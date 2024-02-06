Treat recipes for man's best friend

In the 23 years I have been fortunate enough to write a recipe column for you, I have never shared recipes for homemade dog treats or biscuits.
Recently I have had a few people ask me about putting a few dog treat recipes together and sharing with readers. If you do not own a dog, there are plenty of people who do and would welcome your treats, and of course the shelters would know of pups that would love homemade treats.
Ross and Anna, our son and daughter-in-law, have a beautiful female Golden-Doodle and bless her heart, she doesn't even know she's a dog. She is such a joy to them and to us when we are able to visit and be together. So, this column today is all for our sweet Macy Mae.
You can share these Oatmeal, Peanut Butter and Banana dog treats with your pups knowing you are giving them good wholesome treats. As an added bonus, they are super easy to make and use very few ingredients.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in your mixing bowl. The order doesn't really matter.
Knead dough until ball forms. Add a little more flour if the dough is sticky. Flatten dough on counter or cutting board, either with your hands or a rolling pin. If the dough is sticky, add a little more flour. Use adorable cookie cutters like bone or puppy shapes.
Prepare cookie sheet by spritzing olive oil on it, or use parchment paper.
Bake at 300 degrees for about 20 minutes.
This recipe will make a few dozen cookies.
Source: www.missmollysays.com/oatmeal-peanut-butter-banana-dog-treats-recipe/
These homemade dog treats are loaded with strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, and oats. Everything you need to keep your dog happy and energized!
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and knead until a dough ball forms. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour.
Roll it out on a lightly floured surface until it's about an inch thick. Cut into shapes with cookie cutters or treat molds.
Place the cutouts or the mold sheets on a baking pan and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes.
Remove them from the oven and let them cool completed before handling.
Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months, removing them as you need them and letting them come to room temperature.
Notes: *All-natural peanut butter without added salt or sugar is best.
Do not use light or sugar-free peanut butter, as those may have artificial sweeteners (such as xylitol) which is toxic to dogs.
When it doubt, always consult your vet regarding any diet changes.
Source: www.thecozycook.com/homemade-strawberry-banana-dog-treats#wprm-recipe-container-23423
DIY dog treats that are nutritious, healthy and so easy to make. Plus, your pup will absolutely LOVE these!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat pumpkin puree, peanut butter and eggs on medium-high until well combined, about 2 minutes.
Gradually add old-fashioned oats and 2 1/2 cups flour at low speed, beating just until incorporated. Add an additional 1/4 cup flour at a time until the dough is no longer sticky. Add carrot, zucchini and spinach, beating just until incorporated.
Working on a lightly floured surface, knead the dough several times until it comes together. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using cookie cutters, cut out desired shapes and place onto the prepared baking sheet.
Place into oven and bake until the edges are golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.*
Let cool completely.
Note: *Baking time will vary depending on the size and thickness of the treats. Serving size will also vary depending on the desired shapes and cookie cutters used.
Source: www.thewhoot.com/whoot-news/recipes/natural-dog-treats-recipe
Any good dog treat worth its weight in gold needs to have a few things. These Cheerios, Banana and Bacon Dog Treats has them all! They are easy to make and feature the crunch from the Cheerios, the tasty flavor of bananas, and of course bacon!
Preheat oven to 400. Cook off bacon ahead of time. Line a small cookie sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl combine flour, pumpkin, chicken stock, Cheerios, mashed banana and crumbled bacon. If the mixture is too dry, add a bit more chicken stock.
Use a small ice cream scoop and place a dollop of the mixture into the palm of your hand and roll it into a ball. Place dog treats onto a pizza stone or for best results a small cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for 50 minutes.
Remove from oven and allow to cool. Do not serve hot food to your dog, this can cause severe injury.
When treats are cool enough to handle safely place in a zip-lock bag and store in the refrigerator.
Source: www.missmollysays.com/cheerios-banana-bacon-dog-treats-recipe/
Our dogs love peanut butter and bacon, and these bacon shaped treats are really easy to make. You can even adjust the size of them for smaller or larger dogs.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a medium-sized bowl combine all ingredients, using your hand works best to blend well.
Lightly flour surface, roll dough to 1/8- 1/4-inch thick rectangle, using a knife cut dough into 1-inch wide by 3-inch long strips.
Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray or line with aluminum foil.
Run knife or spatula under dough strips to lift from surface, ripple dough, so it resembles a ribbon, or a piece of bacon, as you lay it on the baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes, allow to cool.
Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Source: www.patchpuppy.com/recipes/which-of-these-16-healthy-dog-treat-recipes-will-your-dog-like-the-best/
These easy, healthy homemade dog treats are a special recipe to serve your favorite pet!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl. Blend on low in a mixer until well blended. The mixture should form a dough-like texture. Put dough between two sheets parchment paper. Roll to approximately 1/4-inch in thickness. Use a cookie cutter or glass to cut out biscuits. (Use can use a darling bone-shaped cookie cutter for your puppy treats.)
Bake for approximately 17 minutes. Cool completely.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/homemade-dog-treats/
An easy treat for fall that your dog will love!
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees.
Add all three ingredients to a medium sized bowl and stir to combine. You'll probably need to get your hands in there in the final stages of stirring. In the end, you should have a nice ball of dough to work with.
Working on a lightly floured surface, roll your dough out until it's a little less than 1/4-inch thick.
Cut out your treats using a dog bone cookie cutter or any other fun shape. Place your treats on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for about 30 minutes.
Allow the treats to cool completely before you feed them to your dog!
Source: www.creeklinehouse.com/three-ingredient-pumpkin-peanut-butter-dog-treats/
Pups love apples just like us humans do and they make a nutritious wholesome dog treat! This tasty recipe is super easy to make and only requires a few ingredients. Most importantly, these treats are sure to please even the pickiest pup!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Place dough onto parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll dough until 1/2- to 1/4- inch thickness. Cut out desired shapes. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Let cool completely before sharing.
Place in an air tight container on the counter for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months (let thaw before serving).
Source: www.missmollysays.com/homemade-apple-cheddar-dog-biscuits/
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
Combine all of the ingredients in your mixer with a dough hook. Turn it out onto a floured surface and roll it out to 1/4-inch thick. Cut it with cookie cutter or simply with a pizza cutter. Place them on cookie sheets and poke each in the center with a fork.
Bake for 8 minutes and turn oven off, keeping oven door closed. Let the treats sit in the oven until hard about 1-2 hours.
Source: www.pinterest.com/gornoz/recipes-for-homemade-dog-treats-cookies-and-bones/
Your dog will drool over these delicious and nutritious Apple Carrot Biscuits!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all ingredients together until well combined and dough forms. If dough is too sticky to handle, add an extra tablespoon of flour one at a time until dough becomes easier to work with. Roll out dough on to lightly floured surface to about 1/4-inch thick.
Cut out desired shapes. Place biscuits on parchment lined cookie sheet.
Bake 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Allow to cool before serving to your pup.
Source: www.pawsgivemepurpose.com/apple-carrot-biscuits/
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix all ingredients in a bowl, should be the consistency of play dough, you may need to add an additional 1-2 tablespoons of liquid to get the right consistency.
Knead the dough until smooth, roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/4- inch. Cut out shapes with a cookie cutter or make rectangles with a knife or pizza wheel.
Place on a cookie sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 15-20 minutes until just slightly browned on the bottoms.
Let cool and store in an airtight container.
Source: www.dogvills.com/chicken-biscuit-homemade-hypoallergenic-dog-treats-recipe/
You can't just give a dog a breath mint, but you can make them these awesome mint extract dog treats.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a food processor, chopper, or blender combine coconut oil, parsley, and mint until herbs are finely pureed. In a separate bowl combine; yogurt, egg, and broth. Add a drop or two of peppermint extract to increase mint smell. Stir in flour and coconut oil with herbs. Use your hands to mix until well combined.
Roll dough into ping pong sized balls. Press flat.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place cookies 1-inch apart on baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until edges begin to turn golden.
Source: www.patchpuppy.com/recipes/which-of-these-16-healthy-dog-treat-recipes-will-your-dog-like-the-best/
Blueberries and bananas are not only a healthy treat for humans, but also for our pups! And, this tasty Homemade Blueberry and Banana Dog Biscuits is an easy recipe that brings them both together for an easy, yummy treat for even the pickiest of pups.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Add all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mash the blueberries slightly and stir well until a ball of dough forms.
Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface and knead for about 5 minutes or until it is soft and elastic.
Roll the dough with a rolling pin until it is about 1/2- inch thick. Cut out dog bone biscuits with a cookie cutter and place the biscuits on the lined baking sheet.
Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the biscuits begin to turn brown. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes.
Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 10 days.
Source: www.missmollysays.com/homemade-blueberry-and-banana-dog-biscuits/
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or line with parchment sheet.
Put all of your ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well then flour a working space and knead the dough till it is well formed (it will be a stiff dough).
Roll out the dough to approximately 1/2-inch thick and then cut out any size or shape you would like.
Once they are all cut out and on a greased baking sheet or placed on parchment they get popped into the oven for approximately 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, take them out and brush them with oil and sprinkle some extra cheese on top.
Return to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes.
Cool the treats and serve them up to your furry friend.
Store what you would use in a week's time in an air tight container and then pop the rest in the freezer for the later. That way you are assured to have fresh homemade dog treats any time your pup is craving some pizza!
Source: www.thecottagemarket.com/pops-pizza-homemade-dog-treats/
Three different recipes for quick and easy 2-ingredient pupsicles to keep your dog cool this summer.
Special Equipment:
Silicone treat molds or ice cub tray
Banana Peanut Butter Pupsicles:
If using floppy silicone molds, place them on a baking sheet or cutting board that will fit in your freezer, and clear enough space in your freezer for the molds to lay flat.
For the Banana Peanut Butter Pupsicles:
In a small, microwave-safe bowl, microwave peanut butter for 10 to 20 seconds and stir until pourable. To each mold, add a spoonful of peanut butter and enough mashed banana to fill the mold. Use a knife to swirl in the peanut butter if desired.
For the Yogurt and Berries Pupsicles:
Combine spoonfuls of berries and yogurt until molds are filled.
For the Pumpkin and Banana Pupsicles:
Combine spoonfuls of pumpkin and mashed banana until molds are filled.
Freeze until solid, 3 to 4 hours. Remove treats from molds/trays and store in an air-tight freezer bag for up to 3 months.
Note: *This recipe calls for plain, unsweetened yogurt. DO NOT use yogurt that has been sweetened with xylitol, as it is toxic to dogs.
Source: www.bakingmischief.com/pupsicles/
Try these chia seed dog treats if you want to make something special for your dog that's healthy as well!
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine chia seeds with water and let stand for about 30 seconds.
Combine flour, chia/water mixture, and oil in the bowl of a stand mixer. With the stand mixer running on low, slowly pour in the broth, adding just enough so that mixture comes together as a dough. It may take a little less than the 1 1/2 cups, so keep an eye on it.
Roll the dough out on a lightly-floured surface and cut out the shapes with cookies cutters of your choice. No need to chill the dough before rolling!
Bake the treats on parchment-lined baking sheets for about 30 minutes or until they're firm.
Be sure to let them cool completely before feeding them to you dog!
Source: www.creeklinehouse.com/simple-chia-seed-dog-treats-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
