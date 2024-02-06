Trio — the Perfect Fuel for Heroes

I have been hearing a lot of buzz about a new restaurant in town, Trio -- Plant Based Fare at 1027 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau. If the name doesn't give it away, their website clearly describes the cuisine as "100% plantbased. ... Comfort food with a modern flair." Plant-based food? Plant based food is not usually at the top of my list. However, after viewing photograph after photograph of their beautiful culinary creations, I was determined to expand my food horizons.

My first thought: I need to recruit the biggest, brawniest, most committed carnivore I know to try it out. If I can make a believer out of a meat eater, my ticket to the big times is sure to follow, right? I guess the big times will have to wait. After talking to several friends who brag about their grill skills and consider cooking a steak "well done" to be a mortal sin, I was rejected by four and the other backed out at the last minute. Talk about chickens. Eventually, a brave colleague stepped up to the challenge and agreed to put his taste buds to the test. We decided the Thursday before Labor Day weekend would be a perfect quiet time to visit -- right after work and before the weekend festivities. Wrong. Apparently, that was the night of the opening game for the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawk's football, and the area was a madhouse. Much like the Redhawks football team, we could not be stopped. We fought through, found parking within walking distance, then headed inside.

The decor is appropriately simple and clean, and the menu is written on a large chalk wall behind the register. Our server/host explained the options and made recommendations. I decided on the Buffalo Cauliflower Bites, a Mexican Coke and Plantains Foster for dessert. My friend ordered a bowl of chili along with potato wedges. We paid and took our seats at a table facing the hoopla on the street. Despite football fans of all ages walking excitedly to the stadium, the restaurant maintained a serene feel.

As we waited for our food we had a moment to speak to the owner, Laura Schumpert. Laura shared the name "Trio" has extra special meaning because it is an homage to her family -- herself, and her late husband and son. She went on to explain she has been plant based for many years and has a passion for fresh foods. We discussed the fact that many people hear "plant based" and assume the food will be healthy, tasteless, and boring. This could not be further from the truth. Schumpert and her staff go to painstaking lengths to create and test new recipes. Only the best make it to the menu.