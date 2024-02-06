Tributes, protest mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre

BOSTON -- Solemn ceremonies and a protest marked the 250th anniversary Thursday of the massacre in Boston that helped spark the Revolutionary War.

A wreath was laid at the grave of the five victims of the fateful conflict, and colonial re-enactors fired their muskets in salute during a morning tribute organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event in downtown Boston's Old Granary Burial Ground was the first of a number expected to take place across the country in the coming years to mark seminal events in the war for independence.

"We will not forget the sacrifices that you made, becoming martyrs for liberty," said Laura Kessler, of the Daughters of the American Revolution, after she'd read out the names of the victims.

Hours later, black and Native American activists staged a "death procession" from the massacre site to Faneuil Hall to protest "persistent racism" in Boston and elsewhere.

Organizers, which included the North American Indian Center of Boston and the New Democracy Coalition, renewed calls for the hall to be renamed in honor of Crispus Attucks, a man of African American and Native American descent who was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre.

Attucks is often cited as the first casualty of the American Revolution, and Faneuil Hall, where prominent Bostonians debated independence from Britain, was built by a wealthy merchant and slave trader.

They also called for changing the state flag and seal, which depict a Native American man, a colonist's arm brandishing a sword and a Latin phrase that reads, in part, "By the sword we seek peace."