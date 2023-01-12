Try these new recipes to get out of your main-dish rut

New entree recipes are the feature today to help you get out of your main dish-recipe rut. It is a new year, so why not try some new recipes?

I have pulled together several recipes for you that may be new to you, or may be a twist to a familiar recipe you've made before.

I have had a few people tell me lately they don't cook very much fish or salmon at home, so I found a couple of really easy recipes to help you get started into a routine of preparing salmon for your family meals.

As with almost any main dish recipes, you can add or delete ingredients as you desire. Be creative and adjust these recipes to your own preferences.

Chipotle Lime Salmon

Chipotle Lime Salmon is a little sweet and spicy and makes an easy, healthy dinner. Salmon fillets are coated with a smoky chipotle sauce sweetened with honey and then broiled. The flavor combination of honey, lime, and chipotle is so tasty.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 chipotle chili in adobo, (2 if they are smaller)

1 tablespoon adobo sauce

Juice from 1 lime

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 garlic clove, minced

4 salmon fillets

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon lime zest

Combine oil, chipotle pepper and adobo sauce, lime juice, honey, cumin, and garlic in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.

Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Place salmon on foil and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Set oven rack 6 inches from broiler and heat broiler to high.

Coat salmon with chipotle sauce and broil for 10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. I like to add another coating of sauce halfway through cooking time.

Sprinkle with lime zest and serve.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/chipotle-lime-salmon/?fbclid=IwAR1__LOwwvGEytHxK9oaiWsI5Ml8N7JyuvEE9AdovyCIvtJICphxp2y5oG8

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Sweet and sour chicken made with just three basic ingredients is a delicious dinner you can get on the table in less than 30 minutes!

3-4 pounds boneless chicken thigh meat

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

18-ounce jar pineapple preserves or 2 cups homemade

12-ounce jar chili sauce or 1 1/2 cups homemade

Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces and pat dry with a clean towel. In a small bowl, whisk together starch, seasoned salt, and pepper. Coat chicken in starch mixture.

Coat skillet with a thin layer of oil and brown chicken over medium heat. Make sure chicken is cooked in a single layer in the skillet. If you're using a smaller skillet, this can be done in batches, otherwise too much liquid will end up in the pan and it will not brown. Set chicken aside.

Blend together preserves and chili sauce until smooth using a stick blender or traditional upright blender. (If you don't want a smooth sauce, you can skip this step). Add sauce mixture to hot skillet and stir constantly until heated through.

Reintroduce chicken to skillet and stir to coat completely in sauce.

Source: www.mamalovesfood.com/sweet-and-sour-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR2O63etIQeYvowYapU-zXsokRWCcko5ieq14iz7ido8wr0roAUoLAEas88

Easy Stuffed Shells

Delicious Stuffed Shells are the perfect easy, weeknight dinner. Jumbo pasta shells are stuffed with a smooth, creamy, cheesy filling flavored with fresh herbs and baked to absolute perfection.

12 ounces jumbo pasta shells

1 tablespoon kosher salt

30 ounces whipped cottage cheese or ricotta cheese

6 ounces Parmesan cheese grated

1 egg

1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

3/4 cup fresh basil leaves finely chopped (about 8 to 10 leaves)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

28 ounces marinara sauce

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half of the marinara sauce on the bottom of the dish. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta shells and cook pasta shells until three minutes shy of al dente — according to the package directions. Drain pasta shells and rinse with cool water. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine whipped cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, garlic, parsley, basil, salt and pepper.

Spoon mixture into shells and place shells in baking dish, nestling them in the sauce. Cover shells with remaining sauce and sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.

Bake for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve immediately.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/easy-stuffed-shells/?fbclid=IwAR3r1hK_2nsMT54lEVfqmijj-aAVEIFjCyOToDcryXCseKza1F7d1tZ8Ysg#recipe

Braised Beef Shanks

This recipe for braised beef shank in a deliciously rich sauce produces the most tender beef you will ever try. These mouth-watering beef shanks are slow-cooked, full of flavor and super easy to make for any home cook.

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons garlic clove, chopped

3 beef shanks, bone in

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cups beef broth plus 1 cup water if get too thick

1 large white onion, sliced into rings

2 medium carrots, chopped

Sprig of fresh thyme

Sprig of rosemary

2 tablespoons salt, divided

1 tablespoon black pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Finely dice the carrots, garlic and onions. Pour the flour into a shallow bowl. Finely chop the fresh parsley for garnishing later.

