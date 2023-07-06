What's the Scoop serves up ice cream at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

I do a lot of over-thinking, but I try (and sometimes fail) to put at the uppermost part of my brain the fact that I'm thankful. Life is good, and I am thankful for my family, the things I am able to see and experience, the good in living. Lately, this hasn't been difficult. This has been a swell summer so far.

Recently, I got to go to a drive-in movie with some good friends. I haven't been to a drive-in movie since before I started kindergarten, so I was excited. Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In Theater is located in Chaffee, Missouri, so not too far to drive for a couple of movies. The shows on that night were "Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse" and "Fast X". The shows were set to start at dusk, so around 8:45 p.m. that weekend. We arrived early to secure a good spot and look around a bit, because my friends had told me that the drive-in usually had a food truck or two show up, and there was also the theater's own concession stand to peruse. Cool, I thought, maybe I could watch a couple of movies and find something to write my article about, and I was not disappointed.

While we waited for the sun to go down, I visited the food truck of the night, What's the Scoop. It was serving ice cream, of course, and the night was still hot and muggy, just starting to cool off a little, and I was borderline too hot. Nothing a little ice cream won't fix. So I ordered a waffle cone and asked some nosy food-article-type questions, such as, "Do you make your own ice cream?" To which the answer was "no", but the ice cream served was directly from the Ice Cream Factory in Eldon, Missouri, so it was the next best thing to local. So then I asked, "Do you make your own waffle cones?" To which the answer was a resounding "yes", and that's when I started to get excited. I picked Mustang Tracks for my flavor of choice, because I figured it had to be a bit like Moose Tracks, which I love.

As I walked back to my friends' vehicle cradling my monstrous waffle cone, I began to question my choices. My ice cream was melting fast and I hadn't even gotten a good picture of it yet. See how hard my job is? But someone has to do it.

I got what I thought was a good, ice cream melty, drive-in movie picture and bit into my ice cream. Do you bite your ice cream? I can, but only for a couple of bites before the cold gets to my teeth. Anyway, I bit in, and got an instant slap of caramel to my taste buds. I was not expecting that from a Moose Tracks equivalent, and that is because Mustang Tracks is its own beast. The ice cream is salted caramel, laced through with chocolate fudge and peppered with mini chocolate-covered peanut butter cups, so there are similarities. But wow, the salted caramel added a whole other level to that ice cream. The star of the show was the cone, however. Fresh, crunchy, buttery, with that baked-goods flavor that just can't be faked, it was delicious. And melting quickly. And I got it all over my lap, but no regrets.