Try these slider recipes for Derby Day or other spring party

In planning for recipes for this week, I thought about the Kentucky Derby, wedding shower season, graduation parties and Mother’s Day, among just a few of the events coming up.
I was thinking about making Kentucky Hot Browns for Derby Day, but then I came across a recipe for a slider hot browns. I will plan to have these for the afternoon of the Derby and might add a thin slice of ham to the slider recipe.
While strolling through all of the slider recipes, I found a few that jumped out at me as recipes I would like to try. And as usual, I came across many other recipes, and there were a couple for hamburgers and melts that looked interesting, and I added to the list to try very soon.
So whatever occasion you’ll be planning for, maybe one or more of these recipes will be suitable for that event. Enjoy!
Hot Brown Sliders are more than just a delicious snack — they're a celebration of Southern hospitality. Layers of turkey, bacon and tomato are covered in a cheesy Mornay sauce on a soft slider roll. Make the components ahead of time for easy Derby Day or Spring entertaining!
For the Mornay Sauce:
For the Sliders:
Mornay Sauce: To a small skillet on medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in the flour and cook for one minute. Whisk in the milk. Once blended, stir in white pepper, nutmeg, paprika, and salt. Bring to a light simmer. Once thickened, fold and blend in cheese. Turn off the heat and set aside.
Sliders: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, whisk together butter, white pepper, nutmeg, and paprika.
Cut all of the bun in half, separating the tops and the bottoms. Place the bottom buns in a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.
Build the sliders in this order: turkey, tomato slice, the prepared Mornay sauce, bacon, shredded cheese, then the top buns. Brush the seasoned butter on top. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional five to 10 minutes or until the buns are toasted and cheese melted.
There are many Notes with this recipe. You may choose to go online to read all of them with the original recipe.
Source: www.dinnerin321.com
The Hanky Panky recipe from many years ago is an appetizer traditionally served open-faced on a small rye bread slice. This version is a spin on the classic recipe turning them into sliders. It makes each bite the perfect blend of sausage, hamburger, seasonings, and cheesy goodness!
To a medium skillet on medium-high heat, crumble and brown the beef and sausage until no longer pink. Drain any excess grease and return to the pan on medium heat.
Fold in the cheese and spices, and cook until the cheese is melted.
Scoop 2 tablespoons of the cheesy meat mixture on each pretzel slider bun base. Place the top buns on top and serve. Optional, butter and toast the inside of the buns on the stovetop before adding the filling.
Notes: Store any leftover filling mixture in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. The filling can be frozen in an air-tight container for up to three months. If frozen, allow to thaw in the fridge overnight or at room temperature for one to two hours. Once thawed, heat in a saucepan or skillet over medium low heat for five minutes or until warmed through. For the microwave, place in a microwave safe dish and heat for two minutes or until warm.
The perfect party recipe, make the filling the day before and reheat it on the stove or in the crockpot on low heat. Velveeta can be substituted for American cheese. You can also use a combination of the two. Substituting with cheddar will not yield the creaminess that makes this recipe so delicious, but you can use it as well.
The leftover filling is also excellent used as a filling for a grilled sandwich, quesadilla, or over tortilla chips. You can use ground turkey, mild, hot, or homemade breakfast sausage.
Try it as a dip in the slow cooker. If you want to make this a dip, add a can of Rotel, 1/4 pound more American and/or Velveeta cheese, and a splash of milk to your desired consistency. This is great to serve in a slow cooker on low heat with tortilla chips and raw veggies.
Source: www.dinnerin321.com
Discover the ultimate Italian Sub Sliders - delicious, cheesy sliders with a mouth-watering glaze.
Sliders:
Glaze:
Sliders:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish (or one large enough to fit the 12 Hawaiian rolls) with non-stick cooking spray.
Without separating the rolls, slice the entire block of Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally. Place the bottom half in the prepared baking dish.
Start layering your meats on the bottom half of the rolls. Begin with a layer of thinly sliced deli ham, followed by a layer of provolone cheese, pepperoni, and finally, salami. Once all the meat and cheese are layered, place the top half of the rolls on top.
In a small microwave safe dish, melt the butter. Once melted, stir in the grated Parmesan, garlic powder, salt, pepper and parsley until combined. Brush this glaze evenly over the top of the Hawaiian rolls.
Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove the foil and bake for an additional five to 10 minutes or until the tops are golden brown and the cheese has melted.
While the sliders are baking, in a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, and Italian seasoning to make a smooth dressing. Add the shredded lettuce to the bowl and toss together until evenly coated.
Once the sliders are baked, take them out of the oven and let them cool slightly. Carefully open the sliders by taking off the top layer of rolls and evenly add a layer of dressed shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and sliced pepperoncini peppers. Place the top of the rolls back on.
