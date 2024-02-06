Transplant veggies to harvest success

One way to reap an abundance of vegetables from even a tiny garden is to keep planting throughout the growing season. Soon, you could be filling in new vegetables where you'll have harvested onions or pulled spent pea or cucumber vines. Later, there'll be space where corn, early beets or carrots have been harvested.

A good way to fill in land that opens up is with transplants. They're less likely than seeds to get lost or neglected in the sea of vegetation in any garden this time of year. And since their first three to four weeks of growth takes place outside your garden, the harvest from transplants comes along that much sooner.

It's not hard to grow lots of transplants in a small space with minimal labor. For instance, I can grow a month's supply of lettuce transplants in about a square foot of space. The lettuce is ready to eat less than a month after I plant it out in the garden, and the time it takes me to grow and care for the transplants is less than 10 minutes.

The first step is to sprout the seeds. I do this in a small seedling flat, a rectangular plastic container 2 to 3 inches deep, with sides 6 inches long by 4 inches wide. Any 2-to-3-inch deep container, such as a yogurt container or cutoff milk carton, would work if you punch holes in the bottom to let water drain out. Fill the container with potting soil, sow the seeds to the correct depth, firm the soil, then sit the container in a pan of water for 15 minutes, until moisture is drawn in from below. Covering the container with a pane of glass or plastic keeps the inside moist.

Once seedlings poke through the soil, they need light -- not hard to find this time of year! After a couple of days in the sun, the new leaves are large enough to handle, and it's time for what British gardeners call "pricking out," the transfer of sprouts from their crowded germination flat into individual cells, for what the Brits call "growing on."