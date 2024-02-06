Trying new recipes for a new month

It's a new month and a great time for new recipes. As we turn the calendar to June and greet summer, this seems like a perfect time to get out of the routine of the same old thing for supper and try some new recipes.

I have gathered together a few that I think look interesting and worthy of trying, so I plan to do just that. I already know that Scott will be hit-and-miss on a couple of these, but I still want to try them.

Enjoy cooking your way through these recipes and let me know what you think.

Tennessee Onions

Enjoy this mouthwatering, cheesy, and incredibly easy Tennessee Onions side dish recipe! It's a culinary journey you won't want to miss.

3 to 4 Sweet Vidalia onions

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon Oregano

1 cup Italian blend cheese, shredded

1 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese, shredded

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

Cut the onions into 1/4-inch rounds and separate the rings. Spread the onion rings evenly in the baking dish. Season the onions with garlic powder, salt, and oregano.

Slice the butter into eight pieces and arrange them over the seasoned onions. Sprinkle the shredded Italian blend and cheddar cheese over the dish. Finish with a layer of shredded Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the cheese begins to bubble and turn golden brown.

Serve immediately for the best experience.

Source: www.homeremediesseasy.com/2023/05/tennessee-onions.html

Like Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning

2 pounds sirloin steak (taken 3/4 thick)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 cup salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons black pepper

1 cup paprika

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 cup chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

Place all ingredients in a sealed plastic bag. Close bag and shake to combine all ingredients.

Then generously spoon the seasoning mixture over each steak (on each side). Let the steak rest with the seasoning for at least 40 minutes at room temperature to marinate the steak.

Preheat grill to 400 degrees.

Spray the BBQ grills with oil or wipe them with oil. You can use vegetable oil, olive oil or canola oil.

Place the steaks on your BBQ once it is up to temperature and cook for three to five minutes depending on how you like your steak cooked.

Flip the steak and grill it for an additional three to five minutes depending on how you like your steak cooked. Then remove the steaks from the BBQ and let them rest for at least five minutes before slicing or serving them.

Source: www.4krecipes.com/2023/05/texas-roadhouse-steak-seasoning1.html

Bacon Cheddar Cornbread

Bacon Cheddar Cornbread has an irresistible salty, smoky flavor with just a little sweetness from some sugar and corn.

8 slices bacon

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup frozen or canned corn, well-drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Slice bacon into bite-sized pieces and cook in a 9-inch cast iron pan until crispy. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Discard all but 1 tablespoon of fat from pan.

In a large bowl, stir together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add eggs, buttermilk, and melted butter and stir until combined. Fold in corn, half of bacon and half of cheese.

Pour batter into pan with bacon grease. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and bacon on top. Bake for about 30 minutes or until feels firm when the top is pressed.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/bacon-cheddar-cornbread/

Creamy Lemon Pasta Bake

1 pound fusilli pasta

4 cups vegetable broth

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1/2 lemon

3 cloves garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

2/3 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, combine the pasta (uncooked), vegetable broth, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, and seasonings.

Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Stir the heavy cream, parmesan, and parsley into the pasta and serve immediately.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/creamy-lemon-pasta-bake/?fbclid=IwAR2NFz7d9VIWdNCS_0-wfWLkOM3OYni1ZiNsiXqUHhvnzGSZn4Yx-tFOeX4

Banana Bread Coffee Cake

Two breakfast favorites in one ... Banana Bread and Coffee Cake. This cake is moist, flavorful and delicious. A fun twist on coffee cake.

Crumb Filling and Topping:

3/4 cup butter cold

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

Cake:

2 cup flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 ripe bananas

1/2 cup butter room temperature

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup sour cream

Prepare crumb filling/topping: Cut cold butter into small cubes and set aside.

In a medium sized bowl add brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Then add chopped butter and use a pastry blender or a fork to combine all ingredients until coarse crumbs form. Add chopped walnuts and stir to combine. Set aside crumb mixture while you prepare the cake batter.

Prepare cake batter: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly butter, then dust with flour a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish (or spray with cooking spray).

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl (or the bowl of an electric mixer), beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and continue to blend. Add very ripe bananas and blend until well combined.

While mixing, add eggs, then vanilla, milk and sour cream. Add flour to mixer and stir until just combined.

Pour 1/2 of the cake batter into the prepared pan, and then add a layer of the crumb topping (using a bit less than half of the crumb topping). Pour the additional cake batter on top (using an offset spatula to spread as needed), then top with the remaining crumb topping.

Bake in preheated oven for 50to 55 minutes.

Source: www.glorioustreats.com/banana-bread-coffee-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3V_4AWeJXPotLgUXLWdID5h-6oqsDh2gtSS8J4tlz5y458Rhb-E68-kyo

Street Corn Pasta Salad

Tender pasta, fresh corn, and red onions are tossed with a creamy, spicy sauce of mayonnaise, lime, cilantro, and cotija cheese to create this Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad.

8 ounces ditalini pasta or salad macaroni

4 ears of corn, kernels removed about 4 cups

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup cotija cheese, crumbled sliced thin

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped small

Dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1-3 tablespoons Cholula hot sauce, adjust to taste

2-3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, about 1 large lime

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2-1 teaspoon kosher salt adjust to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, adjust to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground red chili powder

Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package, adding a generous tablespoon or so of kosher salt to the water as it cooks. When the pasta is done, drain into a colander and rinse well with cold water to prevent any further cooking.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, hot sauce, lime juice, sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, and chili powder. Add the pasta, corn, and red onion. Toss with tongs or stir well to coat.

Sprinkle with cotija and cilantro. Taste and adjust salt, if needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Notes: You do not need to cook the corn for this recipe. If you haven't tasted fresh, raw sweet corn before, you're in for a treat.

Source: www.barefeetinthekitchen.com/street-corn-pasta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1YigPUWm85FLIr5CYdxesltgAilFzXVeA2qzR-8or84ACzvkG1bu1WOnY#wprm-recipe-container-48418

The Best Surf and Turf Foil Packs

Juicy sirloin and Old Bay-seasoned shrimp collide in these super easy Surf and Turf Foil Packs! With red onion, grape tomatoes, and garlic, there's plenty of flavor to go around.

1/2 pound sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 pound raw shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1 cup colored grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 small red onion, cut into thin wedges

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon old bay seasoning

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon olive oil

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Thinly sliced green onions, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut 4 sheets of foil, 12-x12-inch size.

In a large mixing bowl stir together the steak, shrimp, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, old bay seasoning, thyme, cumin, and oil.