe place for youth to gather, use computers and the wi-fi, find employment and skill development services, pick up a care kit and something to eat. Most weekdays, CoNEXTions' teams will meet buses as children are dropped off after school and hand out the care kits.

"Sometimes it's a challenge to meet the buses because all the schools have different schedules." Poole said.

They do their best to be low-key when handing out the items to spare children any embarrassment or shame. Poole said the reactions when offered one of these brightly colored backpacks range from excited and grateful to stand-offish or suspicious because nothing in this world comes for "free." Team members have been able to build relationships with many of the youths, but they are always on the lookout for others they can help. This can be difficult, but they have learned to spot clues such as how a child is dressed or the fact that they are hanging out on the street in cold weather without coats, gloves or hats.

As part of the Community Counseling Center Foundation, CoNEXTions' SOP serves at-risk youth on the southside of Cape Girardeau. Their website reads, "The program focuses on individuals 12-21 years of age who are runaway, homeless, at-risk of homelessness, or youth that spend a great deal of time on the street." For more information on these services call, 573-803-1210.

Recently, CoNEXTions SOP was the recipient of a $1,550 grant from the Cape Area Community Foundation. The money will be used to build more kits.