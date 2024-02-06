All sections
featuresMay 26, 2018
Two beautiful Canada geese
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

I took this photo last week at Capaha Park Lagoon on May 17. You can see pieces of bread at the feet of these two birds. Lots of white bread and small piles of cracked corn lay here and there on the ground. Bread pieces were floating in the water. At least two dozen geese and several mallard ducks were there.

After doing much research on the subject, I would like to direct my readers to investigate "Angel Wing in Geese" and read the PetHelpful.com article "Is Feeding Bread to Ducks Bad?"

Information I found stated that two geese for a one acre pond is okay. More than two leads to water pollution harmful to fish, as well as bird poop contamination of surrounding grounds.

