Trooper honored by state DPS for lifesaving help

A local Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper recently was honored by the Department of Public Safety for his earlier efforts on the scene of a deadly shooting.

Cpl. John West was presented with the Department of Public Safety's Employee of the Month Award for June by patrol Col. Eric Olson and DPS Director Sandy Karsten during a recent ceremony at Troop E Headquarters.

West was honored for his medical assistance on the scene of a February 2018 deadly shooting in Poplar Bluff.

Cpl. John West

"I was at the right place at the right time," West said at the time he received the award. "There were a lot of people there; I was just there first."

West further said he appreciated the award, but was just doing his job.

The award is the second West has received in recent months, as he was among those honored at the patrol's annual awards banquet in April.