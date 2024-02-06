To women of color, Rihanna's cosmetics launch is personal

NEW YORK -- Worokya Duncan is the director of inclusion for a private school in Manhattan, so her embrace of diversity is a no-brainer.

She also is a big makeup person frustrated over the years by cosmetics companies that don't seem to get how important it is for women of color such as her to be served, too.

"No line really had what I considered my shade of foundation," she said. "There was always like an orange line somewhere. I would have to have my hair down so you couldn't see where the foundation color and my actual skin color separated. Why is it so hard? Because people still find it novel that there's beauty found in black and brown bodies in the first place."

Enter one beauty: Rihanna. She launched her Fenty Beauty line this month to raves from industry media and consumers alike.

Rihanna spent two years developing her products, which include 40 shades of matte foundations, from the palest of pale to deep brown with cool undertones.

Rihanna

"We're all just, like, giddy over here," said Julee Wilson, the fashion and beauty editor for Essence. "I knew that she was going to be thoughtful. You expect that from a woman of color coming out with a cosmetics line, but I was honestly shocked at how inclusive the line is."

The cruelty-free collection has been selling out since Rihanna launched it online and in Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores Sept. 7 across 17 countries.

Darker shades of foundation went first, challenging the notion the consumer market in those colors isn't worth it to the bottom lines of beauty brands.

Wilson and Cat Quinn, beauty director for the millennial-focused lifestyle site Refinery29, met with Rihanna before the launch to hear her explain her vision.

"It's not another celebrity makeup line that sometimes people feel a little disconnected with. For her, she saw a gap in the market. She saw women not being represented," Quinn said.

In addition to foundations, the line includes a range of palettes and sticks, all developed with help from a prestigious beauty brand incubator called Kendo (it helped launch Kat Von D and Marc Jacobs in cosmetics, too.) Launching such a vast range of shades at once in so many countries is unusual in beauty, Quinn said.

Television host Hilari Younger, in Bethesda, Maryland, was first in line on launch day at a Sephora in a mall in her hometown. She spent $270 on Fenty Beauty.