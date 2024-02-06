TOP GUN: Local pilot shares stories from lifelong flying career

The script of Tom Trotter’s life has been like a blockbuster.

It starts in the blue-collar steel town of Pueblo, Colo., in the 1960s.

As a boy, Trotter didn’t dream of a future at Colorado Fuel and Iron, one of the state’s largest employers. He had loftier ambitions.

Back then, commercial pilots training for United Airlines traversed the mostly-empty skies from Denver to Pueblo, and Trotter would hang around the airport watching them complete their ground controlled approach patterns. As he did, he noticed the contrails of high-flying jets criss-crossing above and looked forward to a time he could join them.

“I would think, ‘They are going interesting places,’” he says. “That’s all I wanted to do.”

By the time Trotter was ready to go to college, he had earned a U.S. Navy ROTC scholarship to the University of Colorado. The Navy wanted him to study aerospace engineering. He simply wanted to be a pilot. After earning a business degree and top ranking in his class, Trotter was off to the Navy for flight training in Pensacola, Fla.

With just over 100 hours of flight experience, Trotter had his first taste of landing on a carrier at-sea in the Gulf of Mexico.

“There’s a guy who leads you out there, but he’s not in the same airplane as you,” Trotter says. “He’s not as stupid to be in the same airplane as a student who is throwing himself at a carrier deck.”

By 1978, Trotter had earned his coveted Wings of Gold and set off to fly the F-14 Tomcat at Oceana, Va. With only a couple hundred hours of flight training under his belt, he found himself at the “Tip of the Spear” in the Indian Ocean flying the F-14 Tomcat from the USS Eisenhower, CVN-69 in support of the Iranian Hostage Rescue Mission in April 1980.

__Trotter’s military career__

Trotter’s first combat deployment set the tone for his military and civilian career, in which he often found himself living a life art and the big screen would later imitate.

After his first tour of duty, the Navy chose a new path for Trotter, in which he learned to fly the Navy’s newest fighter, the FA-18 Hornet, an aircraft in which he would spend 17 years of his 24-year Navy career. Then, it was off to Naval Air Station Lemoore in California.

From there, Trotter attended the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, popularized in the “Top Gun” movies starring Tom Cruise. Later, he returned to the Miramar, Calif., school as its 20th commanding officer.

As his career progressed, he served a stint at the U.S. Space Command/North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) in Colorado, where he served as an inspector for five shuttle launch missions.

There, he served as an air wing commander in charge of nine embarked squadrons, encompassing more than 2,000 people and 87 embarked aircrafts. On an aircraft carrier of 5,000 personnel, that made him one of the two highest-ranking officers.

“You are one of two captains on the ship,” Trotter says, noting the division of duties between the commanding officer in charge of the carrier and himself in charge of the carrier air wing. “The captain has the air base and hotel, and we bring the fighting power.”

Fighter jets have incredible power, Trotter says. He describes the F-14 Super Tomcat, whose 54,000 pounds of thrust exceeds the total power of the entire 33-car field in an Indy car race.

“The power is a little addictive,” he says.

Though Trotter wistfully describes his military career as a series of near-misses with heavy combat — being in the right place at the wrong time — he has had his share of “interesting” experiences.

“No one joins the NFL to practice,” he says. “Sometimes, you don’t know when there is going to be a game. Toward the end of my career, there were some games.”

He completed 38 combat missions in Iraq as part of operations Desert Shield and Southern Watch. One mission, though, never materialized.

“I led a very big one. There were MIGs airborne. We were going to let them have it under unusually liberal rules. They are usually very restricted, but we kinda knew who they were and what they were doing, but the tanker couldn’t get us fuel,” he says of the battle that never was.

Tom Trotter flies an airplane. Trotter retired from the Navy in 2000. Photo submitted by Tom Trotter

__Stories from military service__