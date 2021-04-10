Tribble residence in Bloomfield, Missouri

Kentucky-born Thomas Ewing Tribble was 5 years old when the Civil War broke out. At the time he was living with his parents, Nelson and Henrietta, along with his brothers, including John William, and sisters in Simpson County, Kentucky.

There are no details on his education, but according to the 1870 census for Simpson County, when he was 13, he was working on the family farm. It appears he had some formal education, because he later earned a medical degree from the University of Tennessee, after which he practiced medicine as an ear, nose and throat doctor in Grain Valley, Bloomfield and Kansas City, Missouri, for a few years.

According to one newspaper account, he was on the first train that arriving in Guthrie, Oklahoma, as part of the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889. He remained in that city until at least 1893, when he married Pearl Duncan. During his short residency in Oklahoma, he served as president of the Logan County Health Board. The newly married couple soon moved back to Bloomfield to join his brother, John William, who was also a doctor.