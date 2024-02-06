Trying new recipes

While looking through some recently saved recipes I came across a few that I am eager to try. Potato chip krispie treats and popcorn salad sound interesting and very different. Other recipes I saved were a little more common, yet sound worthy of a try.
What new recipes are you trying? I would like to know some of your favorite new finds.
Have fun with your new recipe adventures and enjoy!
These amazing Ruffles Krispie Treats have a fun, sweet and salty twist and are just as quick to make as the old favorites!
Melt butter in large pot over medium low heat. Stir in marshmallows and melt completely. Remove from heat and add in vanilla and crushed chips.
Coat completely in marshmallows and pour into greased 9x9-inch dish. Press to flatten using greased fingers and cool to room temperature. Cut into squares and serve.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/ruffles-marshmallow-krispie-treats/?fbclid=IwAR012VMRGldVLyqJNC_FieLkozJUeVh25o4Yn5KZyNLm_JgzKHHPkrAi_Z8
This family classic is sure to surprise because, yes, it does have freshly popped popcorn. Popcorn salad is guaranteed to be delicious and be requested again!
In a large bowl, add mayonnaise, celery, 1 cup cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, 1/2 cup bacon, carrots, and chives. Use a spatula to mix well.
In a 13-quart mixing bowl (or whatever large bowl you have) add popped popcorn. Add mayonnaise mixture on top and use the spatula to gently stir together until popcorn is coated.
Spoon salad into a serving bowl of your choice, then sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup bacon, and any additional celery on top.
Serve popcorn salad immediately. Because of the popcorn, this salad does not make good leftovers, so be sure to eat up while you can!
Source: www.homemadehooplah.com/popcorn-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3gVGfVHGk6PN2bxZiTKLO9y3hfBo_vMxGUP1zCcCWOwovsKgu7s9TQSJw
Breakfast cake, coffee cake, blueberry buckle, whatever you want to call it, it's overflowing with blueberries and absolutely delicious.
For the topping:
For the drizzle:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray or grease a 9-inch square baking pan.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and baking powder. Cut butter into small pieces. Add egg, milk, butter and lemon peel; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. You may need to finish mixing with your hands to get all the flour incorporated. the batter will be very thick. Fold in the blueberries. Because the batter is so thick, this may take a few minutes. Spread into a greased 9-inch square baking pan.
For topping, combine sugar, flour, walnuts or pecans and cinnamon in a mini food processor or bowl. Add butter and process, or cut in if doing by hand, until mixture is crumbly. I like to do this with my fingers so I can tell when it's ready by touch.
Sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until cake tests done.
For drizzle, combine the powdered sugar and milk. If too thick, add a few drops of additional milk at a time until it reaches drizzling consistency. Drizzle over the top of the cake and allow to sit until sugar solidifies.
Notes: This cake has a very thick batter that will have to be spread into the pan rather than poured. It's also very important to make sure you are measuring your flour properly so that you don't end up with more than you are supposed to. Always measure flour using the "scoop and sweep" method. Lightly fluff flour them spoon into measuring cup.
Source: www.amandascookin.com/blueberry-breakfast-cake/?utm_content=buffer82112&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer&fbclid=IwAR0IoJ6RqTazlYfpbQcrjwg6VQMlZh1HkLp1SJ2tarzV9s24ICgxwixTUV0#wprm-recipe-container-23275
This Pineapple Crunch Salad is loaded with fresh pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, and crispy chicken, and topped with the best homemade honey mustard dressing. A salad and a meal, all in one!
For the Salad:
For the Crispy Chicken:
For the Honey Mustard Dressing:
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat in a frying pan.
Pat chicken tenders dry; dip in flour to coat, then dip in beaten egg and bread crumbs.
Place tenders in frying pan; cook 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.
Prepare salad by layering ingredients in a large salad bowl. Top with crispy chicken and honey mustard dressing.
For dressing: Combine ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/pineapple-crunch-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3SJbpsNlCdUXyfYdugf-IME0OGa0qi-NmZUCPMD2T7ybc_60fXJfJHNho
Cowboy Cornbread Casserole layers ground beef, beans, corn, cheese, and cornbread batter into a hearty meal that everyone loves!
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a mixing bowl, prepare the cornbread by mixing in the eggs and milk (same directions as seen on the box). Set aside.
Brown the ground beef and drain.
Add the taco seasoning, cheese, Rotel (undrained), pinto beans (undrained), and corn (drained) to the ground beef. Mix and simmer for about 5 minutes
Prepare a baking dish with non-stick spray. Add cornbread mixture to meat mixture and stir until fully combined. Pour everything into the baking dish.
Cover and bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean.
