February 24, 2024

Too young for antlers

This might look like a domesticated cow to you, but it isn't. It is a young elk I guess to be 1 or 2 years old. Once eradicated from the Missouri landscape, elk have been successfully reestablished here in recent years. Today you can find wild elk in the counties of Shannon, Reynolds and Carter in Southeastern Missouri...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
This might look like a domesticated cow to you, but it isn't. It is a young elk I guess to be 1 or 2 years old.

Once eradicated from the Missouri landscape, elk have been successfully reestablished here in recent years. Today you can find wild elk in the counties of Shannon, Reynolds and Carter in Southeastern Missouri.

The young elk you see is called a calf. Its mother is called a cow. And its father, who grows and sheds antlers each year, is called a bull. This photo was taken in northwest Arkansas in a cow pasture near the town of Ponca.

