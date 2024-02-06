Try these slider recipes for Derby Day or other spring party

In planning for recipes for this week, I thought about the Kentucky Derby, wedding shower season, graduation parties and Mother’s Day, among just a few of the events coming up.

I was thinking about making Kentucky Hot Browns for Derby Day, but then I came across a recipe for a slider hot browns. I will plan to have these for the afternoon of the Derby and might add a thin slice of ham to the slider recipe.

While strolling through all of the slider recipes, I found a few that jumped out at me as recipes I would like to try. And as usual, I came across many other recipes, and there were a couple for hamburgers and melts that looked interesting, and I added to the list to try very soon.

So whatever occasion you’ll be planning for, maybe one or more of these recipes will be suitable for that event. Enjoy!

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

Hot Brown Sliders are more than just a delicious snack — they're a celebration of Southern hospitality. Layers of turkey, bacon and tomato are covered in a cheesy Mornay sauce on a soft slider roll. Make the components ahead of time for easy Derby Day or Spring entertaining!

For the Mornay Sauce:

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1-ounce shredded white cheddar or grated Pecorino Romano cheese

For the Sliders:

12-ounce package King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

16 ounces thinly sliced turkey

3 Roma tomatoes 1/4-inch slices

8 slices cooked and crumbled bacon

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon paprika

3 ounces shredded white cheddar or grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Mornay Sauce: To a small skillet on medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in the flour and cook for one minute. Whisk in the milk. Once blended, stir in white pepper, nutmeg, paprika, and salt. Bring to a light simmer. Once thickened, fold and blend in cheese. Turn off the heat and set aside.

Sliders: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, whisk together butter, white pepper, nutmeg, and paprika.

Cut all of the bun in half, separating the tops and the bottoms. Place the bottom buns in a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.

Build the sliders in this order: turkey, tomato slice, the prepared Mornay sauce, bacon, shredded cheese, then the top buns. Brush the seasoned butter on top. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional five to 10 minutes or until the buns are toasted and cheese melted.

There are many Notes with this recipe. You may choose to go online to read all of them with the original recipe.

Source: www.dinnerin321.com

Hanky Panky Sliders

The Hanky Panky recipe from many years ago is an appetizer traditionally served open-faced on a small rye bread slice. This version is a spin on the classic recipe turning them into sliders. It makes each bite the perfect blend of sausage, hamburger, seasonings, and cheesy goodness!

1 pound ground beef

1 pound breakfast sausage

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1-pound American cheese

3 11-ounce packages King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns

To a medium skillet on medium-high heat, crumble and brown the beef and sausage until no longer pink. Drain any excess grease and return to the pan on medium heat.

Fold in the cheese and spices, and cook until the cheese is melted.

Scoop 2 tablespoons of the cheesy meat mixture on each pretzel slider bun base. Place the top buns on top and serve. Optional, butter and toast the inside of the buns on the stovetop before adding the filling.

Notes: Store any leftover filling mixture in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. The filling can be frozen in an air-tight container for up to three months. If frozen, allow to thaw in the fridge overnight or at room temperature for one to two hours. Once thawed, heat in a saucepan or skillet over medium low heat for five minutes or until warmed through. For the microwave, place in a microwave safe dish and heat for two minutes or until warm.

The perfect party recipe, make the filling the day before and reheat it on the stove or in the crockpot on low heat. Velveeta can be substituted for American cheese. You can also use a combination of the two. Substituting with cheddar will not yield the creaminess that makes this recipe so delicious, but you can use it as well.

The leftover filling is also excellent used as a filling for a grilled sandwich, quesadilla, or over tortilla chips. You can use ground turkey, mild, hot, or homemade breakfast sausage.

Try it as a dip in the slow cooker. If you want to make this a dip, add a can of Rotel, 1/4 pound more American and/or Velveeta cheese, and a splash of milk to your desired consistency. This is great to serve in a slow cooker on low heat with tortilla chips and raw veggies.

Source: www.dinnerin321.com

Italian Sub Sliders

Discover the ultimate Italian Sub Sliders - delicious, cheesy sliders with a mouth-watering glaze.

Sliders:

12 Hawaiian Rolls

8 ounces deli ham, thinly sliced

3 ounces pepperoni, thinly sliced

3 ounces salami, thinly sliced

4 ounces provolone cheese, sliced

Glaze:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Sliders:

8 ounces lettuce, shredded

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup tomato, sliced

1/2 cup pepperoncini peppers, sliced

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish (or one large enough to fit the 12 Hawaiian rolls) with non-stick cooking spray.

Without separating the rolls, slice the entire block of Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally. Place the bottom half in the prepared baking dish.

Start layering your meats on the bottom half of the rolls. Begin with a layer of thinly sliced deli ham, followed by a layer of provolone cheese, pepperoni, and finally, salami. Once all the meat and cheese are layered, place the top half of the rolls on top.

In a small microwave safe dish, melt the butter. Once melted, stir in the grated Parmesan, garlic powder, salt, pepper and parsley until combined. Brush this glaze evenly over the top of the Hawaiian rolls.

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove the foil and bake for an additional five to 10 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and the cheese has melted.

While the sliders are baking, in a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, and Italian seasoning to make a smooth dressing. Add the shredded lettuce to the bowl and toss together until evenly coated.

Once the sliders are baked, take them out of the oven and let them cool slightly. Carefully open the sliders by taking off the top layer of rolls and evenly add a layer of dressed shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and sliced pepperoncini peppers. Place the top of the rolls back on.

Carefully cut between the rolls to separate the sliders. Serve immediately while they are still warm.

Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com

Maid Rite Sliders

These Maid-Rite Sliders have the one-of-a-kind flavor of this Midwestern classic in a handy slider form. You can whip up a whole tray of them for your next party in under an hour.

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/2 cup water

1 beef bouillon cube

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Pickles

6 slices American or cheddar cheese

12 slider buns

Topping: