Trying new recipes from social media for Spring

As I have been scrolling through social media the past couple of weeks during baseball games that are far less than exciting, I have saved several recipes I would like to try. As something caught my eye and looked interesting, I saved it to pass along to you as well.

Spring is the perfect time to transition to a new collection of recipes you've never made before. I have even included a pie using Kool-Aide as an ingredient. Now, I know you are curious and will want to try that one! Let me know what you think.

Cheese and Grits Bread

A moist quick bread with a rustic texture. Like cornbread, but different! You'll enjoy this cheesy bread full of grits as a nice change to your traditional cornbread.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup grits (quick or old-fashioned)

1/4 cup sugar (less if you don't like it sweet)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

1 egg

1/3 cup oil or melted butter

1 cup shredded cheese (any kind, Parmesan works well, too)

Like with cornbread, you can add some diced peppers, onions, etc., if you like.

Combine all the ingredients and stir to blend; don't over-stir. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square pan, or a medium-sized iron skillet. Bake at 400-degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden on top.

Source: www.farmbellrecipes.com/cheese-and-grits-bread/

Easy Corn Fritters

This Corn Fritters Recipe is crispy on the edges, soft in the middle with fantastic flavor, these cheesy sweet corn cakes are so easy to make and always such a huge hit! These are the perfect appetizer, snack, breakfast or side dish.

3 cup corn 2 cans of sweet whole kernel corn

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1 jalapeno diced, deseeded and membrane cut

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup whole milk

2 cup Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded

4 tablespoons olive oil

Using a large mixing bowl, mix together until combined the corn, cilantro, green onion, jalapeÃ±o and lime juice.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper and chili powder.

Mix the dry into the corn mixture. Fold in the eggs, milk and cheese until combined.

Heat the olive oil in a medium pan. Using a medium-sized ice cream scooper, scoop some of the mixture onto the pan. Lightly press down with a flat spatula. Allow to cook for three to five minutes before flipping it over and cooking more. Remove from pan and place onto a paper towel covered plate.

Once all the mixture has been cooked, sprinkle with some salt and pepper and squeeze lime juice over it.

Garnish with sour cream and chopped green onion if desired.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/corn-fritters/?fbclid=IwAR1nt0yOeuURLvY6WIShAy4HPB6qHTCDZh0EWSmlqsuBr0EFZfEweP_LT_4

Oven Fried Chicken with Creamy Fontina Shrimp Sauce

Comforting, oven fried chicken breasts topped with creamy, cheesy shrimp loaded sauce will make a delightful entree for guests or a special dinner at home with the family.

For the Chicken:

3 chicken breasts

About 1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated garlic or garlic powder

Salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

For the Sauce:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

8-10 ounces uncooked shrimp

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

3 garlic cloves

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 ounces Fontina cheese

1/4 cup Fontina cheese, for the top

Cut each chicken breast in half, width-wise, all the way to create chicken cutlets. Place chicken in a shallow, wide bowl and add buttermilk to it. Mix to coat chicken completely. Place in the refrigerator and let it stand for about an hour.

Preheat oven to 425. Melt butter and spread it in a rimmed baking sheet.

Combine panko crumbs, flour, garlic, salt and pepper in a large zippered bag and mix it. Dredge each piece of chicken (one at a time) in the flour coating and place it on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes and flip each chicken piece to the other side. Bake for another 12 to 15 minutes.

(Shrimp sauce will take about 15 minutes; so you can start it after you flip the chicken.)

While chicken is baking, prepare the sauce. Wash and cut each shrimp in half. Set aside.

Preheat a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add wine and let it simmer for a few minutes, until reduced by about half.

Lower heat to medium and add chicken stock. Press garlic and add it to the pan. Whisk in flour until smooth. Slowly pour in heavy whipping cream while slowly whisking. Add some salt and pepper. Grate in Fontina cheese and whisk slowly until it melts.

Add shrimp and cook until the shrimp just turns pink and opaque. Take off the heat.

Scoop shrimp and sauce over the chicken as you serve it. Grate some Fontina cheese on top if you wish.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/oven-fried-chicken-creamy-fontina-shrimp-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR0UILCXhSVaYsFKdj8wVSubbGJ_mzF_mwr7LYjELWbzl-4Lru2Am6Ihf2I#recipe

Slow Cooker Smothered Barbecue Green Beans

12 strips thick-cut bacon, chopped

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup tomato ketchup

3/4 cup Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 (15 ounce) cans cut green beans, drained and rinsed OR fresh if you prefer

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp, then transfer cooked bacon to a paper-towel lined plate.

Drain most of the bacon grease from the skillet, leaving about 2 tablespoons left in the pan.

Add diced onions and saute until tender, about three to four minutes.

Combine tomato ketchup, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth and well combined.

Spray the inside of a slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray and add green beans, sauteed onions, and barbecue sauce mixture.

Stir to combine and sprinkle top with cooked bacon. Cover and cook for four to five hours on low heat.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/slow-cooker-smothered-barbecue-green-beans/?fbclid=IwAR06f_dpgz-s2hNaC1YP0bONq7wO6r8ZfdCMMrV76M3lnqLZg4uqetxiT3s

No Bake Cream Cheese Lemonade Pie

To kick up the lemon flavor even more, you can add fresh lemon zest to the mixture before freezing.

6 cups vanilla ice cream (or lemon ice cream, softened)

1 frozen lemonade concentrate 6 ounces (thawed)

1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust (homemade or purchased)

Lemon slices and fresh mint, for garnish, optional

If you are making your own graham cracker crust, make it in a 9-inch pan. If you are buying a crust, buy the 9-ounce size which is labeled "two extra servings". Otherwise, there will be too much filling for the dough.

In a medium bowl, mix ice cream and lemonade concentrate using a hand mixer until well blended.

Immediately spoon ice cream mixture into graham cracker crust. Freeze at least 4 hours until firm.

Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before cutting for easier serving.

Garnish as desired before serving.

Source: www.tutorials.elkoukii.com/search?q=No%20Bake%20Cream%20Cheese%20Lemonade%20Pie&fbclid=IwAR2slEi9vXe8t7MVmSHpNrujfE3Re_gsPCWYNmjRvo45Kb4sddugjIGZzeo

French Onion Chicken

2 pounds Vidalia onions, sliced

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

2 cups beef broth

1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, oven-proof pan or skillet over medium heat. Add onions, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15-20 minutes, or until softened and caramelized.

Add balsamic vinegar and cook for another 3-5 minutes or until darkened, but not burned. Remove onions from heat and transfer to a medium bowl. Heat remaining olive oil in skillet and raise heat to medium-high.

Season chicken breasts with salt, pepper, thyme and sage, then place in skillet and sear on both sides until golden brown. Remove chicken from heat and set aside.

Pour beef broth into skillet and bring mixture to a boil, scraping up stuck bits from the bottom of pan.

Return heat to medium-low and whisk in flour, stirring until smooth. Cook for 5-7 minutes, or until mixture has thickened. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.