Trying new recipes from social media for Spring

As I have been scrolling through social media the past couple of weeks during baseball games that are far less than exciting, I have saved several recipes I would like to try. As something caught my eye and looked interesting, I saved it to pass along to you as well.
Spring is the perfect time to transition to a new collection of recipes you've never made before. I have even included a pie using Kool-Aide as an ingredient. Now, I know you are curious and will want to try that one! Let me know what you think.
A moist quick bread with a rustic texture. Like cornbread, but different! You'll enjoy this cheesy bread full of grits as a nice change to your traditional cornbread.
Like with cornbread, you can add some diced peppers, onions, etc., if you like.
Combine all the ingredients and stir to blend; don't over-stir. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square pan, or a medium-sized iron skillet. Bake at 400-degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden on top.
Source: www.farmbellrecipes.com/cheese-and-grits-bread/
This Corn Fritters Recipe is crispy on the edges, soft in the middle with fantastic flavor, these cheesy sweet corn cakes are so easy to make and always such a huge hit! These are the perfect appetizer, snack, breakfast or side dish.
Using a large mixing bowl, mix together until combined the corn, cilantro, green onion, jalapeÃ±o and lime juice.
In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper and chili powder.
Mix the dry into the corn mixture. Fold in the eggs, milk and cheese until combined.
Heat the olive oil in a medium pan. Using a medium-sized ice cream scooper, scoop some of the mixture onto the pan. Lightly press down with a flat spatula. Allow to cook for three to five minutes before flipping it over and cooking more. Remove from pan and place onto a paper towel covered plate.
Once all the mixture has been cooked, sprinkle with some salt and pepper and squeeze lime juice over it.
Garnish with sour cream and chopped green onion if desired.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/corn-fritters/?fbclid=IwAR1nt0yOeuURLvY6WIShAy4HPB6qHTCDZh0EWSmlqsuBr0EFZfEweP_LT_4
Comforting, oven fried chicken breasts topped with creamy, cheesy shrimp loaded sauce will make a delightful entree for guests or a special dinner at home with the family.
For the Chicken:
For the Sauce:
Cut each chicken breast in half, width-wise, all the way to create chicken cutlets. Place chicken in a shallow, wide bowl and add buttermilk to it. Mix to coat chicken completely. Place in the refrigerator and let it stand for about an hour.
Preheat oven to 425. Melt butter and spread it in a rimmed baking sheet.
Combine panko crumbs, flour, garlic, salt and pepper in a large zippered bag and mix it. Dredge each piece of chicken (one at a time) in the flour coating and place it on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes and flip each chicken piece to the other side. Bake for another 12 to 15 minutes.
(Shrimp sauce will take about 15 minutes; so you can start it after you flip the chicken.)
While chicken is baking, prepare the sauce. Wash and cut each shrimp in half. Set aside.
Preheat a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add wine and let it simmer for a few minutes, until reduced by about half.
Lower heat to medium and add chicken stock. Press garlic and add it to the pan. Whisk in flour until smooth. Slowly pour in heavy whipping cream while slowly whisking. Add some salt and pepper. Grate in Fontina cheese and whisk slowly until it melts.
Add shrimp and cook until the shrimp just turns pink and opaque. Take off the heat.
Scoop shrimp and sauce over the chicken as you serve it. Grate some Fontina cheese on top if you wish.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/oven-fried-chicken-creamy-fontina-shrimp-sauce/?fbclid=IwAR0UILCXhSVaYsFKdj8wVSubbGJ_mzF_mwr7LYjELWbzl-4Lru2Am6Ihf2I#recipe
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp, then transfer cooked bacon to a paper-towel lined plate.
Drain most of the bacon grease from the skillet, leaving about 2 tablespoons left in the pan.
Add diced onions and saute until tender, about three to four minutes.
Combine tomato ketchup, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth and well combined.
Spray the inside of a slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray and add green beans, sauteed onions, and barbecue sauce mixture.
Stir to combine and sprinkle top with cooked bacon. Cover and cook for four to five hours on low heat.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/slow-cooker-smothered-barbecue-green-beans/?fbclid=IwAR06f_dpgz-s2hNaC1YP0bONq7wO6r8ZfdCMMrV76M3lnqLZg4uqetxiT3s
To kick up the lemon flavor even more, you can add fresh lemon zest to the mixture before freezing.
If you are making your own graham cracker crust, make it in a 9-inch pan. If you are buying a crust, buy the 9-ounce size which is labeled "two extra servings". Otherwise, there will be too much filling for the dough.
In a medium bowl, mix ice cream and lemonade concentrate using a hand mixer until well blended.
Immediately spoon ice cream mixture into graham cracker crust. Freeze at least 4 hours until firm.
Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before cutting for easier serving.
Garnish as desired before serving.
Source: www.tutorials.elkoukii.com/search?q=No%20Bake%20Cream%20Cheese%20Lemonade%20Pie&fbclid=IwAR2slEi9vXe8t7MVmSHpNrujfE3Re_gsPCWYNmjRvo45Kb4sddugjIGZzeo
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, oven-proof pan or skillet over medium heat. Add onions, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15-20 minutes, or until softened and caramelized.
Add balsamic vinegar and cook for another 3-5 minutes or until darkened, but not burned. Remove onions from heat and transfer to a medium bowl. Heat remaining olive oil in skillet and raise heat to medium-high.
Season chicken breasts with salt, pepper, thyme and sage, then place in skillet and sear on both sides until golden brown. Remove chicken from heat and set aside.
