Tons of beef recalled for salmonella

TOLLESON, Ariz. -- An Arizona company voluntarily recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef possibly contaminated with salmonella, federal officials announced Thursday.

An investigation found the products, including ground beef and beef patties likely came from JBS Tolleson Inc., a meat packing plant west of Phoenix. The raw beef was packed between July 26 and Sept. 7 and shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Some of the products have a sell or use by date in late September.

An epidemiological investigation found 57 people in 16 states, including 15 in Arizona, 12 in Colorado and six in Utah, have become ill so far. Fourteen people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.