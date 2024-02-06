Trump rule may mean 1 million kids lose automatic free lunch

NEW YORK -- Nearly a million children could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal to reduce the number of people who get food stamps.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis stating as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. About half would have to pay a reduced price of 40 cents for school lunch and 30 cents for breakfast. Around 40,000 would need to pay the full price, which varies depending on the district.

The rest -- 445,000 -- would remain eligible for free meals, but their families would have to apply to qualify.

Children automatically qualify for free lunches if their families receive food stamps, but the Trump administration has proposed tightening eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which was once known as food stamps. The USDA is not proposing changes to the income rules for the program. It says it is addressing a loophole giving eligibility to people who would not have otherwise qualified.

The agency said the vast majority of affected children would still be eligible for either free or reduced-price meals.

But Lisa Davis of the advocacy group No Kid Hungry said the application to qualify could be a barrier.

"We hear from schools all the time about the challenge they have with getting families to understand the paperwork or to get it back," Davis said.