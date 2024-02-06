We've been working in our garden, so that's what has been on my mind. Planted the sweet bell peppers the other day so all we have left is the spicy or hot peppers. There are some ancho, Alma paprika and jalapeño peppers and then some little spicy peppers Marge uses when she does a beef roast in the insta pot. These pepperoncini peppers are barely up, so it will be awhile. Bought three really nice eggplants over in Chaffee, so got them out. Zucchini are looking good as are the cole crops.

Been working on the high tunnels, so our focus is on cucumbers and tomatoes. I planted some Chef's Choice, Hillbilly and Dr. Wyche tomatoes a few days ago. The Chef's Choice is orange, and the other two are yellow. Good taste and just a little firm, so they never get mushy. I enjoy all three of them. Finished the day off tilling the 30-by-60 high tunnel. Our tiller is a Troy Horse, so it is a little difficult to turn and maneuver, but it will sure get the job done. Now we are ready to plant tomatoes and cucumbers in that tunnel.

I think an ideal height for a tomato plant is about 10 to 12 inches. I've planted them when they were 2 feet tall or down to 4 inches or so, but it's easier when they are around a foot tall. I like to trim the lower branches off so that there is somewhere around 3 or 4 inches up to the first branch. If the tomato plant is really tall, one can lay them down and plant with just the top 10 inches or so above ground. Not the best but it works. I always dump a pint or so of a mix of fertilizer and water on each tomato plant I set out. I always use a fertilizer with a high middle number like 9-45-8 or so. This will promote root growth.

Try and not get any more of the dirt up on the top part of the tomato plant. Most of the time the dirt has fungus and such in it, and this will simply introduce your new plant to fungus or bacteria and such. If you trim the tomato branches with scissors or pruners, then dump some germicide on the pruners now and then. I use isopropyl alcohol. I also wear those throw away gloves like vinyl or nitrile or such.

The best way to water tomatoes is to never sprinkle them or get their leaves wet. Drip irrigation is the best by far. But if this is impossible then I'd try to water them early in the morning so that they dry out during the day. I would think watering them in the evening would allow the leaves to be wet all night. When first planted the plants maybe need a cup to pint of water a day. Later on when the plants are pumping out tomatoes they might need two to three quarts per plant per day. Don't be afraid to water them with a fertilizer like miracle grow. I put fertilizer on my plants on a weekly basis. Don't overdo though. Read on the container how much to put in a sprinkle can.

There are two different types of tomatoes. Determinates will only grow about 4 to 5 feet tall. They will normally put on all their fruit in a span of three weeks to a month. Then they are virtually done. Indeterminates will keep growing and putting on fruit till frost or something either injures them or frost in the fall. Determinates then will require a cage about 4 feet tall or so. Indeterminates will grow to the top of your 4-foot cage and then usually fall over the top and grow down toward the ground. Some have 6-foot cages and most indeterminates will grow out the top of them. Usually determinates are the choice of northern growers, and southerners can grow both.