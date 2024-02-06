To shake hands or not? An age-old human gesture now in limbo

As the pandemic took hold, a Kansas City-area meeting and event planning business began hawking "I Shake Hands" stickers to help ease awkward social encounters.

"We didn't want the sticker to say, 'We Don't Shake Hands' because that is kind of off-putting," said John DeLeon, vice president of operations and sales at MTI Events, adding the idea was that anti-shakers could simply choose not to wear one of the stickers. "But if someone had the sticker on in that group, then that was the indication that it was OK."

Now, as workers return to the office, friends reunite and more church services shift from Zoom to in person, this exact question is befuddling growing numbers of people: to shake or not to shake?

The handshake has been around for centuries. A widely held belief is it originated to prove to someone a person was offering peace and not holding a hidden weapon. But hands can be germy -- coated with fecal matter and E. coli.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, cautioned last year, "I don't think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you."

Germany's Tobias Constantin Hauke, left, and Australia's Aran Zalewski (17) greet each other before a men's field hockey semi-final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo. John Minchillo ~ Associated Press, file

On the other side is Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University. He thinks the whole shaking controversy is overblown. The solution, he says, is simple: "If you are worried about COVID, the best way to make handshakes safe is to be fully vaccinated. And for any other things that might be on people's hands, just wash your hands before you touch your face. That is what hand sanitizer is for."

The greeting is almost instinctual and hard to deny. But remote workers who have been holed up in makeshift kitchen and bedroom offices have been denied it for months. Meetings, birthdays, retirement parties and even funerals have been shifted onto Zoom. The loss of connections has been heartbreaking, and the resurgence of the delta variant is raising fresh questions about the return to something resembling normal.

DeLeon isn't sure the handshake is ever coming back. The stickers his company sold were never hot sellers. Other companies hawked signs and stickers that more firmly discouraged handshaking -- including one featuring a skeleton hand and another covered with COVID-19 germs.

"I played golf with a guy the other day, who I had never met and we got along really well. And on the 18th green it is traditional that you stick your hand out and you take your hat off and you shake hands with who you played with," he said. "And we just kind of stared at each other and fist-bumped and walked off."

Not so fast, say etiquette experts and businesspeople such as Dave McClain, 52, of Overland Park, Kansas. McClain recalls coming across one of the "I Shake Hands" stickers at a networking event and slapping it onto his shirt.

"You can make phone calls all you want and you can meet with people online via Zoom call but it is just not the same as being able to reach out your hand and shake their hand, look them in the eye and really establish that rapport," he said.