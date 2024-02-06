Tribes urge U.S. to put off oil, gas leases near sacred sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tribal leaders are calling on U.S. land managers to put off an upcoming oil and gas lease sale, the latest in an ongoing battle over energy development in a region that's home to a national park and other sites of cultural and historical significance.

The tribes say the federal government is obligated to follow environmental and historic preservation laws when considering whether to allow for oil and gas exploration in northwestern New Mexico. They're concerned about more than two dozen parcels that will be up for bid Thursday.

The massive stone structures that make up Chaco Culture National Historical Park and other sites scattered beyond the park's boundaries are important to Native Americans from around the Southwest and archaeologists who have spent decades trying to unravel the mysteries of the centuries-old gathering spot.

In asking the Bureau of Land Management to defer the lease sale, the All Pueblo Council of Governors renewed its call for formal protections to be included in a plan being drafted by that agency that will govern future development throughout the San Juan Basin.

Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo on Wednesday accused the agency of doing little to identify "critical and fragile cultural properties" in the basin, which spans much of northwestern New Mexico and parts of southwestern Colorado.

Vallo said the lease sales are "inconsistent with the goal of the field office to complete a holistic plan for energy development while acting as stewards of that sacred landscape."