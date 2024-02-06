In the last scene of the iconic television series "The West Wing," as President Jed Bartlet is flying back to his native New Hampshire after completing two tumultuous terms in office, his wife asks him a question.

"What are you thinking about?"

His answer: "Tomorrow."

Jesus of Nazareth, according to the New Testament witness, made multiple attempts to get his disciples focused on what comes next, on tomorrow.

Despite his admonitions that his time with them would be truncated, statements that increased in frequency and intensity as he neared his Passion, Jesus' friends were focused on today.

They had lived with him and ministered with him; they didn't want him to leave.

When Jesus said tomorrow, and Peter was only focused on today, the Lord said, "Get thee behind me, Satan." (Matt. 16:23)

When Jesus said tomorrow, and the other disciples insisted on today, the Master encouragingly said, "So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you." (John 16:22)

St. Paul, Jesus' explainer- in-chief, pushed the contentious Corinthians, so caught up in petty day-to-day grievances, to imagine the wonder of tomorrow when he wrote or dictated these thrilling words: "Eye has not seen, ear has not heard, nor the human mind conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him." (I Cor. 2:9)

We all must look past the present moment to see the promise of what is coming, even if it is largely unknown.

A rising freshman in college waits with anticipation for tomorrow, for that first class in August.