Trickle down or trickle up

By Mark Hopkins

Newspapers gave us Pearl Harbor-sized headlines telling us we had a new tax law. In the fine print, it said the new law would generate a $1-trillion deficit. It was Everett Dirksen, iconic senator from Illinois who famously said, "A million here and a million there, and the first thing you know it will run into real money."

Dirksen had other things to say that were quote worthy as well. "I am a man of fixed and unbending principles, the first is to be flexible at all times." It seems that the Republican Party has taken that statement to heart. After years of fighting the deficit, citing the inevitability of economic disaster if the national debt, now at the $20 trillion, continues to rise, the GOP has capitulated and promoted a major tax cut. Perhaps, as former vice president Dick Chaney said, "Deficits don't matter." Actually, the full quotation was, "Reagan proved that deficits don't matter. We won the elections of '84 and '88 and the mid-terms in between when the deficit ballooned after the (Reagan) tax cuts."

Evidently, his success/failure criteria related not to the economy but to winning elections.

President Reagan was an advocate of trickle-down economics. He believed if you gave tax savings to industries run by the wealthy, they would spread the money to their workers. Thus, price increases would be held down, research and development would be enhanced, and the total economy would benefit. Did it work in the 1980s? Unfortunately, it worked for a time, then brought us a major recession.

In contrast, getting more money to the masses always has fueled the economy. That was true whether it was government efforts during the depression years or in the 1950s when unions were in their heyday demanding higher pay and benefits for their members. In short, the approach some refer to as "trickle-up" has been shown to work over and over in past years.