Try recipes from other states

With back-to-school time here, you may be ready to take a road trip break from babysitting grandchildren or just want to take a little road trip as travel volume is decreased after school starts. I know when the weather drops in temperature, I am ready to hit the road.

This week I looked up road trip food favorite recipes and found an interesting article from the Mr. Food site featuring a recipe from almost every state. Many of the recipes are a twist on a popular food from a specific area. I found it interesting and fun, and I hope you do, too.

Louisville's Chicken-Fried Steak Casserole

You don't have to be a Southerner to enjoy this down-home favorite. Your family will love this Louisville, Kentucky's Chicken-Fried Steak Casserole, y'all! It's an all-in-one comforting dinner favorite.

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4 pounds beef cubed steak

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

3/4 cup dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 (24-ounce) package refrigerated mashed potatoes

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

In a shallow dish, combine flour, salt, and pepper. Coat steak in mixture and set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine egg and milk; mix well. Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish.

Dip coated steak into egg mixture, coating completely, then into bread crumbs; set aside. Discard any remaining coating mixture.

In a large deep skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot, but not smoking. Add steak and cook six to eight minutes, or until juices run clear and coating is golden brown, turning occasionally.

Place steak in single layer in prepared baking dish. Combine potatoes and scallions and spread over steak. Sprinkle cheese over top.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until potatoes are warmed through and cheese is melted.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Casseroles/Chicken-Fried-Steak-Casserole

Little Rock Cheesy Baked Party Dip

It's the party dip that everyone gravitates to, and you can't do without in Little Rock, Arkansas! Our mouthwatering Cheesy Baked Party Dip served inside a hollowed-out bread loaf is always a hit!

2 (1-pound) loaves pumpernickel or rye bread, unsliced

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cut into small chunks and softened

2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream

1 bunch scallions, chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut off quarter top of breads; reserve tops. Scoop out most of the soft inside portion of loaves and save for dipping.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, scallions, garlic, and Cheddar cheese; mix well. Fold in artichoke hearts.

Fill hollowed-out breads with mixture. Replace top of each bread and wrap in double thickness of heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Bake 1 hour, or until hot. Remove foil and top of bread and serve, using reserved bread chunks for dipping.

Notes: You can use a 2-pound oval-shaped bread instead of the two smaller loaves. You may want to serve this up with some crisp veggies, too. The best part of this dish is when the dip is gone and all you have left is the bread, which is soaked in all those delicious ingredients. Just break it up and pass it around!

Source: www.mrfood.com/Appetizers/Cheesy-Baked-Party-Dip

Michigan Meat Pasties

"Pasties" were brought to America by English immigrants and are now considered one of the iconic foods of the state of Michigan. These Michigan Meat Pasties resemble those early pasties, except they're made with some easy shortcuts. If you've never had one before, you're going to love these beefy, veggie-stuffed hand pies!

1/2-pound ground beef

1/4 cup chopped carrot

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 cup frozen diced potatoes, thawed

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 (14.1-ounce) box refrigerated pie crust

1 egg

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large skillet over high heat, cook beef, carrot, and onion 6 to 8 minutes, or until meat is browned. Drain liquid from skillet. Add potatoes, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to meat mixture; mix well and cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cheese.

Unroll both pie crusts and using a 4-inch glass or bowl, cut each crust into 4 circles. Place a heaping tablespoon of meat mixture in center of each circle. In a small bowl, whisk egg. Brush edges of dough with egg and fold over meat mixture, forming semicircles. With a fork, press edges together firmly to seal. Place on baking sheet and brush with remaining egg.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Notes: These can be served as a main dish with some gravy drizzled over them or as a snack.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Beef/Michigan-Meat-Pastries

New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

You'll feel like you're in the middle of Bourbon Street when you hear the cheers for your New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Do it! Make dessert a Mardi Gras!

1-quart whole milk

1 loaf French bread, broken into pieces (approximately 9 cups)

3 eggs

3 cups sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk (2/3 cup)

1 egg yolk, beaten

2 tablespoons bourbon

What to Do

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

Pour milk into a large bowl; add bread, crushing with the back of a spoon, and soak until all milk is absorbed. Add 3 whole eggs, 2 cups sugar, vanilla, and raisins; mix well. Spread mixture evenly into prepared baking dish.

Bake 40 to 50 minutes, or until firm and golden.

Before serving, in a medium saucepan, combine the butter, evaporated milk, 1 cup sugar, and egg yolk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in bourbon then serve sauce warm over bread pudding.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Puddings/New-Orleans-Bread-Pudding-with-Bourbon-Sauce-3289

Fairfield, Iowa Corn Casserole

Take your taste buds on a journey to the freshness of an Iowa cornfield with our hearty Iowa Corn Casserole. This creamy, rich go-along is as welcome any weeknight, as it is for company.

1/2-pound bacon, diced

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn

1 (15-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 tablespoon sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons plain breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon drippings and set aside.

Over medium heat, saute pepper and onion in skillet until tender, about 5 minutes. Place in a large bowl, then combine with whole kernel and cream-style corns, sugar, eggs, cornstarch, bacon, and 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs. Pour into prepared casserole dish.

In a small bowl, combine remaining breadcrumbs and reserved bacon drippings; mix well. Sprinkle over casserole and bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until golden and set.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Casseroles/Iowa-Corn-Casserole

Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Noodles Pennsylvania Dutch Kluski

This is one of those dishes that brings you back to the good old days from the very first taste, but it's easy to make!

1-pound Kluski or egg noodles

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 1/2 cups milk

3 eggs, beaten

2 (from 2-ounce box) packages onion soup mix

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles until tender; drain.

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together. Place mixture in baking dish and cover tightly.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until slightly golden around edges.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Pastas/Noodles-Pennsylvania-Dutch-Kluski-3898

Pretzel and Beer Dogs

Sheboygan, Wisconsin's Pretzel and Beer Dogs recipe is a two-baseball-park-favorites-in-one meal! It's a home run!

Canola oil for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup crushed pretzels

1/3 cup cornmeal

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup beer

1 egg

1-pound hot dogs, cut into 1-inch chunks

Heat approximately 1 inch of canola oil in a large, deep-frying pan over high heat.

In a bowl, combine the flour, crushed pretzels, cornmeal, baking powder, onion powder, dry mustard, and pepper; mix well.

In a small bowl, combine the beer and the egg. Slowly add to the flour mixture, blending well.

Dip each hot dog chunk in the batter, coating well. Carefully place in the oil and fry until golden, turning if necessary. Remove the dogs from the oil and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.

Source: www.mrfood.com/Pork/Pretzel-and-Beer-Dogs

Sugar Cream Pie

If you're from Indiana, then you might be familiar with a version of a sugar cream pie, and you already know how good it is! Well, this Sugar Cream Pie recipe is super simple and full of those classic cinnamon and nutmeg flavors that made this pie a state specialty.