Season the beef shanks with 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Dredge the shanks through the flour and shake them to remove any excess. Set the Dutch oven over medium-high heat with a tablespoon of olive oil until hot and sear the shanks for three to four minutes per side until caramelized.

Remove the shanks to a plate and add the chopped onions, carrots, and garlic to the Dutch oven, cooking for 2 to 3 minutes.

Next, add 1 cup of beef broth, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven. Then, turn the heat down to medium heat and pour in the 2 cups of crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire Sauce, salt, and pepper into the Dutch oven and continue to stir.

Place the beef shanks back in the Dutch oven along with the drippings from the plate and stir in the other 1 cup broth with the fresh herbs. Cover with a lid and simmer on low for two and a half hours or until the meat is tender and the gravy is reduced. (If the gravy is reduced too much, add 1/4 cup of water).

Remove the pot from the heat and discard the sprigs of rosemary and thyme.

Sprinkle the freshly chopped parsley over the top and serve the braised beef shanks over polenta, mashed potatoes, rice or pasta.

Notes: Thicker gravy; If you want your gravy to have a thicker consistency, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water and slowly pour that into the liquid until it becomes thicker.

Using dry herbs; If you're using dry rosemary and thyme, use half the amount, as they have a stronger flavor and will be overpowering.

Use the salt and pepper sparingly; The recipe calls for 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 of pepper, but it is best to adjust the amount to your taste buds, especially if you're using a high-sodium beef stock.

Source: www.comfortablefood.com/beef-shank-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3HYkFL-CSTO9tnjN7zUy8cx_qLeEUUF7GsAes8XGwR0-kLG3_j_cr8UE#recipe

Easy, healthy salmon recipe

Herbs, lemon, and garlic are the perfect flavor compliments and then, all you need is about 20 minutes to bake this delicious easy salmon in the oven.

1 1/2 pounds salmon fillet with skin on 4 (6 ounce) fillets

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves, zested

1 lemon, zest only

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh minced parsley

1 tablespoon fresh dill weed

1 teaspoon olive oil, to mix in

Salt

Black pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for easy clean up and to prevent salmon skin from sticking to the baking sheet.

Take salmon out of the package and pat it dry with a paper towel. Rub each fillet with some olive oil and place them skin side down on the prepared baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine herbs, lemon zest, pressed garlic, and a teaspoon of oil and mix well. Evenly coat the top and sides of the salmon with lemon and herb mixture and season each fillet with salt and pepper.

Place into the oven and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, depending on the thickness. Salmon is considered fully cooked at 145 degrees internal temperature.

Personally, I prefer salmon at either medium or medium-well temperature, which is around 125 to 130 degrees.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/healthy-salmon-recipe-baked/?fbclid=IwAR2KKBWksoYMgbLVTKhrjVLIEEqQu0MESOZU9EfGDTwvGW0OH9OXckt7Ipo

Creamy Tortellini Soup

Creamy Tortellini Soup is a flavorful and easy slow cooker meal. Creamy tomato soup with tortellini, sausage, and spinach is slow cooked to perfection.

1-pound Italian sausage, browned and drained

16 ounces cheese tortellini

5 ounces fresh spinach

29 ounces Italian style diced tomatoes, drained

8 ounces cream cheese, softened and cut into chunks

4 cups chicken broth

Put all ingredients in the slow cooker on low heat.

Cook on low for 4-6 hours, stirring occasionally if possible. Stir well and serve in individual bowls.

Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/cheese-tortellini-soup/?fbclid=IwAR3lgLWORgxqF3UP3zN5wqyLMPYnKmaYRAETiPYsVAUls9-EdJkJESeQeVc

Baked Stuffed Avocado

1/2-pound ground beef

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

2 large avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped out

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup red enchilada sauce

Toppings: sour cream, salsa, cilantro

Preheat oven to broil.

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef and sprinkle with taco seasoning. Add 1/3 cup water and cook until liquid reduces.

Place avocados on a baking sheet. Scoop 1/4 of the beef mixture into each avocado. Drizzle one tablespoon of enchilada sauce on top of each beef mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Broil for 3-5 minutes or until cheese is melted and avocados are warm.

Top with desired toppings such as sour cream, salsa, or cilantro.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/baked-stuffed-avocado/?fbclid=IwAR0xed43dMuohMDq7QodHOIiD-94UCvIESgv4L2fVbTniM0dtra4OlD1K6o