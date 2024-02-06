They coo softly, almost like oversized pigeons, until one lets out an excited "Gobble-obble-auck!" Then, in almost one voice, the rest of the group shouts out the same sounds, then they go back to what they were doing.

That's about typical, said Colby Jones, owner of Farrar Out Farm near Frohna, Missouri, unless there's an actual threat.

But with two big guard dogs nearby, tending the flock of sheep, that's not a usual occurrence, he said.

Jones and his family own and farm land nearby, and he's been in farming most of his life, he said.

Jones himself has been working on Farrar Out Farm since he was 15, and when the previous owner wanted to sell, he stepped up. He's been hard at work ever since.

A turkey is seen at Farrar Out Farm Oct. 23 in rural Perry County. KASSI JACKSON

He's talking about this while surrounded by about 100 white turkeys, roughly half of which are hens and the other half toms. He buys his turkeys as hatchlings in July, they're shipped to him, and he raises them until November.

"I don't have the patience to raise them from eggs," he said, laughing.

The turkeys weigh between 16 and 20 pounds when they're ready for processing, Jones said, which is a good size.

They're pasture raised, in a fenced area where they can roam freely. They have a shelter where the birds can return at night, but he doesn't count on them gathering, he said.

Turkeys aren't that bright, he said.

A turkey is seen perched on top of a gate at Farrar Out Farm Oct. 23 in rural Perry County. KASSI JACKSON

But he feeds them non-GMO corn from the Co Op Service Center in Jackson, he said.

"I used to raise a heritage breed," but there were problems, he said: the death loss rate was nearly double, they were more expensive to buy, and they'd fly over the fence sometimes, leaving them vulnerable to predators or passing traffic.