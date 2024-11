Town and Country FCE was recognized for 55 years of membership in the Family and Community Education organization. The club received a certificate at a Dec. 22 council meeting. Pictured are, from left: front -- Linda Thompson, Mary Klaproth, Shirley Heise, Karen Murphy and Darline McCain; back -- Lois Seabaugh, Brenda Pender, Sue Jones, Donna Wooley and Judy Niswonger. Not shown is Betty Brown. Submitted by Mary Klaproth