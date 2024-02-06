Turning stress into joy at Christmas

Susan and her family suffered through the death of her husband, and her children's father, right before Christmas. No one knew what to do or how everyone would get through the ordeal. They asked themselves how they could possibly be happy and joyful without their husband and father being present this year. From where would their joy come?

There are so many stories of those that feel joyless and hopeless through the holiday season of Christmas. However the road to recovery from those emotions of sadness and futility can be the same for many. A reason for our trying so hard to celebrate is to meet the expectations of others. We're often embarrassed if we fail to hang colorful lights and decorate. What will the neighbors think? Our culture, and those closest to us, influence the way we believe we need to honor Jesus, but often Jesus isn't even in the picture portraying our festivities.

If we are Christian, hopefully, we recall all the changes that the birth of that baby brought into our lives. Although our lives may seem messy and painful at the present time, we need to intentionally direct our thoughts from our problems and hardships, onto the manger holding the baby that changed our lives. We have to, "intentionally" focus on what's good in our lives and the blessings we have. Things seldom happen on their own. Our happiness and joy has to come to us through Christ, and not through our external circumstances. The Christmas spirit comes from Jesus. It seems as if we expect everything to become perfect within our families, and all our problems and worries will disappear on that day. That Holy Child did not come to take away our troubles, but to teach us how to endure them and still remain hopeful and joyful.

If you're lonely, don't look inward at your troubles and sad encounters, rather, look upward and outward towards Jesus and your neighbor. Divert your mind away from yourself and think of something you can do. We aren't what's happened in our lives or what may occur. Instead, we are that child of God that has a mission and a purpose. Christ says "And lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world (Matthew 28:20) and the Gospel of John gives further hope when he adds Jesus's words, "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you (John 14:27").