Toybox: Big Kids Have Big Love for Christmas

As children get older, the joy of Christmas remains! The mystical night that Santa flies through the sky from home to home visiting boys and girls is enough to bring excitement into the hearts of all children. Children of all ages are anticipating Christmas as the school days wind down and the countdown to the twenty-fifth begins.

Over one thousand children in our community count on the Jaycees Toybox to keep Christmas alive for them each year. The children who work so hard in school each day to learn with their peers despite obstacles they face, the children who are helping to raise their siblings while still learning to take care of themselves, or the child who has given new hope to their family because of all they have accomplished look forward to Santa coming to their door to deliver presents for them and their siblings.