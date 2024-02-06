Trying new recipes for spring

I find it so much fun to try new recipes, and spring seems just the right time to break out some new recipes. Recently I have found so many recipes that sound interesting and delicious. It looks like we will be cooking our way through another season with fun new dining delights. Today you'll find a wide variety of recipes from main dish ideas to desserts and everything in between. Enjoy!
I purchased a few too many dates at Christmas when I make my mother's date cakes, so I need to use up the extra packages I have on hand. This date square recipe seems like just the right way to use them.
Newfoundland Date Squares are a traditional Newfoundland treat! Slightly sweet, with a crumbly topping, and a soft, chewy center, perfect for an afternoon snack with a cup of hot tea. The coconut adds texture and taste that is a nice addition to these bars.
For the date filling:
For the base and crumb topping:
Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees and preparing a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish by lining it with parchment paper.
In a saucepan, add the filling ingredients and bring to a low simmer. Simmer, stirring often, for about 20 minutes, or until the mixture becomes very thick. Watch the mixture carefully as it will burn easily in the last few minutes of cooking time. Set aside to cool.
In a large mixing bowl, add all of the crumble ingredients and use your hands to rub the butter into the dry ingredients. The mixture for form a crumbly topping.
Press half of the crumb topping into the prepared 9x13 baking dish. Press firmly to form a solid base for the date mixture.
Pour the date mixture over top and spread it out evenly.
Next, evenly distribute the remaining crumb mixture over top, pressing very lightly to push the crumb mixture gently into the date mixture.
Bake for 40 minutes. Allow the date squares to cool completely before cutting.
Source: www.lordbyronskitchen.com/newfoundland-date-squares/?fbclid=IwAR1UJ8id3jox7fIwxNuN-eG6qs8o9_B3aY7JxXlJbuhy71Nz-DNx2d-wJOs
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat. In batches, brown the chops 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Return all to pan.
In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients, pour over pork chops.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 4 to 5 minutes. Avoid overcooking. Let pork chops stand for 5 minutes. Serves eight.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/appalachianfoods/permalink/3039133776319977/
These Cherry Coconut Magic Bars have all your favorites in one easy to make dessert bar! If you love cherries, chocolate, and coconut together, prepare for true bliss.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees for glass dish).
Place butter in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and place in oven. Let butter melt in oven while it's preheating.
Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over the melted butter. Drizzle sweetened condensed milk evenly over the crumbs. Sprinkle remaining ingredients on top, alternating (nuts, coconut, chocolate chips, cherries -- repeat), making sure to distribute evenly.
Press down firmly with fork.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool completely before cutting into bars. Store in an airtight container
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cherry-coconut-magic-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2XjuQbt5_sXjB9RamptifgtSJUL2sDRpWRJqL23DspwPl3X4ruZ4J0aLI
Crack Burgers are burgers loaded with cheddar, bacon, and ranch! You can make extra and freeze the patties for later. Skip the bun for a gluten-free and low-carb meal. Add these to your menu ASAP!
Combine all ingredients and form into 4 hamburger patties. Grill to the desired temperature. The burgers will be very moist, be very careful when you flip them.
Serve on your favorite hamburger bun topped with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo.
Notes: Can double or triple the recipe for a crowd. Can make burger patties ahead of time and refrigerate overnight or freeze unbaked for later. Can cook burgers inside in a grill pan. Serve burgers naked or on a lettuce bun for a low-carb/keto-friendly recipe.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/crack-burger/?fbclid=IwAR0wZmQJU6YtxQuh4j6T93PpopFxQzcN4zTGDyybkp2Sw_Z7ZtEIq2-mC0Y
This retro mushroom rice recipe delivers in all the ways -- so delicious, easy, and inexpensive, plus it's made all in one baking dish.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In the prepared baking dish combine rice, French onion soup, beef consomme, mushrooms, and Worcestershire sauce.
Place the slices of butter over the top of the rice mixture.
Cover tightly with foil; transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Place back in the oven, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
Let dish stand for 2 to 3 minutes, then fluff it with a fork. Serve and enjoy!
