Tomatoes and worms

We normally shut up the end doors on our high tunnels every evening and then open them every morning. We do this in case of storms, but also our cats stay in the tunnels overnight so with the doors closed they are pretty safe. We lose some cats every year to what we figure are the coyotes or foxes. Many times I walk through the tunnels as we are shutting them up, and I notice that some of the top branches were stripped of leaves. This is a perfect example of tomato hornworms.

When you find them most will be close to 3 inches long and almost 1/2-inch in diameter. They are really hard to see even when you know they are on the plant. When we saw where the worms had stripped the branches, we began to look for them on the stems or branches close to the bare stems and usually on the top half of the tomato plant. With persistence we began to find those leaf-eating rascals. Marge found more than I did. She found a bunch of them.

The next morning I began spraying our tomatoes with Bt or Bacillus thuringiensis. I buy a water-soluble powder that I mix with water in my two-gallon sprayer. It works really well for me. Bt also comes in a powder which you can dust on your plants. One example of this powder you can dust directly on your plants is Dipel Dust.

What Bt does is mess up the digestive tract of the worms. Information says that once the worm eats some of the Bt, his digestive tract shuts down completely in two hours. Bt is reportedly the most-used pesticide in the world. Bt isn't harmful to animals or humans or bees or really anything but worms. It is deadly to the big tomato hornworms.