Trying new recipes for a new month

It's a new month and a great time for new recipes. As we turn the calendar to June and greet summer, this seems like a perfect time to get out of the routine of the same old thing for supper and try some new recipes.
I have gathered together a few that I think look interesting and worthy of trying, so I plan to do just that. I already know that Scott will be hit-and-miss on a couple of these, but I still want to try them.
Enjoy cooking your way through these recipes and let me know what you think.
Enjoy this mouthwatering, cheesy, and incredibly easy Tennessee Onions side dish recipe! It's a culinary journey you won't want to miss.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
Cut the onions into 1/4-inch rounds and separate the rings. Spread the onion rings evenly in the baking dish. Season the onions with garlic powder, salt, and oregano.
Slice the butter into eight pieces and arrange them over the seasoned onions. Sprinkle the shredded Italian blend and cheddar cheese over the dish. Finish with a layer of shredded Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the cheese begins to bubble and turn golden brown.
Serve immediately for the best experience.
Source: www.homeremediesseasy.com/2023/05/tennessee-onions.html
Place all ingredients in a sealed plastic bag. Close bag and shake to combine all ingredients.
Then generously spoon the seasoning mixture over each steak (on each side). Let the steak rest with the seasoning for at least 40 minutes at room temperature to marinate the steak.
Preheat grill to 400 degrees.
Spray the BBQ grills with oil or wipe them with oil. You can use vegetable oil, olive oil or canola oil.
Place the steaks on your BBQ once it is up to temperature and cook for three to five minutes depending on how you like your steak cooked.
Flip the steak and grill it for an additional three to five minutes depending on how you like your steak cooked. Then remove the steaks from the BBQ and let them rest for at least five minutes before slicing or serving them.
Source: www.4krecipes.com/2023/05/texas-roadhouse-steak-seasoning1.html
Bacon Cheddar Cornbread has an irresistible salty, smoky flavor with just a little sweetness from some sugar and corn.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Slice bacon into bite-sized pieces and cook in a 9-inch cast iron pan until crispy. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Discard all but 1 tablespoon of fat from pan.
In a large bowl, stir together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add eggs, buttermilk, and melted butter and stir until combined. Fold in corn, half of bacon and half of cheese.
Pour batter into pan with bacon grease. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and bacon on top. Bake for about 30 minutes or until feels firm when the top is pressed.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/bacon-cheddar-cornbread/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, combine the pasta (uncooked), vegetable broth, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, and seasonings.
Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Stir the heavy cream, parmesan, and parsley into the pasta and serve immediately.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/creamy-lemon-pasta-bake/?fbclid=IwAR2NFz7d9VIWdNCS_0-wfWLkOM3OYni1ZiNsiXqUHhvnzGSZn4Yx-tFOeX4
Two breakfast favorites in one ... Banana Bread and Coffee Cake. This cake is moist, flavorful and delicious. A fun twist on coffee cake.
Crumb Filling and Topping:
Cake:
Prepare crumb filling/topping: Cut cold butter into small cubes and set aside.
In a medium sized bowl add brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Then add chopped butter and use a pastry blender or a fork to combine all ingredients until coarse crumbs form. Add chopped walnuts and stir to combine. Set aside crumb mixture while you prepare the cake batter.
Prepare cake batter: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly butter, then dust with flour a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish (or spray with cooking spray).
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl (or the bowl of an electric mixer), beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and continue to blend. Add very ripe bananas and blend until well combined.
While mixing, add eggs, then vanilla, milk and sour cream. Add flour to mixer and stir until just combined.
Pour 1/2 of the cake batter into the prepared pan, and then add a layer of the crumb topping (using a bit less than half of the crumb topping). Pour the additional cake batter on top (using an offset spatula to spread as needed), then top with the remaining crumb topping.
Bake in preheated oven for 50to 55 minutes.
Source: www.glorioustreats.com/banana-bread-coffee-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3V_4AWeJXPotLgUXLWdID5h-6oqsDh2gtSS8J4tlz5y458Rhb-E68-kyo
Tender pasta, fresh corn, and red onions are tossed with a creamy, spicy sauce of mayonnaise, lime, cilantro, and cotija cheese to create this Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad.
