Try something outside your comfort zone

I enjoy exploring all types of recipes, and generally speaking, I am willing to try almost any recipe.
I was reminded recently of the old-fashioned classic Velveeta fudge recipe from years ago, by my co-worker Myranda Hill, and it made me think about other recipes that have unusual or unexpected ingredients. Myranda told me she is starting this year off by making recipes that are a little different and out of the ordinary. After the Velveeta fudge, next on her list to make are potato chip cookies.
Today I found a few recipes that I am hoping she will try and let me know how she likes them, and you may want to do the same. Have fun!
For the cookie:
For the icing sugar:
In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda. Sift. Set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy; three to four minutes. Add egg, lime juice and zest, mixing until combined. Turn mixing speed on low adding flour slowly until all is incorporated. Add corn meal until fully mixed.
Make cookies into ping-pong sized balls. Place on a tray and refrigerate until very cold.
When chilled, place cookie balls (12 at a time) on the whoopie pie pan and bake for 12 minutes in a 350-degree oven. (You can use a regular baking sheet covered with parchment or a silicone liner, but the cookies will not look tall like they would if using the whoopie pie pan. They will be flat, which is just fine.) Remove the cookies from the oven and let them finish cooking on the tray. The edges will be slightly brown and the middles very soft. Do not disturb them for at least 20 minutes. (It makes it easier if you have two whoopie pie pans to work with. Never put cookie dough onto a hot pan.) Remove to a tray until completely cool.
When cookies are completely cool, mix together confectioners' sugar, lime juice and zest until fully combined. If it is too runny, add more sugar to get a pourable but thick consistency. Frost each cookie. Let dry completely or overnight before stacking.
Source: https://noblepig.com/corn-lime-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0vmFYhLWpBHzLQAMi4uq9wda396cWL8UKdTWL-Fc4qFMXOgtIVT2zuYh0
Yes, canned tomato soup makes a delicious cake. As odd as it may seem, give this a try for a surprisingly good dessert with all of the spice we love during the cold, winter months.
Cake:
Frosting:
Prepare the oven and cake pans:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat two (8-inch) round cake pans with baking spray with flour; set aside.
Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, allspice and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.
Beat together sugar and butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy; three to four minutes. With mixer on low speed, add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl as needed.
Stir together tomato soup and baking soda (mixture will fizz) in a medium bowl; set aside.
With mixer on low, gradually add vanilla and soup mixture, beating until combined, about one minute (mixture will appear to separate). With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture until just combined, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Fold in raisins, if using. Divide batter evenly among prepared pans, spreading batter into even layers.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cakes comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans on wire rack 15 minutes. Remove cakes from pans; let cool completely on wire rack, about 45 minutes.
Beat cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about three minutes. With mixer on low, gradually add powdered sugar. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until pale and fluffy, 30 seconds to one minute. Add vanilla and salt, and beat on low speed until just incorporated, about 30 seconds.
Place one cake layer on a serving plate; spread evenly with 1 cup of the frosting.
Top with remaining cake layer, and spread top and sides evenly with remaining 1 1/2 cups frosting. Refrigerate, uncovered, until frosting is set, about 30 minutes. Store cake, covered, in refrigerator up to three days.
Source: www.southernliving.com/tomato-soup-cake-7968792
Ice cream gets a whole new use in this tender bread recipe that has been pared down to serve two. Be sure to use full-fat ice cream for best results.
In a small bowl, combine the ice cream, self-rising flour and sugar. Mix well to combine all ingredients.
Transfer to a 4- or 5-inch-by-3-inch-by-2-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/ice-cream-bread/print/
Velveeta Chocolate Fudge is a simple treat for the holidays with a wonderful texture and lots of chocolate flavor. You can't taste the cheese at all but it helps the fudge set up with a wonderful smooth and creamy texture.
Place powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a large bowl and whisk together.
Line an 8-inch or 9-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the Velveeta and the butter. Once melted, pour into the bowl with the powdered sugar.
Add the vanilla and nuts. Stir well. Transfer to prepared pan. Press it evenly into the pan. Refrigerate until firm and cut into pieces.
Notes: You can use either salted or unsalted butter. If you use salted butter, the fudge will be on the salty side. I actually prefer it that way, but if you are not a huge fan of salty foods, use unsalted butter. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/velveeta-chocolate-fudge/
This retro, buttery potato chip cookies made with crushed potato chips and chocolate tastes just like a chocolate covered potato chip! If you haven't made them in a while, you might revisit this old favorite.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line 2-3 baking sheets with parchment.
