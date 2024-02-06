Turning stress into joy at Christmas

How can the celebration of something so beautiful turn into such a nightmare for many people at Christmas time? Christmas comes only once a year, but we often begin to prepare for the next one as soon as the present celebration is finished. We look for things that would be useful and appropriate as gifts for next year. But, whoa, this is supposed to be a time of joy, a time to focus on the birth of Jesus. Where is the happiness and expectation we're supposed to encounter? So many still experience unforeseen devastating happenings around the time of the holidays. We ask "Why now, God? Why now?"
It's true that Jesus received gifts when he was born, and I believe that the gift-giving tradition we, now, perform, is based on this example. The gifts were given out of love and joy to show homage to the newborn baby. What a beautiful gesture! It' still wonderful, now, to see people genuinely giving according to their means and time. We might also ask ourselves why we are doing all these chores and trying to fulfill all the expectations that are all around us. Often we hear, "I'll be glad when Christmas is over and the baking's done, the shopping is completed, and food for Christmas is gathered." It seems to be more about what we receive on this Holy Day and the idea that we must carry out the example of the world with all its commercialism.
Janie was one of those not looking forward to the holidays. She had gone through an unpleasant divorce and her three children felt the unfamiliar absence of their father. As Janie thought through how she could feel joyful and help her children through their sadness, she felt unequipped and overwhelmed.
Susan and her family suffered through the death of her husband, and her children's father, right before Christmas. No one knew what to do or how everyone would get through the ordeal. They asked themselves how they could possibly be happy and joyful without their husband and father being present this year. From where would their joy come?
There are so many stories of those that feel joyless and hopeless through the holiday season of Christmas. However the road to recovery from those emotions of sadness and futility can be the same for many. A reason for our trying so hard to celebrate is to meet the expectations of others. We're often embarrassed if we fail to hang colorful lights and decorate. What will the neighbors think? Our culture, and those closest to us, influence the way we believe we need to honor Jesus, but often Jesus isn't even in the picture portraying our festivities.
If we are Christian, hopefully, we recall all the changes that the birth of that baby brought into our lives. Although our lives may seem messy and painful at the present time, we need to intentionally direct our thoughts from our problems and hardships, onto the manger holding the baby that changed our lives. We have to, "intentionally" focus on what's good in our lives and the blessings we have. Things seldom happen on their own. Our happiness and joy has to come to us through Christ, and not through our external circumstances. The Christmas spirit comes from Jesus. It seems as if we expect everything to become perfect within our families, and all our problems and worries will disappear on that day. That Holy Child did not come to take away our troubles, but to teach us how to endure them and still remain hopeful and joyful.
If you're lonely, don't look inward at your troubles and sad encounters, rather, look upward and outward towards Jesus and your neighbor. Divert your mind away from yourself and think of something you can do. We aren't what's happened in our lives or what may occur. Instead, we are that child of God that has a mission and a purpose. Christ says "And lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world (Matthew 28:20) and the Gospel of John gives further hope when he adds Jesus's words, "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you (John 14:27").
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.