Dressing:
Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package, adding a generous tablespoon or so of kosher salt to the water as it cooks. When the pasta is done, drain into a colander and rinse well with cold water to prevent any further cooking.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, hot sauce, lime juice, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, and chili powder. Add the pasta, corn, and red onion. Toss with tongs or stir well to coat.
Sprinkle with cotija and cilantro. Taste and adjust salt, if needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Notes: You do not need to cook the corn for this recipe. If you haven't tasted fresh, raw sweet corn before, you're in for a treat.
Source: www.barefeetinthekitchen.com/street-corn-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1YigPUWm85FLIr5CYdxesltgAilFzXVeA2qzR-8or84ACzvkG1bu1WOnY#wprm-recipe-container-48418
Juicy sirloin and Old Bay-seasoned shrimp collide in these super easy Surf and Turf Foil Packs! With red onion, grape tomatoes, and garlic, there's plenty of flavor to go around.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut 4 sheets of foil, 12-x12-inch size.
In a large mixing bowl stir together the steak, shrimp, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, old bay seasoning, thyme, cumin, and oil.
Divide the prepared steak and shrimp mixture evenly between each foil sheet.
Wrap and seal foil tightly around the food. Place foil packs on a large baking sheet. Cook for 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the steak registers at 130 degrees.
You can poke through the aluminum foil to check the temperature using an Instant Read Meat Thermometer.
Remove from oven. Carefully open up each foil packet, away from your face.
Garnish with fresh parsley, green onions, and serve with lime wedges.
Note: Steak: A tender cut, like, top sirloin, ribeye, or tri tip, works great in this recipe.
Veggies: You can add any vegetables to the foil packets. I like to use grape tomatoes and red onions, but I also love to add sliced mushrooms and bell pepper strips. If using root vegetables, parboil them before adding to the packet.
Checking for doneness: Keep in mind that there is a wide range of doneness and this depends on how you prefer your steak cooked: rare, medium-rare, well done, etc... I suggest to stop cooking the steak once its internal temperature reaches 130 degrees. However, if you want a well-done steak, give it a few more minutes, or until the internal temperature registers at 145 degrees. Downside of cooking the steak for too long is, the shrimp will be overcooked and chewy.
How To Grill Surf and Turf Foil Preheat gas grill to HIGH. Cook the foil packets for about 7 minutes PER side.
Source: www.diethood.com/surf-turf-foil-packs/?fbclid=IwAR2KtL8voehR98sgZHdAlXBH3T9vYAqKjN-0tJEqihMTZR3KTvOUZ8UvHNA
In a blender, blend berries, sugar and 1 cup of the lemonade until smooth.
Press the berry mixture through a wire mesh strainer, into a large pitcher to remove the seeds.
Add the remaining lemonade and lemon lime soda.
Stir and serve with ice and lemon slices.
Source: www.hoteatsandcoolreads.com/2012/07/sparkling-raspberry-and-blackberry.html?fbclid=IwAR1YigPUWm85FLIr5CYdxesltgAilFzXVeA2qzR-8or84ACzvkG1bu1WOnY
These German Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars are a wonderfully delicious combination of chocolate crust, more chocolate, coconut, and pecans. A great crowd pleaser!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake pecans spread out in a single layer on pan for 8 mins, stirring halfway through. Line the bottom and sides of a 13-x 9-inch pan with aluminum foil, then spray with baking spray. Pulse flour, powdered sugar, butter and cocoa in a food processor about 6 times until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press mixture on bottom and 1/4-inch up sides of prepared pan.
Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over crust, let cool completely for about 30 minutes.
Whisk together the brown sugar, corn syrup, melted butter and eggs until smooth. Stir in the coconut and toasted pecans. Spoon and spread mixture onto prepared crust.
Bake at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Lift bars using ends of foil as handles. Cut into squares with a serrated knife. Store in an airtight container.
Note: You can also mix crust ingredients in a food processor, but I prefer mixing this way.
