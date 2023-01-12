Try these new recipes to get out of your main-dish rut

New entree recipes are the feature today to help you get out of your main dish-recipe rut. It is a new year, so why not try some new recipes?
I have pulled together several recipes for you that may be new to you, or may be a twist to a familiar recipe you've made before.
I have had a few people tell me lately they don't cook very much fish or salmon at home, so I found a couple of really easy recipes to help you get started into a routine of preparing salmon for your family meals.
As with almost any main dish recipes, you can add or delete ingredients as you desire. Be creative and adjust these recipes to your own preferences.
Chipotle Lime Salmon is a little sweet and spicy and makes an easy, healthy dinner. Salmon fillets are coated with a smoky chipotle sauce sweetened with honey and then broiled. The flavor combination of honey, lime, and chipotle is so tasty.
Combine oil, chipotle pepper and adobo sauce, lime juice, honey, cumin, and garlic in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.
Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Place salmon on foil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Set oven rack 6 inches from broiler and heat broiler to high.
Coat salmon with chipotle sauce and broil for 10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. I like to add another coating of sauce halfway through cooking time.
Sprinkle with lime zest and serve.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/chipotle-lime-salmon/?fbclid=IwAR1__LOwwvGEytHxK9oaiWsI5Ml8N7JyuvEE9AdovyCIvtJICphxp2y5oG8
Sweet and sour chicken made with just three basic ingredients is a delicious dinner you can get on the table in less than 30 minutes!
Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces and pat dry with a clean towel. In a small bowl, whisk together starch, seasoned salt, and pepper. Coat chicken in starch mixture.
Coat skillet with a thin layer of oil and brown chicken over medium heat. Make sure chicken is cooked in a single layer in the skillet. If you're using a smaller skillet, this can be done in batches, otherwise too much liquid will end up in the pan and it will not brown. Set chicken aside.
Blend together preserves and chili sauce until smooth using a stick blender or traditional upright blender. (If you don't want a smooth sauce, you can skip this step). Add sauce mixture to hot skillet and stir constantly until heated through.
Reintroduce chicken to skillet and stir to coat completely in sauce.
Source: www.mamalovesfood.com/sweet-and-sour-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR2O63etIQeYvowYapU-zXsokRWCcko5ieq14iz7ido8wr0roAUoLAEas88
Delicious Stuffed Shells are the perfect easy, weeknight dinner. Jumbo pasta shells are stuffed with a smooth, creamy, cheesy filling flavored with fresh herbs and baked to absolute perfection.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half of the marinara sauce on the bottom of the dish. Set aside.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta shells and cook pasta shells until three minutes shy of al dente — according to the package directions. Drain pasta shells and rinse with cool water. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine whipped cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, garlic, parsley, basil, salt and pepper.
Spoon mixture into shells and place shells in baking dish, nestling them in the sauce. Cover shells with remaining sauce and sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.
Bake for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve immediately.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/easy-stuffed-shells/?fbclid=IwAR3r1hK_2nsMT54lEVfqmijj-aAVEIFjCyOToDcryXCseKza1F7d1tZ8Ysg#recipe
This recipe for braised beef shank in a deliciously rich sauce produces the most tender beef you will ever try. These mouth-watering beef shanks are slow-cooked, full of flavor and super easy to make for any home cook.
Finely dice the carrots, garlic and onions. Pour the flour into a shallow bowl. Finely chop the fresh parsley for garnishing later.
Season the beef shanks with 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Dredge the shanks through the flour and shake them to remove any excess. Set the Dutch oven over medium-high heat with a tablespoon of olive oil until hot and sear the shanks for three to four minutes per side until caramelized.
Remove the shanks to a plate and add the chopped onions, carrots, and garlic to the Dutch oven, cooking for 2 to 3 minutes.
Next, add 1 cup of beef broth, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Then, turn the heat down to medium heat and pour in the 2 cups of crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire Sauce, salt, and pepper into the Dutch oven and continue to stir.
Place the beef shanks back in the Dutch oven along with the drippings from the plate and stir in the other 1 cup broth with the fresh herbs. Cover with a lid and simmer on low for two and a half hours or until the meat is tender and the gravy is reduced. (If the gravy is reduced too much, add 1/4 cup of water).
Remove the pot from the heat and discard the sprigs of rosemary and thyme.
Sprinkle the freshly chopped parsley over the top and serve the braised beef shanks over polenta, mashed potatoes, rice or pasta.
