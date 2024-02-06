Train enthusiast donates large collection to Poplar Bluff museum

A retired missionary, who began collecting English trains in New Zealand, desired to make a wonderful gift to the Moark Regional Railroad Museum.
Before he died on Oct. 24, 2018, the Rev. Richard Brosseau arranged for his wife, HaeJa, of Silva, and son, Matthew, of Oakville, Ontario, in Canada, to donate his extensive collection of English trains and 16-foot long layout to the museum where he was a member.
The museum is located in the historic 1928 Frisco Depot across Fifth Street from the Black River Coliseum. Admission is free, but donations to maintain the museum are greatly appreciated.
This is the museum's 28th year. It is filled with 147 years of railroad history in Poplar Bluff. During the fiscal year ending June 30, there were 1,600 visitors from 20 states, 51 Missouri cities and 20 Arkansas cities.
Brosseau developed his love for trains while riding the subway to visit his grandmother when he was 5-years-old. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1959 to 1963 and married HaeJa Lee in 1961 in Seoul, Korea.
The Brosseaus served as missionaries for 40 years in South Korea, New Zealand, Florida and Canada. While serving in New Zealand for 17 years, Brosseau was taken by a young deacon to a model train club. He obtained trains from England and Canada and set up a layout in his retirement home at Missionary Acres near Silva.
Brosseau was chairman of the deacons at Evangel Baptist Church and taught the adult Sunday School class for many years.
"Even though he was busy, he would take a few minutes to run his trains. It made him happy," HaeJa said.
This is the museum's second model train layout. Three trains travel on a 33-foot long layout. The museum also has an elevated train in the main exhibit area which was the waiting room for Frisco passengers.
Children will have the opportunity to ride a barrel train in front of the Farmers Market just south of the museum. The cost is $1 per ride. Part of the proceeds will go to the museum.
A steam powered car and calliope will be displayed in front of the museum.
The museum's Train Shop is fully stocked with model trains, cars, track and layout accessories. Railroad T-shirts also are available. All profits are used to maintain the museum.
Dickie McClendon, an Operation Lifesaver representative, will distribute information about safety at railroad crossings.
Bill Bailey, a retired Union Pacific conductor, will share his knowledge of trains for part of the day.
The parking lot, which serves the museum and skateboard park, was recently paved. The Park Department paid for the asphalt and the Street Department did the work. Museum volunteers and visitors are very thankful for the paved lot, according to museum staff.
The Missouri Pacific caboose will be open for the public to walk through. The museum also has a Frisco caboose and 81-foot long Union Pacific mail/baggage car, but they are not open to the public.
Museum volunteers have worked more than 2,000 hours during the past year to repaint the interior of the museum, move and recreate the new layout and make many other improvements.
Annual member ships are available at $12 per individual or $20 per family. All members receive a 10 percent discount in the Train Shop.
