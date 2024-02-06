Toybox: Big Kids Have Big Love for Christmas

As children get older, the joy of Christmas remains! The mystical night that Santa flies through the sky from home to home visiting boys and girls is enough to bring excitement into the hearts of all children. Children of all ages are anticipating Christmas as the school days wind down and the countdown to the twenty-fifth begins.
Over one thousand children in our community count on the Jaycees Toybox to keep Christmas alive for them each year. The children who work so hard in school each day to learn with their peers despite obstacles they face, the children who are helping to raise their siblings while still learning to take care of themselves, or the child who has given new hope to their family because of all they have accomplished look forward to Santa coming to their door to deliver presents for them and their siblings.
One age group in particular is in need this year. We need your help getting toys for ten to twelve year olds. These children are blossoming young people who have dreams that are bigger than the night sky. Together, we can make these dreams come true. Lava lamps, scarves, gloves, jewelry, bluetooth speakers, sports equipment and headphones can all help fill the bags with toys for the older kids who are counting on us, their neighbors, to make Christmas special for them once again.
Donations are still being accepted at many businesses in Cape Girardeau. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. You can find more information about the Toybox program and a complete list of businesses accepting donations on the Jaycees website, capejaycees.org.