Shortbread crusts like this one can be a bit tricky. The mixture will not hold together on its own, but it should hold together when pinched. Be sure your ingredient measurements are accurate, and press the crust firmly into the bottom of the pan.
Source: www.haifantasy.com/recipes/german-chocolate-pecan-pie-bars-2/?fbclid=IwAR1YigPUWm85FLIr5CYdxesltgAilFzXVeA2qzR-8or84ACzvkG1bu1WOnY
This flavor and texture-packed Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad comes together in minutes and you can get started on it the day before.
Dressing:
Add all of the salad ingredients to a large bowl. (If you're not serving it right away, add the tortilla chips on last right before serving. They'll stay crunchy that way.)
Whisk the dressing ingredients together, except for the salt. Taste, then add salt to your preference.
Spoon dressing over salad, then toss to combine. Serve cold.
Notes: Make ahead tip: You can prepare this salad the day before through step 3. The flavors get even better on day 2. Add the tortilla chips right before serving.
Chicken: For grilled chicken, we drizzle 1 pound of boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2-3 breasts) with olive oil and season with salt and pepper before grilling until cooked through. This equals about 5-6 cups of cubed chicken. You could also use store-bought rotisserie chicken or just any leftover cooked chicken you have.
Corn and Black Beans: You can use freshly cooked corn and beans or canned corn and beans. (Drain first. Rinse the beans if desired.) You can use thawed frozen corn as well.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/southwestern-chopped-chicken-salad/
This velvety dessert combines the richness of chocolate with the dense and moist texture of a traditional pound cake. Old Fashioned Chocolate Pound is soft with a tender texture that melts in your mouth with every heavenly bite.
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour (use cocoa powder with a little flour) a 10-inch Bundt pan.
Whisk together dry ingredients.
Cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy using an electric mixer. Add eggs 1 at a time and blend well. Stir coffee and buttermilk together.
Mix dry ingredients into batter alternating with the milk/coffee making sure to end with flour.
Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool the cake for 20 minutes in the pan on a wire rack, then turn it out onto a cake stand or platter.
Notes: Buttermilk adds a slight tang and moisture to the pound cake, but you can substitute it with regular milk. You can also make buttermilk. For each cup of buttermilk, use 1 cup of milk mixed with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar. Let it sit for a few minutes and stir before using.
Place this chocolate Bundt cake on the countertop covered to keep it fresh. You can also cover it with plastic wrap or aluminum foil, stored at room temperature.
To freeze, wrap the cake tightly with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw it in the refrigerator, then place it on the countertop to come to room temperature before serving.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/chocolate-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR12GwTJ4w8ZdmpW7Wu87BWTwnSZFeWf_I_GRGI7Otuf-XGpj2NYskbGmYo
Toast almonds by laying on a paper towel and microwaving for 1 minute, turning once. Or, toast the sliced almonds under low broil for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown. You can also make your own cabbage mix with green and purple cabbage with a tiny bit of carrots.
Layer the cabbage in a large bowl with chicken, almonds (or cashews, or both), cranberries, red onion, sesame seeds, sesame sticks (optional), and fresh cilantro. Add the mandarin oranges (optional).
Combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, honey, ginger, and sesame oil in a blender. Add 3 tablespoons of water. Blend until smooth.
Lightly pour the dressing over the salad mixture, according to how moist you like the salad. Gently toss and serve. (You may have a little dressing left over.)
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/asian-chicken-cranberry-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3V_4AWeJXPotLgUXLWdID5h-6oqsDh2gtSS8J4tlz5y458Rhb-E68-kyo
On a busy workday or a day filled with errands, you can come home to this slow-cooked specialty all ready to eat!
Dumplings:
Sprinkle steak with pepper. In a small skillet, brown steak in oil over medium-high heat. Transfer to a 1-1/2-quart slow cooker. Combine the soup, broth and vegetables; pour over steak. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours.
For dumplings, in a small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in egg and milk just until blended. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto meat mixture. Sprinkle with parsley.
Cover and cook on high until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean, about 1 hour. (Do not lift the cover while cooking.)
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/steak-strips-with-dumplings/print/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.