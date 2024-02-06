Two letters by inventor Nikola Tesla surface Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia -- A culture society in Serbia made public this month two letters they say were written by late 19th- and early 20th-century inventor and electricity pioneer Nikola Tesla.

The Adligat group told The Associated Press they recently obtained the letters from a collector and verified their authenticity with multiple sources.

Dated Dec. 28, 1934, and Jan. 12, 1935, the letters were sent to the Yugoslav consul in the United States at the time, Radoje Jankovic.

"This is the first time that public has full and free access to this documentation," said Viktor Lazic, from Adligat. He explained the letters had been known to exist but could not be traced for around 20 years.

Written in Cyrillic alphabet, the letters refer to Tesla's relations with another prominent scientist of Serb origin, Mihajlo Pupin, Lazic said.