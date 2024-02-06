Trimming and tidying

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have to replant them, at least in theory. This doesn't make all perennials care-free, though. Few of them let you just sit back to enjoy them year after year once they're planted.

Take coreopsis, for example, a wonderful perennial that ends its first flush of bright yellow blossoms around midsummer. Like a number of other perennial flowers, coreopsis can be overly exuberant in some gardens -- mine, for instance. Right now, the plants are threatening to take over the whole flower bed in which they were planted.

Some perennials wander

Coreopsis spreads very effectively by self-sown seeds and by roots that travel underground and then send up shoots ("suckers") some distance from the mother plant. Both seedlings and root suckers are beginning to elbow out dianthus and other more sedate neighbors.

Agastache (sometimes known as anise hyssop), also in that bed, is one plant that can stand up to coreopsis. As a matter of fact, agastache is so aggressive that I might call it a weed, tempting me to remove it altogether once and for all. Like coreopsis, it spreads by seeds and suckering roots. As I pull on those licorice-minty stems, though, their aroma beckons me to leave in at least a few plants. I give in.

Fortunately, keeping agastache, coreopsis, and similarly exuberant perennials in line is satisfyingly easy. A quick tug on a stem or two will wrench a wayward plant from the ground, roots and all, causing little disturbance to nearby plant roots. (Tug on too many stems at once and they don't release so easily, or they pull along too big a clump of soil.)

If I did want to plant more of any of these perennials, those dislodged stems re-establish quickly at a new site or in flower pots to plant out later.