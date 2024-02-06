Trying not to fear

There are times in reading the Bible the meaning of a word seems ambivalent.

Fear, for example, is such a word.

In the book of Proverbs, we read "fear" is a good thing.

From the New International Version, the most popular translation in terms of sales in the United States, we read, "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom and the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding." (Proverbs 9:10)

As you peruse the rest of the column, keep the object of fear in mind. It will help.

Personal

My mother in Pennsylvania is quite ill as this column is being written.

She has lived a long life and until the last decade or so, has been quite healthy.

When I consult the Bible, which is where my mind usually goes when considering the existential questions of life, I read this: "Seventy years are given to us! Some even live to eighty." (Psalm 90:10/New Living Translation)

By the aforementioned measure, my mom has hit the benchmarks already, as she is 85.

No matter, fear still resides in me.

It's not paralyzing nor debilitating.

In all candor, however, knowing Mom's days are short -- and she tells me she is ready to go -- fear lives.

Wisdom from films

I've just watched an old black-and-white 1943 film, "This Land is Mine," starring Charles Laughton as a middle-aged bachelor schoolmaster who lives with his mother.

Laughton's overwhelming characteristic, according to the people of his fictional town, is fear.

An air raid sees him sobbing into the arms of his elderly mom, causing laughter in the school's children and leaving him tagged with a moniker no one would select for himself: coward.