Notes: Thicker gravy; If you want your gravy to have a thicker consistency, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water and slowly pour that into the liquid until it becomes thicker.
Using dry herbs; If you're using dry rosemary and thyme, use half the amount, as they have a stronger flavor and will be overpowering.
Use the salt and pepper sparingly; The recipe calls for 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 of pepper, but it is best to adjust the amount to your taste buds, especially if you're using a high-sodium beef stock.
Source: www.comfortablefood.com/beef-shank-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3HYkFL-CSTO9tnjN7zUy8cx_qLeEUUF7GsAes8XGwR0-kLG3_j_cr8UE#recipe
Herbs, lemon, and garlic are the perfect flavor compliments and then, all you need is about 20 minutes to bake this delicious easy salmon in the oven.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for easy clean up and to prevent salmon skin from sticking to the baking sheet.
Take salmon out of the package and pat it dry with a paper towel. Rub each fillet with some olive oil and place them skin side down on the prepared baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine herbs, lemon zest, pressed garlic, and a teaspoon of oil and mix well. Evenly coat the top and sides of the salmon with lemon and herb mixture and season each fillet with salt and pepper.
Place into the oven and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, depending on the thickness. Salmon is considered fully cooked at 145 degrees internal temperature.
Personally, I prefer salmon at either medium or medium-well temperature, which is around 125 to 130 degrees.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/healthy-salmon-recipe-baked/?fbclid=IwAR2KKBWksoYMgbLVTKhrjVLIEEqQu0MESOZU9EfGDTwvGW0OH9OXckt7Ipo
Creamy Tortellini Soup is a flavorful and easy slow cooker meal. Creamy tomato soup with tortellini, sausage, and spinach is slow cooked to perfection.
Put all ingredients in the slow cooker on low heat.
Cook on low for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally if possible. Stir well and serve in individual bowls.
Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/cheese-tortellini-soup/?fbclid=IwAR3lgLWORgxqF3UP3zN5wqyLMPYnKmaYRAETiPYsVAUls9-EdJkJESeQeVc
Preheat oven to broil.
In a large skillet, brown the ground beef and sprinkle with taco seasoning. Add 1/3 cup water and cook until liquid reduces.
Place avocados on a baking sheet. Scoop 1/4 of the beef mixture into each avocado. Drizzle one tablespoon of enchilada sauce on top of each beef mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Broil for 3-5 minutes or until cheese is melted and avocados are warm.
Top with desired toppings such as sour cream, salsa, or cilantro.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/baked-stuffed-avocado/?fbclid=IwAR0xed43dMuohMDq7QodHOIiD-94UCvIESgv4L2fVbTniM0dtra4OlD1K6o
Comforting stuffed peppers soup that features all the ingredients of the classic dish and very easy to make. Use homemade broth for even more flavor.
Dice all the vegetables first and set them aside.
Preheat a Dutch oven over medium heat and add olive oil. Add diced onions and bell peppers and cook until they start to soften. Mix it diced tomato and cook for a few more minutes.
Move vegetables over to the sides and add ground beef to the center of the pan. Break it apart, cover the pot with a lid, and cook for a few minutes. After a few minutes, break up the meat some more and start mixing it with veggies. Close the lid and keep cooking until the beef is mostly done. Make sure to break up as many clumps as you can. Mix in tomato taste and then, pour in beef stock. Season with oregano, basil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, mix well and lower the heat to low. Close the lid but leave a small crack for the heat to escape. Cook for about 20 minutes. Mix in rice, close the lid back up and cook until rice is done.
Serve right away.
Alternate option: If you don't plan to eat all the soup right away, you can cook rice separately and add some to individual soup servings. Cook the rice in salted water according to the package instructions and add it to each bowl of soup as needed.
Store cooked rice separately from the soup. Make sure to keep it refrigerated in an air-tight food storage container.
Notes: When it comes to the bell peppers, feel free to choose any colors you want. Choosing a couple of different colors will make the soup more fun though.
Jasmine rice is a personal preference, but you can substitute long grain rice, Basmati rice, or even brown rice.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/stuffed-peppers-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2mZNewhOb4TjzEX5haqOOo6vR9kNkct2VKox9BzD9SRgOz1X843vPge4A
This recipe is very easy and gets rave reviews! You can simmer this for a while, and the longer you do, the thicker, darker and more flavorful the gravy becomes. This recipe makes extra gravy for mashed potatoes.
In a large bowl, mix ground beef with 1/3 cup condensed French onion soup, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, and pepper.
Shape into 6 oval patties. Brown both sides of patties in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour off excess fat.
