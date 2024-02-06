All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 15, 2023

Two favorites

Spring brings new life and many things to be happy about. Mother Nature provides many flowers and various kinds of mushrooms. The combinations and possibilities are numerous. I was quite delighted the evening of April 3 when I happened upon this small, yet wonderful scene...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Spring brings new life and many things to be happy about. Mother Nature provides many flowers and various kinds of mushrooms. The combinations and possibilities are numerous.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I was quite delighted the evening of April 3 when I happened upon this small, yet wonderful scene.

The purple flowers with heart shaped leaves are American wild violets. They are a favorite of many gardeners. You can find them growing in the woods or possibly volunteering in your yard. Although they are called violets, they can also be yellow or white. The mushroom is called a morel. Morels are hunted and harvested by many people who consider them a culinary delicacy. Morels come in many sizes and a few different earth-tone colors. Morels are native to and grow wild in Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy