Turn the other cheek

In Matthew 5:39, Jesus makes the statement, "But I say to you, do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also."

It is hard to imagine anyone not hearing about the unusual event that took place during the Oscars last Sunday. Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith. When Will Smith noticed his wife's disapproval, he walked up onto the stage, slapped Chris Rock violently across his left cheek, then returned to his seat. Rock was dumbfounded, and as he began to comment, Smith started yelling obscenities instructing Rock to stop speaking about his wife.

I am not a fan of awards shows. As a middle-class person, I wonder if the Hollywood elites, and celebrity athletes realize how out of touch they have become. While most of us cannot relate to their abundant wealth and privilege, as a Christian, we have spiritual blessings and treasures in heaven. Are there times when we forget who we are and where we are? The flesh reveals itself in an outburst of anger that feels justified, but afterwards leaves us ashamed, embarrassed, and filled with regret.

Have you ever felt like fighting for your family's honor? How should Christians handle someone who offends your spouse, or uses vulgar language in front of your child? What should we do if someone breaks into our home in the middle of the night? Is it "turning the other cheek" if we defend ourselves or others?

Years ago, I was teaching a group of pastors in El Salvador. We were discussing Nehemiah and how he rebuilt the wall around the city of Jerusalem. He instructed the workers to repair the section of wall closest to their homes. We read that they, figuratively, had a tool in one hand and a weapon in the other. The idea was that they were determined to build the wall and protect their families at the same time. No one was going to stop them.