Carefully cut between the rolls to separate the sliders. Serve immediately while they are still warm.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com
These Maid-Rite Sliders have the one-of-a-kind flavor of this Midwestern classic in a handy slider form. You can whip up a whole tray of them for your next party in under an hour.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In skillet brown your ground beef until no longer pink, breaking up into tiny pieces, drain.
Add in onion, water bouillon, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and simmer until liquid evaporates.
Place bottoms of slider buns in baking dish and spread your beef mixture over top, cover with pickles then cheese and top with other half of slider buns.
In bowl whisk together melted butter, brown sugar and mustard and brush over the top of slider buns.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake in oven for 25 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Source: www.familyfreshmeals.com
These sliders are perfect for a fun family dinner, a great party appetizer, served for a bridal or baby shower brunch or just about any time is right for this perfect little sandwich.
Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Grab a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan and coat it with nonstick spray.
Take the entire package of rolls out of the package, but do not separate them. Put the bottom halves of the rolls into the baking pan, still together in one piece.
Then, take half of the cheese slices and put them on the rolls. Followed by the ham layers, the turkey layers, and then add the remaining half of the cheese slices right on top.
After the meat and cheese are stacked, put the top halves of the rolls right on top.
Grab a small bowl and whisk together the egg, pepper, and melted butter. Use a pastry brush and brush this wet liquid over the top of all the rolls.
Put the dish in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until the top of the buns are golden brown and the cheese is melted. If you happen to notice that the buns are looking too brown, you can make a tent tin foil over the top of the buns loosely. (Just make sure to tent it so that it doesn't stick to the very top of the buns!)
Once the buns are done baking in the oven, remove and sprinkle on a little bit of powdered sugar and serve with some jam or maple syrup. (optional)
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and coat in the butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 12 to 15 minutes until the onions are soft and browned but not burnt. Add the thyme, salt, and pepper, stir to combine, take off the heat, and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Take the rolls out of the package, leaving the rolls intact. Take a large knife and slice the rolls across so you have the tops and bottom separated. Place the bottom, cut side up into an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish. Top with half of the cheese. Add the roast beef. Top with the onions, spreading them out. Add the remaining cheese, then add the tops of the rolls on top.
In a small bowl stir together the melted butter and onion soup mix. I like to brush this mixture on top of the rolls to make sure it’s evenly distributed but you can just pour the butter sauce on top.
Cover loosely with foil, you want to make sure the foil is not touching the tops of the rolls and bake for 25 minutes. Take the foil off and bake an additional five minutes to brown the rolls.
While the rolls are baking, prepare the au jus per the package directions with the water.
Serve the rolls with an optional garnish of parsley and au jus on the side for dipping.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
You are going to love this flavor combination of the Boursin cheese, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions on a toasted onion bun.
In a small bowl combine the kosher salt, ground black pepper, and garlic salt.
Sprinkle burger seasoning on the onions. Cook the onions until they are tender. Do not brown the onions.
Butter each of the buns and cook the buns on the grill. Cook the buns on the grill until they are lightly brown.
Form eight balls of the burger meat. Heat the grill to about 350 degrees. Place the balls on the grill. Smash burger meat onto the grill. Season with burger seasoning.
Cook for two to three minutes, flip and continue to cook on the other side. Place one slice of Swiss cheese on each burger while they are on the grill.
Build the burger by building up from the bottom by adding the two burgers with cheese on each bun. Then top with grilled onions and spread some Boursin cheese on the top bun. Top the burger with the top bun.
Source: www.copykat.com
Form ground beef into four 6-ounce balls and refrigerate.
In a mixing bowl combine pimentos, cheddar cheese, scallions, 1/4 -cup mayonnaise, cream cheese and hot sauce. Stir with a spatula until well combined, set aside.
Use remaining mayonnaise to spread approximately 1-teaspoon on one side of each slice of bread.
In a large cast iron skillet or griddle preheated to medium high, place two balls of beef in pan (all four if using a griddle) and smash using a non-slotted spatula. Make sure to press out with the spatula, smashing balls into patties about 1/4-inch thick in a shape that resembles the shape of the bread slices. Season with salt and pepper.
After the patties have cooked for one to two minutes on the first side, a dark crust should have developed. Flip patties, cook for another minute, remove from heat. Reserve patties, keep warm.
Wipe out skillet with a paper towel, using tongs to prevent touching the hot pan. On the sides of the bread that haven’t been smeared with mayonnaise, spread pimento cheese mix (about 1/8-cup per slice).
Either working in batches of two or four slices. Toast mayonnaise smeared side of bread for two minutes, add patty to one slice and top with the other slice so that the patty is encased in the pimento cheese. Toast two more minutes, flip and toast complete sandwiches until golden.
Source: Click on the “Cooking” tab at www.certifiedangusbeef.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
