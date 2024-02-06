Try recipes from other states

With back-to-school time here, you may be ready to take a road trip break from babysitting grandchildren or just want to take a little road trip as travel volume is decreased after school starts. I know when the weather drops in temperature, I am ready to hit the road.
This week I looked up road trip food favorite recipes and found an interesting article from the Mr. Food site featuring a recipe from almost every state. Many of the recipes are a twist on a popular food from a specific area. I found it interesting and fun, and I hope you do, too.
You don't have to be a Southerner to enjoy this down-home favorite. Your family will love this Louisville, Kentucky's Chicken-Fried Steak Casserole, y'all! It's an all-in-one comforting dinner favorite.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
In a shallow dish, combine flour, salt, and pepper. Coat steak in mixture and set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine egg and milk; mix well. Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish.
Dip coated steak into egg mixture, coating completely, then into bread crumbs; set aside. Discard any remaining coating mixture.
In a large deep skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot, but not smoking. Add steak and cook six to eight minutes, or until juices run clear and coating is golden brown, turning occasionally.
Place steak in single layer in prepared baking dish. Combine potatoes and scallions and spread over steak. Sprinkle cheese over top.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until potatoes are warmed through and cheese is melted.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Casseroles/Chicken-Fried-Steak-Casserole
It's the party dip that everyone gravitates to, and you can't do without in Little Rock, Arkansas! Our mouthwatering Cheesy Baked Party Dip served inside a hollowed-out bread loaf is always a hit!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut off quarter top of breads; reserve tops. Scoop out most of the soft inside portion of loaves and save for dipping.
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, scallions, garlic, and Cheddar cheese; mix well. Fold in artichoke hearts.
Fill hollowed-out breads with mixture. Replace top of each bread and wrap in double thickness of heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Bake 1 hour, or until hot. Remove foil and top of bread and serve, using reserved bread chunks for dipping.
Notes: You can use a 2-pound oval-shaped bread instead of the two smaller loaves. You may want to serve this up with some crisp veggies, too. The best part of this dish is when the dip is gone and all you have left is the bread, which is soaked in all those delicious ingredients. Just break it up and pass it around!
Source: www.mrfood.com/Appetizers/Cheesy-Baked-Party-Dip
"Pasties" were brought to America by English immigrants and are now considered one of the iconic foods of the state of Michigan. These Michigan Meat Pasties resemble those early pasties, except they're made with some easy shortcuts. If you've never had one before, you're going to love these beefy, veggie-stuffed hand pies!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large skillet over high heat, cook beef, carrot, and onion 6 to 8 minutes, or until meat is browned. Drain liquid from skillet. Add potatoes, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to meat mixture; mix well and cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cheese.
Unroll both pie crusts and using a 4-inch glass or bowl, cut each crust into 4 circles. Place a heaping tablespoon of meat mixture in center of each circle. In a small bowl, whisk egg. Brush edges of dough with egg and fold over meat mixture, forming semicircles. With a fork, press edges together firmly to seal. Place on baking sheet and brush with remaining egg.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Notes: These can be served as a main dish with some gravy drizzled over them or as a snack.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Michigan-Meat-Pastries
You'll feel like you're in the middle of Bourbon Street when you hear the cheers for your New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Do it! Make dessert a Mardi Gras!
1 cup raisins
1 egg yolk, beaten
What to Do
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
Pour milk into a large bowl; add bread, crushing with the back of a spoon, and soak until all milk is absorbed. Add 3 whole eggs, 2 cups sugar, vanilla, and raisins; mix well. Spread mixture evenly into prepared baking dish.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes, or until firm and golden.
Before serving, in a medium saucepan, combine the butter, evaporated milk, 1 cup sugar, and egg yolk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in bourbon then serve sauce warm over bread pudding.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Puddings/New-Orleans-Bread-Pudding-with-Bourbon-Sauce-3289
Take your taste buds on a journey to the freshness of an Iowa cornfield with our hearty Iowa Corn Casserole. This creamy, rich go-along is as welcome any weeknight, as it is for company.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon drippings and set aside.
Over medium heat, saute pepper and onion in skillet until tender, about 5 minutes. Place in a large bowl, then combine with whole kernel and cream-style corns, sugar, eggs, cornstarch, bacon, and 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs. Pour into prepared casserole dish.
In a small bowl, combine remaining breadcrumbs and reserved bacon drippings; mix well. Sprinkle over casserole and bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until golden and set.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Casseroles/Iowa-Corn-Casserole
This is one of those dishes that brings you back to the good old days from the very first taste, but it's easy to make!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles until tender; drain.
In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together. Place mixture in baking dish and cover tightly.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until slightly golden around edges.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pastas/Noodles-Pennsylvania-Dutch-Kluski-3898
Sheboygan, Wisconsin's Pretzel and Beer Dogs recipe is a two-baseball-park-favorites-in-one meal! It's a home run!
Heat approximately 1 inch of canola oil in a large, deep-frying pan over high heat.
In a bowl, combine the flour, crushed pretzels, cornmeal, baking powder, onion powder, dry mustard, and pepper; mix well.
In a small bowl, combine the beer and the egg. Slowly add to the flour mixture, blending well.
Dip each hot dog chunk in the batter, coating well. Carefully place in the oil and fry until golden, turning if necessary. Remove the dogs from the oil and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pork/Pretzel-and-Beer-Dogs
If you're from Indiana, then you might be familiar with a version of a sugar cream pie, and you already know how good it is! Well, this Sugar Cream Pie recipe is super simple and full of those classic cinnamon and nutmeg flavors that made this pie a state specialty.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the pie crust and place in a 9-inch pie plate. Flute edges and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, the nutmeg, and salt. Add heavy cream, half-and-half, and vanilla; stir until well mixed. Pour into pie shell.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until center is set; let cool. In a small bowl, mix remaining sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over pie before serving.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Pie/Sugar-Cream-Pie-101
In Bridgeport, Illinois, we get lots of questions about how to make Polish kielbasa other than grilling it. Now we've got the answer for everybody.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat and cook onions about 5 minutes, until tender.