Source: www.bellyfull.net/mushroom-rice/#wprm-recipe-container-39623
Gorgeous Make-Ahead Eight Layer Salad recipe for the most foolproof, colorful salad great for entertaining, potlucks, or summer picnic side dish idea! It is so easy and you can make it ahead of time.
For the dressing:
Toppings:
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat.
Place the lettuce in a tall 2-1/2-quart glass serving bowl (ideally a trifle bowl) but you can also use a large glass bowl; top with pasta and then sliced eggs. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Layer with ham, salami and then peas.
Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, green onions and mustard. Spread over the top. Cover tightly and refrigerate for several hours or overnight for best flavor.
Sprinkle with cheese and parsley before serving. Serves: 10
Source: www.wishesndishes.com/make-ahead-eight-layer-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1WyCeX2K5NCRu6HdcPNnuVOIXWjn0eNhQCkc11pSWWsRqdRWlSt7xhuwc
Homemade Southern Banana Bread Cobbler is so easy to make and the flavor is incredible. A thick filling topped with a pecan streusel is sure to please.
For the topping:
For the filling:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 2-quart (or 9x9) baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Make the streusel: In a bowl, using a fork, stir together the brown sugar, flour and butter, until crumbly. Then stir in the oats and pecans. Set aside.
Make the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, milk and banana extract just until blended. Whisk in melted butter. Then pour into the prepared baking dish.
Layer banana slices on top. Then crumble streusel topping evenly on top of the banana layer.
Bake for about 45-50 minutes until golden brown and no longer jiggly. Serve with a few fresh banana slices on top, if desired.
Optional: Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/banana-bread-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR21dCih9O7eIzNj6iPJ5yHNbwOqgaQ5b5bL-Vpsjumjad8N_R1M1xTCZW0
This is a simple make-as-you-like-it kind of salad. Add avocado if you like or onions, maybe omit any ingredient you don't like. Make this your own recipe as you desire.
Cook the pasta to al dente and allow to cool. Add chicken, bacon, peas and tomatoes and toss to combine.
Combine Ranch dressing, sour cream and mayonnaise into a small bowl. Add salt and pepper and stir until combined.
Pour dressing mixture over pasta mixture and gently stir to coat.
Top with bacon crumbles for garnish, if desired.
Notes: There is no right or wrong when it comes to the chicken. Use crispy chicken strips, boiled chicken, leftover rotisserie chicken or whatever you happen to have on hand. Cheese makes a great addition to this pasta salad - Cheddar or blue cheese.
Source: www.yellowblissroad.com/bacon-ranch-chicken-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1aN4Wv2v3qajOf6MGOh7QEG_oaRKXrudNKiagd6avRKUBq8oFuaATQ4t0#wprm-recipe-container-20940
Perfectly tender Honey Dijon Garlic Roasted Pork Tenderloin only requires a few ingredients and a few minutes of your time to get roasting in the oven. It's a flavorful, juicy pork tenderloin that your family will love!
Heat a cast iron skillet or oven safe skillet to high heat. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk together Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper. Rub each pork tenderloin with the sauce until thoroughly coated.
Pour olive oil into the skillet. Sear tenderloins on each side, using tongs to turn. Use any remaining sauce to coat the pork again. Once the outside is seared, slide the skillet into the preheated oven and roast until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
Source: www.thestayathomechef.com/honey-dijon-garlic-roasted-pork-tenderloin/?fbclid=IwAR1B1zbM4aphG7wGSp6VrbfYS-MfgaVPmICHJBvoo7-95gXWCVtntU3v-nQ
This easy No-Bake Cookies and Cream Pie may become a new family favorite. Cookies, cream cheese, whipped topping and a pie crust are all that are needed. Don't have rainbow candy cookies, use chocolate chip or coconut macaroons or whatever you have on hand.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth (this is easiest if you use an electric hand or stand mixer). Add in sugar and mix until combined and smooth. Stir in vanilla extract. Then fold in whipped topping.
If you haven't done so already, crumble up your cookies. Leave them a bit chunky. You want to see larger bits of cookie in the finished pie. Gently stir in the crumbled cookies to the mixture. Spread mixture into graham cracker crust. Finally, add sprinkles to the top as decoration.