Pour beef broth into skillet and bring mixture to a boil, scraping up stuck bits from the bottom of pan.
Return heat to medium-low and whisk in flour, stirring until smooth. Cook for 5-7 minutes, or until mixture has thickened. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
Return chicken and onions to pan, stir together with beef gravy, then top with grated Swiss cheese.
Transfer skillet to oven and cook until cheese is melted and bubbly, and chicken is cooked through. Remove from oven and serve hot.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/french-onion-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0xgN6ecrG8BdaPaMBjMcfjrj1Jqd-IqJYkqVKezj6c6lRu7Whzto8qXkI
Savory, skillet sauteed shrimp are tossed with a tangy sauce of garlic, lime juice, and cilantro leaves- making for a delicious seafood appetizer with just the right amount of zing.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Stir in the garlic, sauteing it for about 30 seconds. Add the shrimp, stirring to coat, and cook 2-3 minutes per side- or until the shrimp's cooked through.
Transfer the cooked shrimp to a bowl. Add in the remaining ingredients, tossing the shrimp to coat evenly.
Serve the shrimp immediately, or cover the bowl with cling wrap, refrigerate, and serve chilled.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/copy-cat-costco-cilantro-lime-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR2WswlfiEkqWY3S9TmWK_J8f_7G3I1ki7IuKyrv97BNkpGcK16GGkvpSqg
This Strawberry Slab Pie recipe made with fresh summer strawberries for the perfect summer dessert, is perfect for feeding a crowd! This strawberry slab pie is a twist on your grandmother's vintage strawberry pie with a shortbread crust.
For the crust:
For the pie:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix flour, sugar, salt and butter together until crumbly. Press into a 18 x 12-inch sheet pan and prick all over with a fork.
Bake 22-25 minutes or until light brown. Remove from oven and cool.
Add Jell-O, sugar, cornstarch, salt and Sprite to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and whisk until stir thickened. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
Slice strawberries. Arrange over crust. Pour the filling over strawberries. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until set.
Garnish with whipped topping. Serves about 16.
Source: www.missinthekitchen.com/strawberry-slab-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0wOtZg7uGUEpDEZPmYESueX6E_86IOpWKIezivvmJ2SlCJ6Vn1uT5cWjM
Crust:
Whipped Cream:
Filling:
Topping:
Mix together crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and sugar. Once combined, press the mixture into the a 9-inch pie plate. Set aside.
With a mixer, beat heavy whipping cream with powdered sugar and almond extract until the mixture forms stiff peaks, about 3-4 minutes. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, beat with a mixer cream cheese and powdered sugar until well combined. Add in crushed pineapple and coconut and mix. Mix water with Kool-Aid Easy Mix, and add to the cream cheese mix. Beat until combined. Fold 1/2 of the whipped cream into the cream cheese batter gently. Once combined, pour the filling over the graham cracker crust.
Spread (or pipe) remaining whipped cream over the top of the pie and top with toasted coconut if desired.
Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours, or until pie filling has firmed up a bit. Leftovers must be stored in the refrigerator.
Source: www.alattefood.com/no-bake-tropical-cream-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0wOtZg7uGUEpDEZPmYESueX6E_86IOpWKIezivvmJ2SlCJ6Vn1uT5cWjM
You're going to love the addition of coconut, pineapple, ginger, and other spices in the crunchy slaw from a traditional ham wrap! It really brings out the delicious flavors of the ham and provolone. These wraps are addictive, and perfect for a picnic or tea party lunch with friends!
For the wraps:
For the tropical slaw:
Place all slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.
For the tropical slaw dressing:
Mix dressing in a small bowl, using a wire whisk until smooth. Pour over slaw. Toss to combine.
Place tortillas on plates. Top each with approximately 1/2 cup of slaw, spreading it evenly over the tortilla. Place a layer of provolone cheese over the slaw, followed by a layer of ham. Wrap tightly and evenly, cut in half on the diagonal, and secure each wrap half with a toothpick or bamboo skewer.
Source: www.chindeep.com/2017/07/24/crunchy-hawaiian-ham-wrap/?fbclid=IwAR3rJ_G4WPhJvDOrCYWhJ4iqAn3VwtcGKkLMcWSktJG8VXZ_nxMiqtGbFP4
This Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad with poppyseeds is a delicious salad with all the flavor and crunch. Only about 10 minutes to prep! Crisp celery, pecans and poppy seeds give this simple chicken salad a fun twist on the traditional chicken salad recipe.
Cut and chop ingredients accordingly.
In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients except the strawberries. Stir to combine and evenly coat. Add more mayo or yogurt to adjust to desired consistency.
Fold in strawberries — or you can wait until just before serving to add the strawberries if serving at a later time.
You can serve this salad immediately or chill for about 10-20 minutes before serving.
Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container for 3-5 days. Wait on adding the strawberries if you are not serving this salad until the next day. If you don't plan on serving this until the next day or quite a bit of time after you make it, hold off on tossing the strawberries in until about 10-15 minutes before serving as the red bleeds into the salad and they really lose color. If you don't mind, then add them!
Other possible add-ins: sliced almonds, sunflower seeds, chickpeas, raisins, craisins, chopped boiled eggs, grapes and more!
Source: www.lemonsandzest.com/crunchy-strawberry-poppy-seed-chicken-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0xgN6ecrG8BdaPaMBjMcfjrj1Jqd-IqJYkqVKezj6c6lRu7Whzto8qXkI#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.