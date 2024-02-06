Treat recipes for man's best friend

In the 23 years I have been fortunate enough to write a recipe column for you, I have never shared recipes for homemade dog treats or biscuits.

Recently I have had a few people ask me about putting a few dog treat recipes together and sharing with readers. If you do not own a dog, there are plenty of people who do and would welcome your treats, and of course the shelters would know of pups that would love homemade treats.

Ross and Anna, our son and daughter-in-law, have a beautiful female Golden-Doodle and bless her heart, she doesn't even know she's a dog. She is such a joy to them and to us when we are able to visit and be together. So, this column today is all for our sweet Macy Mae.

Oatmeal, Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Treats Recipe

You can share these Oatmeal, Peanut Butter and Banana dog treats with your pups knowing you are giving them good wholesome treats. As an added bonus, they are super easy to make and use very few ingredients.

1 egg

1/3 cup peanut butter (chunky or creamy)

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup oats

1/2 cup mashed banana

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in your mixing bowl. The order doesn't really matter.

Knead dough until ball forms. Add a little more flour if the dough is sticky. Flatten dough on counter or cutting board, either with your hands or a rolling pin. If the dough is sticky, add a little more flour. Use adorable cookie cutters like bone or puppy shapes.

Prepare cookie sheet by spritzing olive oil on it, or use parchment paper.

Bake at 300 degrees for about 20 minutes.

This recipe will make a few dozen cookies.

Source: www.missmollysays.com/oatmeal-peanut-butter-banana-dog-treats-recipe/

Homemade Strawberry Banana Dog Treats

These homemade dog treats are loaded with strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, and oats. Everything you need to keep your dog happy and energized!

1 egg

1/3 cup peanut butter*

1 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup oats

1 mashed banana (1/2 cup)

5 ripe strawberries, finely diced

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and knead until a dough ball forms. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour.

Roll it out on a lightly floured surface until it's about an inch thick. Cut into shapes with cookie cutters or treat molds.

Place the cutouts or the mold sheets on a baking pan and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove them from the oven and let them cool completed before handling.

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months, removing them as you need them and letting them come to room temperature.

Notes: *All-natural peanut butter without added salt or sugar is best.

Do not use light or sugar-free peanut butter, as those may have artificial sweeteners (such as xylitol) which is toxic to dogs.

When it doubt, always consult your vet regarding any diet changes.

Source: www.thecozycook.com/homemade-strawberry-banana-dog-treats#wprm-recipe-container-23423

Spinach, Carrot And Zucchini Dog Treats

DIY dog treats that are nutritious, healthy and so easy to make. Plus, your pup will absolutely LOVE these!

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 large eggs

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

3 cups whole wheat flour, or more, as needed

1 carrot, peeled and shredded

1 zucchini, shredded

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs on medium-high until well combined, about 2 minutes.

Gradually add old-fashioned oats and 2 1/2 cups flour at low speed, beating just until incorporated. Add an additional 1/4 cup flour at a time until the dough is no longer sticky. Add carrot, zucchini and spinach, beating just until incorporated.

Working on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough several times until it comes together. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using cookie cutters, cut out desired shapes and place onto the prepared baking sheet.

Place into oven and bake until the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.*

Let cool completely.

Note: *Baking time will vary depending on the size and thickness of the treats. Serving size will also vary depending on the desired shapes and cookie cutters used.

Source: www.thewhoot.com/whoot-news/recipes/natural-dog-treats-recipe

Cheerios, Banana and Bacon Dog Treats

Any good dog treat worth its weight in gold needs to have a few things. These Cheerios, Banana and Bacon Dog Treats has them all! They are easy to make and feature the crunch from the Cheerios, the tasty flavor of bananas, and of course bacon!

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cup reduced sodium chicken stock

1 cup Cheerios

1 banana, mashed

1/2 cup bacon, cooked, drained of excess grease and crumbled

Preheat oven to 400. Cook off bacon ahead of time. Line a small cookie sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl combine flour, pumpkin, chicken stock, Cheerios, mashed banana and crumbled bacon. If the mixture is too dry, add a bit more chicken stock.

Use a small ice cream scoop and place a dollop of the mixture into the palm of your hand and roll it into a ball. Place dog treats onto a pizza stone or for best results a small cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 50 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool. Do not serve hot food to your dog, this can cause severe injury.

When treats are cool enough to handle safely place in a zip-lock bag and store in the refrigerator.

Source: www.missmollysays.com/cheerios-banana-bacon-dog-treats-recipe/

Peanut Butter- Bacon Dog Treats

Our dogs love peanut butter and bacon, and these bacon shaped treats are really easy to make. You can even adjust the size of them for smaller or larger dogs.

3 pieces of bacon, precooked and chopped

1 egg

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup beef or chicken broth

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup quick cook oats

1 tablespoon honey

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

In a medium-sized bowl combine all ingredients, using your hand works best to blend well.

Lightly flour surface, roll dough to 1/8- 1/4-inch thick rectangle, using a knife cut dough into 1-inch wide by 3-inch long strips.

Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray or line with aluminum foil.

Run knife or spatula under dough strips to lift from surface, ripple dough, so it resembles a ribbon, or a piece of bacon, as you lay it on the baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes, allow to cool.

Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Source: www.patchpuppy.com/recipes/which-of-these-16-healthy-dog-treat-recipes-will-your-dog-like-the-best/

Homemade Dog Treats

These easy, healthy homemade dog treats are a special recipe to serve your favorite pet!

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon molasses

1 cup milk

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl. Blend on low in a mixer until well blended. The mixture should form a dough-like texture. Put dough between two sheets parchment paper. Roll to approximately 1/4-inch in thickness. Use a cookie cutter or glass to cut out biscuits. (Use can use a darling bone-shaped cookie cutter for your puppy treats.)

Bake for approximately 17 minutes. Cool completely.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/homemade-dog-treats/

Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Treats

An easy treat for fall that your dog will love!

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

1 cup whole wheat flour

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees.

Add all three ingredients to a medium sized bowl and stir to combine. You'll probably need to get your hands in there in the final stages of stirring. In the end, you should have a nice ball of dough to work with.

Working on a lightly floured surface, roll your dough out until it's a little less than 1/4-inch thick.

Cut out your treats using a dog bone cookie cutter or any other fun shape. Place your treats on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for about 30 minutes.

Allow the treats to cool completely before you feed them to your dog!

Source: www.creeklinehouse.com/three-ingredient-pumpkin-peanut-butter-dog-treats/

Apple Cheddar Dog Biscuits

Pups love apples just like us humans do and they make a nutritious wholesome dog treat! This tasty recipe is super easy to make and only requires a few ingredients. Most importantly, these treats are sure to please even the pickiest pup!

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Place dough onto parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll dough until 1/2- to 1/4- inch thickness. Cut out desired shapes. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Let cool completely before sharing.