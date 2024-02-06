Trooper honored by state DPS for lifesaving help

A local Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper recently was honored by the Department of Public Safety for his earlier efforts on the scene of a deadly shooting.
Cpl. John West was presented with the Department of Public Safety's Employee of the Month Award for June by patrol Col. Eric Olson and DPS Director Sandy Karsten during a recent ceremony at Troop E Headquarters.
West was honored for his medical assistance on the scene of a February 2018 deadly shooting in Poplar Bluff.
"I was at the right place at the right time," West said at the time he received the award. "There were a lot of people there; I was just there first."
West further said he appreciated the award, but was just doing his job.
The award is the second West has received in recent months, as he was among those honored at the patrol's annual awards banquet in April.
At that time, West received a lifesaving award for his "distinguished action taken to save the life of another person."
He again was recognized for his efforts on the scene of the Poplar Bluff shooting.
On Feb. 8, 2018, West overhead the Poplar Bluff Police Department send officers to a report of an armed man inside a Franklin Street residence.
Patrol officials say West then heard Poplar Bluff officers "report shots being fired, a suspect being taken into custody and their request for multiple ambulances."
West responded to the scene, where he treated a "seriously wounded female who had suffered from gunshot wounds to her upper leg, left arm and neck."
West and a police officer reportedly applied direct pressure on the wounds to stop the bleeding and used a towel as a tourniquet.
"Cpl. West also packaged the gunshot to the woman's neck to stop the bleeding," the officials further said. "These two officers then assisted paramedics in loading the woman into the ambulance."
The woman survived her injuries.
