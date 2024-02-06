Two favorites

I was quite delighted the evening of April 3 when I happened upon this small, yet wonderful scene.

The purple flowers with heart shaped leaves are American wild violets. They are a favorite of many gardeners. You can find them growing in the woods or possibly volunteering in your yard. Although they are called violets, they can also be yellow or white. The mushroom is called a morel. Morels are hunted and harvested by many people who consider them a culinary delicacy. Morels come in many sizes and a few different earth-tone colors. Morels are native to and grow wild in Missouri.