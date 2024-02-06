All sections
FeaturesJanuary 18, 2020

Too much rain for the worm

This photo was taken Jan. 10, as I was out walking in the rain. The ground was not frozen, so when it became saturated with excessive rainwater this and other worms came to the surface to escape drowning. This worm is called an earthworm. Across the world there are thousands of different kinds and sizes of earthworms...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This photo was taken Jan. 10, as I was out walking in the rain. The ground was not frozen, so when it became saturated with excessive rainwater this and other worms came to the surface to escape drowning.

This worm is called an earthworm. Across the world there are thousands of different kinds and sizes of earthworms.

Historically earthworms are one of the world's most important animals because they help make and aerate soil.

A close look at this photo shows the earthworm is slick, has many circular segments around its body, is mostly skin and has no bone. Earthworms also have no eyes.

Earthworms make good panfish bait.

