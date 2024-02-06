Trying new recipes for spring

I find it so much fun to try new recipes, and spring seems just the right time to break out some new recipes. Recently I have found so many recipes that sound interesting and delicious. It looks like we will be cooking our way through another season with fun new dining delights. Today you'll find a wide variety of recipes from main dish ideas to desserts and everything in between. Enjoy!

I purchased a few too many dates at Christmas when I make my mother's date cakes, so I need to use up the extra packages I have on hand. This date square recipe seems like just the right way to use them.

Newfoundland Date Squares

Newfoundland Date Squares are a traditional Newfoundland treat! Slightly sweet, with a crumbly topping, and a soft, chewy center, perfect for an afternoon snack with a cup of hot tea. The coconut adds texture and taste that is a nice addition to these bars.

For the date filling:

2 1/4 cups pitted dates, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons salted butter

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla

2 cups boiling water

For the base and crumb topping:

2 cups rolled oats

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup unsweetened dried coconut

2 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups butter

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees and preparing a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish by lining it with parchment paper.

In a saucepan, add the filling ingredients and bring to a low simmer. Simmer, stirring often, for about 20 minutes, or until the mixture becomes very thick. Watch the mixture carefully as it will burn easily in the last few minutes of cooking time. Set aside to cool.

In a large mixing bowl, add all of the crumble ingredients and use your hands to rub the butter into the dry ingredients. The mixture for form a crumbly topping.

Press half of the crumb topping into the prepared 9x13 baking dish. Press firmly to form a solid base for the date mixture.

Pour the date mixture over top and spread it out evenly.

Next, evenly distribute the remaining crumb mixture over top, pressing very lightly to push the crumb mixture gently into the date mixture.

Bake for 40 minutes. Allow the date squares to cool completely before cutting.

Source: www.lordbyronskitchen.com/newfoundland-date-squares/?fbclid=IwAR1UJ8id3jox7fIwxNuN-eG6qs8o9_B3aY7JxXlJbuhy71Nz-DNx2d-wJOs

Skillet BBQ Pork Chops

2 tablespoons oil

8 boneless pork loin chops

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1/2 cup French salad dressing

1/2 cup honey

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat. In batches, brown the chops 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Return all to pan.

In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients, pour over pork chops.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 4 to 5 minutes. Avoid overcooking. Let pork chops stand for 5 minutes. Serves eight.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/appalachianfoods/permalink/3039133776319977/

Cherry Coconut Magic Bars

These Cherry Coconut Magic Bars have all your favorites in one easy to make dessert bar! If you love cherries, chocolate, and coconut together, prepare for true bliss.

1/2 cup salted butter

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 jar (10 ounces) maraschino cherries, drained, quartered or halved and patted dry

1 1/2 cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees for glass dish).

Place butter in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and place in oven. Let butter melt in oven while it's preheating.

Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over the melted butter. Drizzle sweetened condensed milk evenly over the crumbs. Sprinkle remaining ingredients on top, alternating (nuts, coconut, chocolate chips, cherries -- repeat), making sure to distribute evenly.

Press down firmly with fork.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool completely before cutting into bars. Store in an airtight container

Source: www.momontimeout.com/cherry-coconut-magic-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2XjuQbt5_sXjB9RamptifgtSJUL2sDRpWRJqL23DspwPl3X4ruZ4J0aLI

Crack Burgers

Crack Burgers are burgers loaded with cheddar, bacon, and ranch! You can make extra and freeze the patties for later. Skip the bun for a gluten-free and low-carb meal. Add these to your menu ASAP!

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

3 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons Ranch dressing mix

1/3 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Combine all ingredients and form into 4 hamburger patties. Grill to the desired temperature. The burgers will be very moist, be very careful when you flip them.

Serve on your favorite hamburger bun topped with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo.

Notes: Can double or triple the recipe for a crowd. Can make burger patties ahead of time and refrigerate overnight or freeze unbaked for later. Can cook burgers inside in a grill pan. Serve burgers naked or on a lettuce bun for a low-carb/keto-friendly recipe.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/crack-burger/?fbclid=IwAR0wZmQJU6YtxQuh4j6T93PpopFxQzcN4zTGDyybkp2Sw_Z7ZtEIq2-mC0Y

Old Time Mushroom Rice

This retro mushroom rice recipe delivers in all the ways -- so delicious, easy, and inexpensive, plus it's made all in one baking dish.

1 cup uncooked long grain white rice

1 (10 ounce) can condensed French onion soup

1 (10 ounce) can beef consomme

2 (4-ounce) cans sliced mushrooms, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into several slices

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In the prepared baking dish combine rice, French onion soup, beef consomme, mushrooms, and Worcestershire sauce.

Place the slices of butter over the top of the rice mixture.

Cover tightly with foil; transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Place back in the oven, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Let dish stand for 2 to 3 minutes, then fluff it with a fork. Serve and enjoy!

Source: www.bellyfull.net/mushroom-rice/#wprm-recipe-container-39623

Make-Ahead Eight Layer Salad

Gorgeous Make-Ahead Eight Layer Salad recipe for the most foolproof, colorful salad great for entertaining, potlucks, or summer picnic side dish idea! It is so easy and you can make it ahead of time.

2 cups uncooked small pasta shells

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

3 cups shredded lettuce

4 hard-boiled large eggs, sliced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup julienned fully cooked ham

1 cup julienned hard salami

1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas, thawed

For the dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup chopped green onions

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Toppings:

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 to 3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, if desired

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat.

Place the lettuce in a tall 2-1/2-quart glass serving bowl (ideally a trifle bowl) but you can also use a large glass bowl; top with pasta and then sliced eggs. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Layer with ham, salami and then peas.

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, green onions and mustard. Spread over the top. Cover tightly and refrigerate for several hours or overnight for best flavor.

Sprinkle with cheese and parsley before serving. Serves: 10

Source: www.wishesndishes.com/make-ahead-eight-layer-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1WyCeX2K5NCRu6HdcPNnuVOIXWjn0eNhQCkc11pSWWsRqdRWlSt7xhuwc

Homemade Banana Bread Cobbler

Homemade Southern Banana Bread Cobbler is so easy to make and the flavor is incredible. A thick filling topped with a pecan streusel is sure to please.

For the topping: