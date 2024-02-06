All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 13, 2019

Traveling school teaches Santas tricks of the trade

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Behind the door of Meeting Room One at the Hyatt Place in Dublin, Santa shouts out commands to his class like a drill sergeant. "Give me a ho!" he cried. "Ho!" a dozen Santas and Mrs. Clauses, clad in reindeer-themed bowling shirts and Crocs covered in Christmas lights, responded...

Sheridan Hendrix
In a June 22 photo, Tim Connaghan, second from right, teaches Mike Smith of Columbus, Randall Reed of Canton, Bob Roumeliote of Columbus, and Frank Chappell, right, of St. Peters, Mo., some ways to get men to pose with Santa during the School4Santa at the Hyatt Place in Dublin,Ohio.
In a June 22 photo, Tim Connaghan, second from right, teaches Mike Smith of Columbus, Randall Reed of Canton, Bob Roumeliote of Columbus, and Frank Chappell, right, of St. Peters, Mo., some ways to get men to pose with Santa during the School4Santa at the Hyatt Place in Dublin,Ohio.Eric Albrecht ~ Columbis Dispatch

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Behind the door of Meeting Room One at the Hyatt Place in Dublin, Santa shouts out commands to his class like a drill sergeant.

"Give me a ho!" he cried.

"Ho!" a dozen Santas and Mrs. Clauses, clad in reindeer-themed bowling shirts and Crocs covered in Christmas lights, responded.

"Give me a ho! Ho!"

"Ho! Ho!"

"Give me a ho! Ho! Ho!"

"Ho! Ho! Ho!"

"What does that mean?"

"Merry Christmas!"

It's not every day that you find a dozen Santas and Mrs. Clauses in the same place. To even see a few enjoying the hotel's continental breakfast -- especially in June -- might prompt to you to do double take.

But at School4Santa, the world's largest traveling Santa school, it's a normal day of class.

For the last 17 years, Tim Connaghan, better known as the Hollywood Santa, has traveled the world teaching other Santas like himself the tricks of the trade.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He hosts several two-day conferences a year in hotel meeting rooms and on cruise ships to learn everything there is to know about being a Santa. For $299, the school includes 16 hours of instruction, a copy of Connaghan's 240-page book "Behind the Red Suit," and a Bachelor of SantaClausology diploma.

The school is held during the summer so Santas are ready to go by November. This year's Columbus conference was held Saturday and Sunday, with an advanced session on Monday.

"Today's Santa has to learn a lot more than what we did in the 1970s," Connaghan, 70, said.

When Connaghan began his career as a mall Santa in college, he was handed a short list of do's and don'ts. Today, he said, Santas need to be equipped in every area of the industry -- from posing for pictures and styling your beard to writing contracts and answering children's difficult questions.

"Everyone assumes you just have to be a nice grandpa or granny," Connaghan said. "It's so much more than just that."

Mike Smith walked into Downtown's City Center Mall 27 years ago and asked if they needed a Santa for the season. He was hired on the spot, but he was clueless.

"There was no one there to teach you," said the 67-year-old West Side resident and president of Buckeye Santas.

During his nearly three-decade career, Smith has been Santa in almost every mall in Columbus and has attended School4Santa a handful of times (which has earned him his doctorate in SantaClausology.)

"Every time I come, I learn something new," Smith said.

For other Santas, Saturday's session was their first introduction to the industry.

Randall Reed, a self-proclaimed newbie, already has a mall Santa gig lined up for the holiday season. Reed made himself a Santa Claus baseball hat -- a simple red cap with a white sequined "SC" emblazoned to the front -- but he had yet to wear it Saturday morning. For that, he said, he needed to learn more.

"I don't feel worthy enough to wear it yet," Reed, 67, of Canton, said.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy