All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 16, 2017

Toybox: Big Kids Have Big Love for Christmas

As children get older, the joy of Christmas remains! The mystical night that Santa flies through the sky from home to home visiting boys and girls is enough to bring excitement into the hearts of all children. Children of all ages are anticipating Christmas as the school days wind down and the countdown to the twenty-fifth begins...

Kelley Branch

As children get older, the joy of Christmas remains! The mystical night that Santa flies through the sky from home to home visiting boys and girls is enough to bring excitement into the hearts of all children. Children of all ages are anticipating Christmas as the school days wind down and the countdown to the twenty-fifth begins.

Over one thousand children in our community count on the Jaycees Toybox to keep Christmas alive for them each year. The children who work so hard in school each day to learn with their peers despite obstacles they face, the children who are helping to raise their siblings while still learning to take care of themselves, or the child who has given new hope to their family because of all they have accomplished look forward to Santa coming to their door to deliver presents for them and their siblings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One age group in particular is in need this year. We need your help getting toys for ten to twelve year olds. These children are blossoming young people who have dreams that are bigger than the night sky. Together, we can make these dreams come true. Lava lamps, scarves, gloves, jewelry, bluetooth speakers, sports equipment and headphones can all help fill the bags with toys for the older kids who are counting on us, their neighbors, to make Christmas special for them once again.

Donations are still being accepted at many businesses in Cape Girardeau. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. You can find more information about the Toybox program and a complete list of businesses accepting donations on the Jaycees website, capejaycees.org.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy