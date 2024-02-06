Turning struggles into opportunities

Have you wished you had never suffered? That no problems had interrupted your tranquility? Or, when you've gone through your own life and death situations, within, do you hope for no more? Do you merely want to be left alone to enjoy what you choose to do?

"If I do all the right things and mind my own business, my life will be worry free from now on," you say. "I'll be available to offer support and help other people that need help but I don't need any more struggles. Just let me be, God. Let me experience peace and freedom."

Just how realistic are those feelings? We all have felt and said similar words, but what kind of person would we be if we had never suffered -- physically or mentally? I doubt if anyone, or few people at least, have been able to answer the question.

We will all hopefully learn our interpretation and attitude towards struggles determines how we react to them. Some of the sweetest people I know have gone through immense pain and suffering -- yet, they greet the world with a smile. You would never imagine their past by casually talking with them and seeing how they lead their lives of goodness and understanding. We can ask, "How do they do it?" We can ask ourselves how we deal with our pain and sense of abandonment. For those who are Christians, the Bible holds many solutions. Read 2 Corinthians 4. Are we looking at our trials as being in the hands of God, or do we hang on to disappointment, anger and bitterness? If this is your path, how does it make you feel? Anger brings depression, so that's no solution.

We can all relate to feelings of despair, and we all react differently. Some give up. Addiction is a disease of despair. Often, suicide and harm to self and others are the fruits of despair.

A wall situated in the midst of a beautiful garden-like area motivated people to write on it. Not a good habit, but many words written there were valuable to others. One scribbling by a person seeking peace and tranquility wrote this: