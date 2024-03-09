It depends on what we perceive as being trash. The term could be used to describe people that do not fit our mold of how people should be, and the quality of their actions. Often conditions such as alcoholism, abuse of others, cheating on a mate, refusing to support the family, and living in unnecessary filth are present. Rita tossed the different aspects of garbage or trash around in her head as it pertained to people, about her God and her faith in her what God, through Jesus, could do. She remembered that she didn't recall instances in Scripture where Jesus turned individuals away because of the bad, or evil things they did. Instead, He talked with them, offered forgiveness and tried to turn them away from their wrongful ways and toward doing the right things. In other words the Holy One recycled their personalities and make-up and miraculously turned them into something new--just as the garbage truck rolls toward the recycling center to dump out the trash and make it into a useful treasure. Regardless of how dirty, smelly, tarnished or broken, an object appears, there is hope--hope that the rubbish can came out clean, shiny, useful and perhaps even beautiful. We are, indeed fortunate to have the opportunity to help build our world by refusing to be wasteful and unconcerned. In Rita's mind, taking out the recyclables should not be a chore, but a privilege. Now, if she could only convince David.

Rita couldn't let the precept go without prying farther into the awareness that starting all over with our behavior, or by helping to make the world a cleaner more desirable place, was worth pursuing. She was especially drawn toward the spiritual aspect of turning trash into something new. Rita thought of Easter, and the newness of flowers, trees and grass. God turns the old dried-up leaves, broken twigs and all of nature into new and beautifully fresh plants. We are included when Scripture speaks of our transformation into the new. 2 Corinthians 5-17 reads, "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature and old things are passed away, behold, all things are become new." We can be a new creation so no one can be considered trash. We all are able to change our ways and allow Jesus to take away our tarnish, cracked paint, unfitting language and all the things that have kept our minds and hearts living in the refuse heap. Whether we like taking out the garbage/recyclables or not, we can use the task, to reach inside ourselves and see how we measure up. We need to ask if we're going to be constantly renewed in Christ or will we remain in the junk pile? We, ourselves determine if our days are sunny or cloudy, or clean or dirty.

Ellen Shuck holds degrees in psychology, religious education and spiritual direction. She is the author of the book, "Wisdom for the Journey."