Mix the butter on medium for about two minutes, until light and fluffy. Add the brown sugar and granulated sugar, mix on medium for 3-5 minutes. Add the vanilla and eggs and mix until fully mixed in. Stir in the flour, baking soda and salt on low speed or with a wooden spoon until combined. Use a wooden spoon to stir in the chocolate chips and 2 cups of crushed potato chips. Put the remaining 1 cup of crushed potato chips in a shallow bowl.
Roll the dough into 1.5-inch balls, and roll them in the crushed potato chips until they're coated. Place the cookies 2-inches apart on the parchment-lined baking sheets and bake until golden, 11-15 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes.
Source: www.babysavers.com/best-potato-chip-cookies-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1owSsqY9ewQqRHRRIwEV0nE4ogGtBuRmCxwEm1HcsJpVrlAxlX5DibVnc
This unusual cake called for sauerkraut and tastes kind of like a chocolate coconut cake. The sauerkraut makes this cake moist and delicious! If you don't tell anybody what's in it, they will never know.
Cake:
Frosting:
For the cake: Cream margarine and sugar well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well. Sift dry ingredients. Add to the first mixture alternating with the cup of water. Add vanilla.
When well mixed, add sauerkraut. Stir in well.
Bake at 350 degrees in desired prepared pan.
Frosting: Mix ingredients well. Spread over cooled cake.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/sauerkraut-cake-255376
In a blender, pour the hot water over the dates and let them stand 10-15 minutes or so to soften. (you can use hot non-dairy milk, but it tasted just great using only water).
After they have soaked, add the inside of the avocado and all remaining ingredients. Blend on high, scraping down sides as necessary, until smooth.
You can eat it warm, but it tastes best if you can refrigerate it for 2 to 3 hours in an airtight container. Nice with raspberries on top. You can also freeze to make fudgesicles.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/silky-chocolate-pudding-vegan-480520
Trim fat from roast. Cut if necessary to fit crock-pot.
In large skillet brown roast on all sides in hot oil.
In a small bowl combine water, gingersnaps, vinegar, bouillon, and red pepper.
In crock-pot, place potatoes, carrots or parsnips, and bay leaf. Place meat on top of vegetables.
Pour gingersnap mixture over meat.
Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 10-12 hours or high-heat setting for 5-6 hours.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/gingersnap-pot-roast-134136
Step aside, boxed mix, because Chickpea Brownies are in town! These are a healthy alternative to regular brownies and are so quick to make!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a food processor, blend chickpeas, nut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla. Once blended, add in almond flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Continue to process, scraping down sides as necessary until smooth.
Once creamy and smooth, take off lid (also remove blade) and stir in chocolate chips. Do not process the chips.
Pour into greased 8Ã—8-inch pan and sprinkle with extra chocolate chips if desired. * see note for extra thickness
Bake for 21-23 minutes.
Notes: You can also bake these in a loaf pan for extra thick brownies. This took about 30-35 minutes to bake, but they were really good.
Source: www.erinliveswhole.com/chickpea-brownies/#tasty-recipes-1565
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
In a heatproof bowl set over simmering water, melt the butter and chocolate together, whisking until glossy and smooth. Alternately, the butter and chocolate can be melted in the microwave (in a microwave-safe bowl) in 25-second increments, whisking between each interval. Cool the chocolate mixture to room temperature.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a hand-held mixer), beat the brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract and eggs on low speed until well combined. Pour in the cooled chocolate and continue to mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed.
In a medium bowl sift together the flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, chili powder, baking soda, salt and cayenne pepper. Add the dry ingredients to the chocolate batter and mix on low speed until just combined and no visible flour remains. Fold in the chocolate chips with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon.
Working in two batches, scoop 12 balls of dough (preferably using a small ice cream scoop with a spring handle, about 1 1/2 tablespoon size) onto a parchment-lined sheet pan, leaving at least 1 1/2 inches of space between each cookie. Bake the cookies, one pan at a time, for approximately 14 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through cooking time. The cookies should be puffy and still fairly soft when removed from the oven.
Immediately slide the cookies, still on the parchment paper, onto a wire cooling rack. Cool just a bit before serving, 5 to 10 minutes. Cookies can be stored in airtight containers for up to three days, but I prefer them on the day they are baked.
Source: www.cookingchanneltv.com/recipes/spicy-mexican-hot-chocolate-cookies-1962907
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.