In a bowl, blend flour and remaining soup until smooth. Mix in ketchup, water, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard powder.
Pour over meat in skillet. Cover and cook for at least 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
The longer you let simmer, the thicker the gravy becomes.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/seas-salisbury-steak-by-sea-sun-seasun?fbclid=IwAR2O63etIQeYvowYapU-zXsokRWCcko5ieq14iz7ido8wr0roAUoLAEas88
This Mexican Cornbread Casserole is always an instant winner wherever it is served. If you have any leftovers from dinner, this casserole works out as a good breakfast meal too!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9x 2-inch baking pan and set aside.
Meanwhile, cook and crumble the beef until no longer pink. Drain and set aside.
In a bowl, beat eggs, corn, milk, and oil. Add the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix well.
Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with 2 cups of cheese. Top with beef, onions, and jalapenos. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Pour the remaining batter over the top. Use the back of a spoon to spread the batter all the way to the edges.
Bake, uncovered, for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center tests clean.
Serve hot.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/beefy-jalapeno-corn-bake/?fbclid=IwAR2VL3y64GGiyPJx6h5zNBRFupOrG3MkxFMN9kf0UuEWVrLoHpqozR3_pL4
In a skillet, brown beef and onions.
Broil sausage for 3 minutes on each side. Drain sausage on a paper towel, slice.
In a large pot/Crock Pot add all the ingredients. Stir and make sure it's combined well. Simmer for at least an hour. While simmering make sure you stir from the bottom occasionally.
This freezes well and can be bagged into plastic zip-top bags for the freezer.
Serve sauce over hot, cooked pasta.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/italian/moms-spaghetti-sauce-2.html?fbclid=IwAR1kI1-SLXFn-Tbazj4eIUkVACWP7yvP7gRZd9ofSu0YQemM3vzMcyKa_lE
Season the chicken with salt, pepper, onion powder, adobo and paprika and set aside.
In a large semi deep skillet, add the olive oil, garlic, and sundried tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes on low/medium heat.
Once cooked and slightly browned, remove only the tomatoes and set aside leaving the garlic oil mixture still in the skillet.
Cut up the cooked tomatoes into smaller pieces and set aside.
Add in the sliced seasoned chicken and cook on high heat for 2 or so minutes on each side then remove and set aside.
Cook your choice of pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside.
To make the sauce: Take the milk, heavy cream, basil, red pepper flakes and broth and add to the skillet along with the mozzarella cheese and the asiago cheese, bring to a light boil, mixing constantly.
Add in the cooked/drained pasta to the sauce, mix until combined.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/creamy-sun-dried-tomato-chicken-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2mZNewhOb4TjzEX5haqOOo6vR9kNkct2VKox9BzD9SRgOz1X843vPge4A
Tender chicken layered in between perfectly cooked lasagna noodles and a creamy white sauce, this is easy and flavorful Chicken Lasagna!
For the White Alfredo Sauce:
For the Lasagna Filling:
Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Cook lasagna pasta sheets according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
While the pasta is cooking, heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Melt butter and saute shallots until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Deglaze pan with wine and cook sauce to reduce down. Reduce heat to low.
Stir in heavy cream and melt in Parmesan cheese to form a creamy and smooth sauce. Taste and add in pepper (and salt if necessary). Remove from heat and set aside.
Make the cheese and spinach filling by stirring together cottage cheese, spinach, half of the mozzarella cheese, egg, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Set aside.
For Assembly:
Lightly spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spread 1/4 cup of the white sauce across the bottom. Add a layer of pasta across the bottom and top with 1/3 of the cheese and spinach filling. Top with 1/3 of the chicken, then 1/4 of the sauce.
Repeat these layers until you have no more ingredients left. So, the full layering order is:
A little bit of sauce across the bottom, noodles, 1/3rd cheese filling, 1/3rd chicken, 1/4th sauce, noodles, 1/3rd cheese filling, 1/3rd chicken, 1/4th sauce, noodles, 1/3rd cheese filling, 1/3rd chicken, 1/4th sauce, noodles, 1/4th sauce, remaining mozzarella cheese.
Top the chicken lasagna with remaining mozzarella cheese and bake covered at 375 degrees for 30-45 minutes or until golden and bubbly on top.
Remove from oven and rest 15 minutes before cutting and serving.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/chicken-lasagna-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0Ytsg0PS7R9ynD89oWkh3T87MjwYxTI1k949zqF_iiXO_osYOoEq_NicU
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
