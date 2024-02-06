Trying new recipes

While looking through some recently saved recipes I came across a few that I am eager to try. Potato chip krispie treats and popcorn salad sound interesting and very different. Other recipes I saved were a little more common, yet sound worthy of a try.

What new recipes are you trying? I would like to know some of your favorite new finds.

Have fun with your new recipe adventures and enjoy!

Ruffles Chip Krispie Treats

These amazing Ruffles Krispie Treats have a fun, sweet and salty twist and are just as quick to make as the old favorites!

3 tablespoons butter

4 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 cups crushed original ruffles chips crushed, 1 (8-ounce) bag

Melt butter in large pot over medium low heat. Stir in marshmallows and melt completely. Remove from heat and add in vanilla and crushed chips.

Coat completely in marshmallows and pour into greased 9x9-inch dish. Press to flatten using greased fingers and cool to room temperature. Cut into squares and serve.

Popcorn Salad

This family classic is sure to surprise because, yes, it does have freshly popped popcorn. Popcorn salad is guaranteed to be delicious and be requested again!

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup celery, diced, plus more for garnish (optional)

1 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

8 ounces water chestnuts, sliced or chopped

3/4 cup pre-cooked bacon bits, divided

1/4 cup carrots, shredded

2 tablespoons chives, minced

6 cup popped popcorn

In a large bowl, add mayonnaise, celery, 1 cup cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, 1/2 cup bacon, carrots, and chives. Use a spatula to mix well.

In a 13-quart mixing bowl (or whatever large bowl you have) add popped popcorn. Add mayonnaise mixture on top and use the spatula to gently stir together until popcorn is coated.

Spoon salad into a serving bowl of your choice, then sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup bacon, and any additional celery on top.

Serve popcorn salad immediately. Because of the popcorn, this salad does not make good leftovers, so be sure to eat up while you can!

Blueberry Breakfast Cake

Breakfast cake, coffee cake, blueberry buckle, whatever you want to call it, it's overflowing with blueberries and absolutely delicious.

2 cups all-purpose flour, approximately 9 ounces

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, softened (not melted)

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

For the topping:

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup walnuts or pecans finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons cold butter

For the drizzle:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk, more or less to get to a drizzling consistency

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray or grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and baking powder. Cut butter into small pieces. Add egg, milk, butter and lemon peel; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. You may need to finish mixing with your hands to get all the flour incorporated. the batter will be very thick. Fold in the blueberries. Because the batter is so thick, this may take a few minutes. Spread into a greased 9-inch square baking pan.

For topping, combine sugar, flour, walnuts or pecans and cinnamon in a mini food processor or bowl. Add butter and process, or cut in if doing by hand, until mixture is crumbly. I like to do this with my fingers so I can tell when it's ready by touch.

Sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until cake tests done.

For drizzle, combine the powdered sugar and milk. If too thick, add a few drops of additional milk at a time until it reaches drizzling consistency. Drizzle over the top of the cake and allow to sit until sugar solidifies.

Notes: This cake has a very thick batter that will have to be spread into the pan rather than poured. It's also very important to make sure you are measuring your flour properly so that you don't end up with more than you are supposed to. Always measure flour using the "scoop and sweep" method. Lightly fluff flour them spoon into measuring cup.

Pineapple Crunch Salad

This Pineapple Crunch Salad is loaded with fresh pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, and crispy chicken, and topped with the best homemade honey mustard dressing. A salad and a meal, all in one!

For the Salad:

5 ounces mixed greens

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

1 tomato, cut in wedges

1/2 cup shredded carrots

2 to 3 green onions, sliced

For the Crispy Chicken:

1 pound chicken tenders

1/4 cup flour

1 egg, beaten

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

For the Honey Mustard Dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons honey

4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 to 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, to desired consistency

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat in a frying pan.

Pat chicken tenders dry; dip in flour to coat, then dip in beaten egg and bread crumbs.

Place tenders in frying pan; cook 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Prepare salad by layering ingredients in a large salad bowl. Top with crispy chicken and honey mustard dressing.

For dressing: Combine ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine.

Cowboy Cornbread Casserole

Cowboy Cornbread Casserole layers ground beef, beans, corn, cheese, and cornbread batter into a hearty meal that everyone loves!

2 boxes of cornbread mix

2 eggs

2/3 cups of milk

1 to 2 pounds ground beef

1 can Rotel tomatoes with green chiles, undrained

1 can corn (drained)

1 can pinto beans (can be substituted with ranch style beans for more flavor), undrained

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

1 packet taco seasoning

Toppings as desired

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, prepare the cornbread by mixing in the eggs and milk (same directions as seen on the box). Set aside.