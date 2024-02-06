Trifle season

Perhaps you remember the classic episode of the television sitcom "Friends" in which Rachel, a notoriously bad cook, concocts a holiday trifle.

As Rachel describes to dinner guests Ross and Joey the contents of her version of the classic English layered dessert, the two become suspicious, for interspersed among the typical tiers of ladyfingers, jam, custard, whipped cream, and berries there is a layer of beef sauteed with peas and onions.

Not surprisingly, the dish is not a huge success and, curious, Ross surreptitiously takes a look at the cookbook where Rachel found the recipe only to discover to his astonishment that some of its pages have stuck together. As a consequence, Rachel created a combination trifle and shepherd's pie.

The moral of this story is that a trifle should be taken seriously. Both simple and luxurious, easy to make yet guaranteed to dazzle, down to earth but elegant, it is the perfect showstopper for your holiday table. Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., praised it as "that most wonderful object of domestic art."

Thanks probably to William the Conqueror, the name for Britain's most esteemed Christmas dessert comes from the French word for inconsequential. But a trifle is anything but.

The three fundamental elements of a trifle -- in this case cranberries, pound cake, and whipped cream cheese -- stand ready to be assembled into a glass container suitable for showing off the layers of the dish. Submitted by Tom Harte

Perhaps it was originally considered trivial because, according to legend, it was devised as a way to use up leftovers, especially stale cake. Even today in England it is sometimes called a countertop sweeper because no shopping is required to make the dish -- just scoop up what you can find on the counter, or in the fridge.

Whatever else it might contain, a trifle has just three basic elements: cake or something similar, fruit, and custard, all topped off, of course, with whipped cream. Moreover, each of these elements is amenable to variation.

For the cake layer, for example, you could use gingerbread or cookies or brownies or Swiss rolls like they do at Fortnum & Mason, the great London food emporium in Piccadilly -- or even donuts. For the fruit layer you could employ instead jam or jelly or lemon curd. And for the custard you could substitute dulce de leche, or whipped cream cheese, or mere pudding. Yet the possibilities inherent in altering just these three variables are innumerable. Not surprisingly Pinterest has more than a thousand versions. Not bad for a dish originally nothing more than fruit and custard.