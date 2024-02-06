Triston Perry: Delta High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Would have to be hitting the winning run for my baseball team. It was the last inning we could score. We needed six to win! Our team rallied, three runs scored, bases are loaded, winning run is on first base. My turn to bat, and I hit a walk-off! The most absolute best feeling!

2017 Delta High School Valedictorian - Triston Perry

Who is your role model and why? My parents; they have taught me to always work hard for what I want and to make good decisions.

Advice to underclassmen: Always use your resources.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Long, easy, eventful.