Source: www.smartschoolhouse.com/easy-recipe/cowboy-cornbread-casserole?fbclid=IwAR063yvmd-7kOFS_qwQP50ssUlNg7UYRiOb0H6jh_F5fvLKF7COLQUCueUU
These cherry pie bars are tasty and pretty! A homemade dessert that is easy to make and slices up and serves perfectly. Use any flavor pie filling.
For the bars:
For the glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Gradually add flour.
Spread 3 cups dough into a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spread with pie filling.
Drop remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over filling. Bake 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, mix powdered sugar, extracts and enough milk to reach desired consistency; drizzle over top.
Source: thecountrycook.net/cherry-pie-bars/?fbclid=IwAR0XX6ZdL7OeiVA4lZki_m2oFNElsrUVPLngwWen0Fns0eISVNgiMDfb7XM#recipe
We love our breakfasts around here, and this Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast Casserole is a pretty tough one to beat. It's a hearty down home breakfast that makes for a pretty amazing meal.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a small baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Break up the biscuits into the dish and sprinkle them with the cheese.
Beat the eggs and pour them all over the biscuits. Drizzle the gravy all around the biscuits making sure to fill the gaps. I like to leave some pieces of the biscuit sticking out, so they get nice and crispy.
Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the eggs are set.
Serve immediately with green onions sprinkle on top, if desired.
Notes: I don't use any additional seasoning, and think it's great without it - that said, feel free to mix in a little salt and pepper into your eggs to your liking.
If you have more biscuits and gravy to use up than what's called, you can stretch this recipe using the following amounts. You can also use this formula to make individual little breakfast casseroles. For each biscuit, use one egg, 1/3 cup gravy and one tablespoon of cheese.
Source: www.shesaved.com/2016/01/biscuit-gravy-breakfast-casserole.html/?fbclid=IwAR2EkUEGo3vV3HW-7k-ahbuVaMqdLi8yfMGKazxg-qHdGPxm-tmU9PdlR7I
This hearty casserole recipe is a tally unique and delicious lasagna recipe.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray.
Melt 5 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Whisk in the flour and cook 1 to 2 minutes until nutty and fragrant but not brown. Whisk in the cream and milk. Add the salt, bay leaf, and nutmeg and simmer 10 minutes.
Stir in 1/2 cup of the Romano cheese and 1/3 cup of the Swiss cheese, and cook an additional 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once melted, add the bread crumbs and stir occasionally until lightly golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.
To assemble the lasagna: Spoon 1/3 cup of the sauce over the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Use 4 lasagna noodles to cover the bottom of the dish. Spoon 2/3 cup sauce on top of the noodles, followed by half of the chicken and ham, 1/2 cup Swiss cheese and a sprinkle of the Romano. Repeat with another set of 4 noodles, 2/3 cup sauce, the rest of the chicken and ham, 1/2 cup Swiss and another sprinkle of Romano. Finish by layering 4 more noodles, the rest of the sauce and the remaining cheese, this time including the mozzarella.
Cover the pan with a sheet of foil that has been sprayed with nonstick spray, and bake 20 minutes. Remove the foil, top with buttered bread crumbs, and bake an additional 20 minutes, until the cheese is gooey and noodles are soft. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/chicken-cordon-bleu-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2pQFZ0AcjdGSeKUjCruec9sRnrwKGeSRtRU4mVOAuWzNtycmmM6SZlv0I
This Tater Taco Casserole is a Mexican mixture of taco meat, beans, corn, and cheese topped with tater tots and enchilada sauce.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. For extra crispy tater tots, bake tater tots for about 10 minutes while preparing the beef mixture, otherwise prepare as follows.
In a large skillet, brown the beef and the onion. Add the garlic towards the end of the browning process and cook for 1 minute. Drain.
Add the green chiles, taco seasoning mix, black beans, corn, and 2 cups of the cheese. Stir together to combine. If your skillet isn't big enough you may need to stir it together in a bowl.
Pour mixture into the prepared 9x13-inch pan. Arrange tater tots on top of the mixture in a single layer.
Pour the enchilada sauce on top of the casserole as evenly as you can.
Bake uncovered for 30-40 minutes or until tater tots are nice and crispy. Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of cheese on top and place back in the oven for 2-3 minutes or until cheese has melted.
Top with olives, cilantro, sour cream, tomatoes when serving if desired.
Note: For extra crispy tater tots, bake tater tots for about 10 minutes while preparing the beef mixture.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/taco-tater-casserole?fbclid=IwAR17Ln6ezmY_uDKSB03OwL-AGQw3lSU2t16Lc_Sbmqip1kp-rsMm9xhU21w
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
