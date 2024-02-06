Triston Perry: Delta High School valedictorian

Parents: Travis and Jayme Perry
Hometown: Delta
Post-graduation plans: Go to Southeast Missouri State University and major in something that will lead me to a good-paying job.
High-school activities: Baseball, FFA, National Honor Society, Science Club, band, FBLA.
Favorite high-school experience: Would have to be hitting the winning run for my baseball team. It was the last inning we could score. We needed six to win! Our team rallied, three runs scored, bases are loaded, winning run is on first base. My turn to bat, and I hit a walk-off! The most absolute best feeling!
Who is your role model and why? My parents; they have taught me to always work hard for what I want and to make good decisions.
Advice to underclassmen: Always use your resources.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Long, easy, eventful.
