Tower Rock: Local landmark has a long history

Tower Rock has always been a well-known landmark on the Mississippi and the source of the name of Grand Tower, Illinois. Most literate early European travelers mention it, usually as a marker of a particularly treacherous section of the river for early travelers.

The earliest mention is by Father Jacques Marquette in 1673:

"...the Savages... believe that a ... demon [is there], that devours travelers... This is the demon: there is a small cove, surrounded by rocks 20 feet high, into which the whole Current of the river rushes; and, being pushed back against the waters following it, and checked by an Island near by, the Current is compelled to pass through a narrow Channel. This is not done without a violent Struggle between all these waters, which force one another back, or without a great din, which inspires terror in the savages...."

The Jesuit priest Jean-Francois Buisson de St. Cosme erected a cross on Tower Rock in December 1698, but that is an entire story unto itself.

Meriwether Lewis described the Grand Tower (Tower Rock) and its surroundings in his journal entry of Nov. 26, 1803: