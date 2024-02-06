Try something outside your comfort zone

I enjoy exploring all types of recipes, and generally speaking, I am willing to try almost any recipe.

I was reminded recently of the old-fashioned classic Velveeta fudge recipe from years ago, by my co-worker Myranda Hill, and it made me think about other recipes that have unusual or unexpected ingredients. Myranda told me she is starting this year off by making recipes that are a little different and out of the ordinary. After the Velveeta fudge, next on her list to make are potato chip cookies.

Today I found a few recipes that I am hoping she will try and let me know how she likes them, and you may want to do the same. Have fun!

Cornmeal Lime Cookie

For the cookie:

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter

1-1/4 cups sugar

1 large egg

1-1/2 tablespoons lime zest

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 cup yellow corn meal

For the icing sugar:

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice

Zest from one lime

In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda. Sift. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy; three to four minutes. Add egg, lime juice and zest, mixing until combined. Turn mixing speed on low adding flour slowly until all is incorporated. Add corn meal until fully mixed.

Make cookies into ping-pong sized balls. Place on a tray and refrigerate until very cold.

When chilled, place cookie balls (12 at a time) on the whoopie pie pan and bake for 12 minutes in a 350-degree oven. (You can use a regular baking sheet covered with parchment or a silicone liner, but the cookies will not look tall like they would if using the whoopie pie pan. They will be flat, which is just fine.) Remove the cookies from the oven and let them finish cooking on the tray. The edges will be slightly brown and the middles very soft. Do not disturb them for at least 20 minutes. (It makes it easier if you have two whoopie pie pans to work with. Never put cookie dough onto a hot pan.) Remove to a tray until completely cool.

When cookies are completely cool, mix together confectioners' sugar, lime juice and zest until fully combined. If it is too runny, add more sugar to get a pourable but thick consistency. Frost each cookie. Let dry completely or overnight before stacking.

Source: https://noblepig.com/corn-lime-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0vmFYhLWpBHzLQAMi4uq9wda396cWL8UKdTWL-Fc4qFMXOgtIVT2zuYh0

Tomato Soup Cake

Yes, canned tomato soup makes a delicious cake. As odd as it may seem, give this a try for a surprisingly good dessert with all of the spice we love during the cold, winter months.

Cake:

Baking spray with flour

2 cups (about 8 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 (10 3/4 ounce) can condensed tomato soup

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup golden raisins (optional)

Frosting:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

6 tablespoons (3 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 cups (about 9 3/4 ounces) powdered sugar, sifted (about 3 3/4 cups sifted)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Prepare the oven and cake pans:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat two (8-inch) round cake pans with baking spray with flour; set aside.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, allspice and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.

Beat together sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy; three to four minutes. With mixer on low speed, add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl as needed.

Stir together tomato soup and baking soda (mixture will fizz) in a medium bowl; set aside.

With mixer on low, gradually add vanilla and soup mixture, beating until combined, about one minute (mixture will appear to separate). With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture until just combined, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Fold in raisins, if using. Divide batter evenly among prepared pans, spreading batter into even layers.

Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cakes comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans on wire rack 15 minutes. Remove cakes from pans; let cool completely on wire rack, about 45 minutes.

Beat cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about three minutes. With mixer on low, gradually add powdered sugar. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until pale and fluffy, 30 seconds to one minute. Add vanilla and salt, and beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 30 seconds.

Place one cake layer on a serving plate; spread evenly with 1 cup of the frosting.

Top with remaining cake layer, and spread top and sides evenly with remaining 1 1/2 cups frosting. Refrigerate, uncovered, until frosting is set, about 30 minutes. Store cake, covered, in refrigerator up to three days.

Source: www.southernliving.com/tomato-soup-cake-7968792

Ice Cream Bread

Ice cream gets a whole new use in this tender bread recipe that has been pared down to serve two. Be sure to use full-fat ice cream for best results.

1 cup butter pecan ice cream, softened

3/4 cup self-rising flour

1 tablespoon sugar

In a small bowl, combine the ice cream, self-rising flour and sugar. Mix well to combine all ingredients.

Transfer to a 4- or 5-inch-by-3-inch-by-2-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/ice-cream-bread/print/

Vintage Chocolate Velveeta Fudge

Velveeta Chocolate Fudge is a simple treat for the holidays with a wonderful texture and lots of chocolate flavor. You can't taste the cheese at all but it helps the fudge set up with a wonderful smooth and creamy texture.

2 (16-ounce) boxes powdered sugar, or 1 (2-pound) bag

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

8 ounces Velveeta cheese, cut into pieces so it melts faster

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, cut into pieces

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Place powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a large bowl and whisk together.

Line an 8-inch or 9-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the Velveeta and the butter. Once melted, pour into the bowl with the powdered sugar.

Add the vanilla and nuts. Stir well. Transfer to prepared pan. Press it evenly into the pan. Refrigerate until firm and cut into pieces.

Notes: You can use either salted or unsalted butter. If you use salted butter, the fudge will be on the salty side. I actually prefer it that way, but if you are not a huge fan of salty foods, use unsalted butter. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/velveeta-chocolate-fudge/

The Best Potato Chip Cookies

This retro, buttery potato chip cookies made with crushed potato chips and chocolate tastes just like a chocolate covered potato chip! If you haven't made them in a while, you might revisit this old favorite.