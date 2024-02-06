Today's work for future benefits

I grew up in a region of Nebraska commonly called "The Sandhills." It probably was at one time a pretty big desert with pure sand hills that covered maybe a quarter of the state of Nebraska, but little by little the sand hills began to grass over. Today the Sandhills are covered by numerous varieties of grass with a fairly thick sod covering.

One thing that is absent from the Sandhills is trees. When I was growing up, the only trees in the Sandhills were planted around the old homesteads. Most of these trees were cottonwood or Chinese elm with a few willows. There simply weren't many trees. To provide heat through the winter, the homesteaders would gather cow chips and burn them during the winter for heat. There wasn't enough wood to use in the old wood stoves.

But somewhere in the '70s and '80s, the landowners in the Sandhills began to plant cedar and fir and spruce-type trees. These windbreaks were planted to provide protection for the cattle from the wind that swept across the hills. Many of these trees were planted and watered to keep them alive and growing. Today you can see numerous stands of pine and cedar trees in many of the valleys. What I find interesting is that many of those who planted these stands of trees died before the trees really took off and grew. It was as if the landowners planted the trees for the future.

That's kind of what I've been told down here in Southeast Missouri. One can plant some soft, quick-growing trees such as Bradford pear, and you will have big, tall beautiful trees in a hurry. But come a strong wind and inclement weather, these soft trees will be scattered all over the ground. But you can also plant oak trees for one's children and grandchildren. Oaks take years and years to grow because they have a dense wood that will stand up through a wind storm.