Put in the refrigerator to cool for a few hours. Slice and serve.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/cookies-and-cream-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0vrqAHJCxYtXoojG47v8Y17L-RcwveLIkqOisv2eMlP8bV8ia3OnNKDy8#wprm-recipe-container-20493
In a shallow dish, combine 1/4 cup flour with 1 teaspoon garlic powder and salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.
Butterfly the chicken breasts right through the center to make 4 even sized breasts. One by one dredge in the flour (press in the flour to get an even coverage), give them a shake then place to one side.
Add 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil to a large pan over medium-high heat. When hot, add in the chicken breasts and fry until golden on each side and piping hot through the center. Approx 3-5minutes on each side depending on thickness. Place to one side.
Turn heat down to a medium and add garlic. Fry for 1-2minutes until it just begins to brown, then pour in stock. Use your wooden spoon to scrape off any flavor bits stuck to the pan, then add in your remaining 5 tablespoons butter. Swiftly whisk as it melts to bind with the stock, it should turn slightly cloudy. Sprinkle in parsley and season to taste with salt and black pepper.
Allow to simmer for a few minutes to thicken, then turn down heat to low and add back in chicken. Spoon over the sauce then serve up with extra sauce drizzled over and a squeeze of lemon juice to taste.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/868290607091127/
Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain. Reserve some of the pasta water.
Heat a large skillet until hot, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and immediately add garlic and shrimp. Cook on one side for about 1 minute until pink, on medium-high heat. Flip the shrimp to the other side. Sprinkle the top of the cooked side of shrimp with dry basil, paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, and salt. Cook for another 1-2 minutes, occasionally stirring, until shrimp is pink on both sides.
Remove the shrimp from the skillet. If shrimp is a little undercooked - it's okay because you will continue cooking it in the sauce.
To the same, now empty, skillet, add sliced mushrooms. Add more olive oil if necessary.
Cook on medium-high heat for about 2 minutes, occasionally stirring, until mushrooms become soft and release juices. Sprinkle with a small amount of salt midway through cooking.
To the skillet with mushrooms, add cooked shrimp. Immediately add 1 cup half-and-half. Bring to boil. Add half the cheese (1/2 cup). Bring to boil, and immediately reduce to medium-simmer. Cook, constantly stirring, until the cheese melts.
Gradually start adding the remaining cheese (1/2 cup), while stirring. Do not add all of the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese at once. Add just enough for the sauce to get creamy without getting too thick. You might not use all of the remaining cheese.
Remove from heat. Taste, and add more salt if needed.
Add cooked and drained pasta to the skillet with shrimp and mushrooms and cream sauce. Reheat on medium heat. Stir well.
If the cream sauce is too thick and you want it thinner - add some pasta water in small amounts to the cream sauce (while the sauce is simmering on low-medium heat) until you reach desired consistency.
Season with more salt and add more crushed red pepper flakes and basil, if desired.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/866839047236283/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9Ã—13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Prepare egg noodles, making sure to slightly under cook them by 2 minutes so they are slightly firm. Drain well.
In a skillet over medium to medium-high heat melt butter and add onions. Cook until onions are tender and translucent.
In a large bowl add cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, salt, pepper, and the cooked onions and butter from skillet. Mix well. Next, add tuna, peas, cheddar cheese and mix well. Last, add prepared egg noodles, gently folding into soup/tuna mixture until well blended. Pour mixture into casserole dish. Top evenly with crushed potato chips.
Place casserole on middle rack of oven and bake for approximately 30 minutes uncovered, until casserole is completely heated through.
Tips: There are many variations for tuna casserole -- you can easily adapt this recipe to your liking: Serve with a wedge of lemon to squeeze on top if desired. Omit onion and peas if you do not care for them. Add some sauteed celery if you like. instead of potato chips, top with bread crumbs, French fried onions or top with extra cheddar cheese if you want it super cheesy. Use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom or mix in a can of cream of celery with cream of mushroom or cream of chicken. Jazz it up with spices if you would like. Not a fan of tuna...substitute with chicken.
Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/old-fashioned-tuna-noodle-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1yY2Fr9DqRoqNvvUM01acLXaT4250hARxlrvEYcPXDuTDu_huMlTABVqo
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
