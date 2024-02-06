All sections
featuresJune 1, 2017
Triston Perry: Delta High School valedictorian
Parents: Travis and Jayme Perry Hometown: Delta Post-graduation plans: Go to Southeast Missouri State University and major in something that will lead me to a good-paying job. High-school activities: Baseball, FFA, National Honor Society, Science Club, band, FBLA...
Southeast Missourian
Triston Perry, 2017 Delta High School valedictorian, plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University.
Triston Perry, 2017 Delta High School valedictorian, plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Parents: Travis and Jayme Perry

Hometown: Delta

Post-graduation plans: Go to Southeast Missouri State University and major in something that will lead me to a good-paying job.

High-school activities: Baseball, FFA, National Honor Society, Science Club, band, FBLA.

Favorite high-school experience: Would have to be hitting the winning run for my baseball team. It was the last inning we could score. We needed six to win! Our team rallied, three runs scored, bases are loaded, winning run is on first base. My turn to bat, and I hit a walk-off! The most absolute best feeling!

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Delta High School Valedictorian - Triston Perry
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Delta High School Valedictorian - Triston Perry

Who is your role model and why? My parents; they have taught me to always work hard for what I want and to make good decisions.

Advice to underclassmen: Always use your resources.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Long, easy, eventful.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

