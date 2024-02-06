Train enthusiast donates large collection to Poplar Bluff museum

A retired missionary, who began collecting English trains in New Zealand, desired to make a wonderful gift to the Moark Regional Railroad Museum.

Before he died on Oct. 24, 2018, the Rev. Richard Brosseau arranged for his wife, HaeJa, of Silva, and son, Matthew, of Oakville, Ontario, in Canada, to donate his extensive collection of English trains and 16-foot long layout to the museum where he was a member.

The museum is located in the historic 1928 Frisco Depot across Fifth Street from the Black River Coliseum. Admission is free, but donations to maintain the museum are greatly appreciated.

This is the museum's 28th year. It is filled with 147 years of railroad history in Poplar Bluff. During the fiscal year ending June 30, there were 1,600 visitors from 20 states, 51 Missouri cities and 20 Arkansas cities.

Brosseau developed his love for trains while riding the subway to visit his grandmother when he was 5-years-old. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1959 to 1963 and married HaeJa Lee in 1961 in Seoul, Korea.

The Brosseaus served as missionaries for 40 years in South Korea, New Zealand, Florida and Canada. While serving in New Zealand for 17 years, Brosseau was taken by a young deacon to a model train club. He obtained trains from England and Canada and set up a layout in his retirement home at Missionary Acres near Silva.

Brosseau was chairman of the deacons at Evangel Baptist Church and taught the adult Sunday School class for many years.

"Even though he was busy, he would take a few minutes to run his trains. It made him happy," HaeJa said.

This is the museum's second model train layout. Three trains travel on a 33-foot long layout. The museum also has an elevated train in the main exhibit area which was the waiting room for Frisco passengers.