Stir in soup, vinegar, and pepper.
Pierce skin of kielbasa several times with a fork, then add it along with potatoes and carrots; reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 15 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.
Notes: Piercing the kielbasa before heating helps keep it from bursting open while it's cooking.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Misc-Meat-Recipes/Oniony-Polish-Sausage-1180
Our Maple Breakfast Buns are easy-to-make homemade sweet rolls. With their irresistible maple nut topping, you'll earn high marks and nobody will guess that you started with refrigerated crescent rolls.
What to Do
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine brown sugar, butter, and syrup in an 8-inch round cake pan. Heat in oven 5 minutes, or until butter melts; stir gently to blend ingredients. Sprinkle pecans over butter mixture.
Remove dough from package (do not unroll dough). Cut roll into 12 slices.
Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon then dip both sides of each slice of dough into sugar mixture. Arrange slices in pan, cut side down, sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture. Bake 18 minutes, or until golden. Immediately invert pan onto a serving platter and serve warm.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Bread/Maple-Breakfast-Buns
You don't have to travel to Maryland to get a taste of their authentic crab cakes. Our recipe will have you in and out of your kitchen in no time and leave your gang full and satisfied.
What to Do
In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, egg, mustard, hot sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir in breadcrumbs and crab meat until just combined. Form into 10 crab cakes and place on wax paper-lined platter. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute crab cakes 4 to 6 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Remove to a platter and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining crab cakes.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Shellfish/Maryland-Crab-Cakes-01
A few minutes to put this together, then into the oven it goes so the oven can do the rest of the work. What do you know, you get to be a guest at dinner, too! This is perfect when it is too hot to cook outside. Pop in the oven and let the oven do the rest.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In medium-sized bowl, combine all ingredients except brisket; mix well.
Place brisket fat side up in roasting pan that has been coated with cooking spray. Pour barbecue sauce mixture over brisket and cover tightly with aluminum foil.
Bake 3 to 3-1/2 hours, or until fork tender. Slice across grain and serve with sauce from pan.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Southern-Style-Brisket-559
One bite is all it will take to realize we've got the best Sloppy Joe recipe around. We got rid of the same old Joe taste and instead used a savory barbecue sauce, mixing in crumbled bacon, for an extra bold flavor. Because our Bacon-Barbecue Joe's are a make-ahead meal, you can easily serve them up in place of the same ol' burgers at your next backyard summer bash!
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp; remove to a paper towel-lined plate. Let cool, then crumble.
In the same skillet over medium heat, brown ground beef and onion 6 to 8 minutes or until no pink remains, breaking up clumps as it cooks; drain off any excess fat. Add crumbled bacon, barbecue sauce, salt, and pepper and cook 5 minutes, or until heated through.
Spoon over toasted buns and serve.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Barbecue-Joe-6107
Shake up your dinner routine with this delicious stuffed chile recipe, better known as Chicken Chile Relleno. These chilies are covered in a crispy, cheesy nacho coating, and stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese and chicken. They're going to love this Tex-Mex dish so much, they might just break out the maracas!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut 1/2 the cheese into 8 strips: shred other half.
Place crushed chips in a shallow dish. Place egg in another shallow dish; lightly beat and set aside.
Place one chili strip on each chicken breast and top with 2 strips of cheese. Roll up and secure with toothpick. Dip chicken rolls into egg then into chips, until evenly coated on all sides. Place on baking sheet. Lightly spray with cooking spray.
Bake 25 minutes, sprinkle with shredded cheese, and bake 5 more minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Drizzle with taco sauce and serve immediately.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Chicken/Chicken-Chile-Relleno
Don't be fooled by its thick batter, 'cause it'll bake up into a light and fluffy cake. And what's better is the caramelized cinnamon sugar peaches on top! Serve Easy Peach Fancy with a scoop of ice cream or on its own, either way it's to-die-for.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, cream together sugar and butter. Add flour, baking powder, and eggs; beat well. (Batter will be thick.)
Spread batter into prepared baking pan. Cover with peach halves, skin side up, so that they are just touching (do not crowd). Sprinkle peaches with lemon juice, then sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.
Bake about 1 hour or until golden. Remove from oven and cool on a rack. Serve warm or cold.
Notes: You can use nectarines or plums instead of peaches, or even try a combination. You may want to serve this at room temperature or reheated.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Cakes/Easy-Peach-Fancy-3186
In Fargo, ND, a hot dish is basically a warm-ya-up, comforting casserole that's bursting with goodness. We think we hit the nail on the head with our recipe for Fargo Hot Dish. It's a layered casserole that features hearty noodles, ground beef tossed with tomato sauce, a savory cheese filling, and more. Now you can enjoy a taste of Fargo hospitality wherever you are!
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion 5 to 7 minutes, or until browned; drain off excess liquid. Stir in spaghetti sauce and pepper; heat 2 minutes.
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, milk, garlic powder, and salt; mix well.
In the baking dish, layer half the noodles, half the meat mixture, half the cream cheese mixture, and all the spinach. Repeat layers with noodles, meat mixture, and cream cheese mixture. Cover with aluminum foil.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until heated through. Remove foil, sprinkle with cheese, and bake 5 more minutes, or until cheese is melted.
Source: www.mrfood.com/Casseroles/Fargo-Hot-Dish?dicbo=v2-65ac778a3e36ec44fbca893198dcec0e&s=wK8ezQDi
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.