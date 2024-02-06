Two necessities of summer

Some things we just have to have or it just ain't summer. Summer can't be summer in Southeast Missouri without thunderstorms, temperatures reaching into the 90s and watermelons. Katydids singing at night, fields of tasseling corn and spotted baby fawns are also things of summer. And so are bees and sunflowers.
Sunflowers are one of our most loved and beautiful summertime flowers. In Missouri it may be the most photographed flower of all.
Bumblebees are beautiful in their own right, but they are not given much love. They are a thing of summer to watch out for. They can sting you if you are not careful. A bumblebee does not lose its stinger when it stings. A single bumblebee can sting you several times.
So enjoy your summer. Go swimming or hiking if you can, but be on the lookout for bumblebees!
